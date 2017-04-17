Speculators Increasingly Bet On OPEC Deal Extension

Our view that OPEC will extend the production cut agreement has now morphed into somewhat of a consensus view. We wrote on March 20 our reasoning for why OPEC is likely to extend the historic 1.2 million b/d production cut for another 6 months. We reiterated numerous times during the last leg lower in oil prices that the selloff was temporary, and prices will quickly rebound. That turned out to be the case with WTI back above $52.

However, from a positioning standpoint, it appears the money managers are also confident OPEC will extend the production cut agreement.

Source: John Kemp

From the numerous sellside research reports we receive, the sellside consensus estimates two scenarios right now. One scenario includes the production cut, while the other takes into account no production cut. The sellside consensus is still leaning towards no production cut, but most of the analysts acknowledge that if OPEC was to extend the production cut, storage would fall back to the five-year average this year.

In the latest HSBC oil market report, the sellside firm assumes the storage to be in balance by the end of this year with deficits growing in the years ahead.

HSBC's big bull oil thesis is based on conventional non-OPEC production declines accelerating. Their thesis is similar to what we've been preaching for a good part of the last year where producers globally have stemmed off production decline by increasing depletion rates, something that's not sustainable.

As a result, conventional non-OPEC production globally will continue to fall, and US shale won't be able to offset the production declines moving forward.

Under this bullish scenario, HSBC assumes WTI to average $73 in 2018.

Conclusion

We have been very confident that OPEC will extend the production cut agreement. With the consensus catching on to our thesis, we see more upside in oil prices over the next several months. Speculators will likely keep pushing positioning higher and in turn, prices should follow.

