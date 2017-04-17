Klondex Mines - Gold Mining In Safe North America Trading At A Discount

KLDX shares may be selling off due to a change in accounting from IFRS to GAAP and/or rebalancing of ETFs.

Klondex Mines is a proven mid-tier gold producer operating out of Nevada and Manitoba with four producing gold mines and two mills.

Klondex Mines (NYSEMKT:KLDX) is a mid-tier gold producer with four operating mines located in the safe jurisdictions of Nevada (Fire Creek, Midas, Hollister) and Manitoba (True North). KLDX is currently trading at $3.76/share.

2016 was a record year for the company, with production of 151,007 gold-equivalent ounces (GEOs) from Nevada Operations (Fire Creek and Midas) and 10,199 GEOs from True North, for total production of 161,289 GEOs, an increase of 26.3% from the previous year.

For 2017, Klondex is guiding for production of 210-225k GEOs, with an increase in ounces primarily coming from the ramp up at True North and the introduction of a third Nevada mine into the mix, Hollister, which was acquired in October 2016.

All-in costs are defined by the company as the following:

All-in costs per gold ounce sold includes all: 1) direct and indirect operating cash costs related to the physical activities of producing gold, including mining, processing, third-party refining expenses, on-site administrative and support costs, royalties, and cash portions of net realizable value write-downs on production-related inventories, 2) general and administrative expenses, 3) asset retirement and accretion expenses, and 4) capital expenditures, the total of which is reduced for revenues earned from silver sales. Certain cash expenditures, including State of Nevada net proceeds and other related taxes, federal tax payments, and financing costs are excluded (in thousands, except ounces sold and per ounce amounts).

For 2017, Klondex is guiding all-in costs between $1,070 and $1,130/oz.

The balance sheet appears to be in solid shape with $47.6 million in cash and total available liquidity of $96.8 million. Total debt (as of the most recent quarter) is ~$30 million. Importantly, the company is able to generate free cash flow at the current gold price of ~$1,290/oz.

Despite the company's ability to generate free cash flow from operations, record production numbers in 2016, growth projected in 2017, and a robust balance sheet with manageable debt load, shares of KLDX have been caught in a pretty significant downtrend, and are actually moving in the opposite direction of the spot price of gold and other gold investments.

As shown in the chart above, shares of KLDX have severely lagged behind:

KLDX, down 19.5%

SPDR Gold Shares Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), up 11.85%

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX), up 17.30%

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ), up 16.32%

In general, it is typical for a quality gold producer such as KLDX to track the overall movement of the spot price of gold, and to an even larger extent, ETFs (e.g., GDXJ), which it is a current member of.

In this particular case of KLDX, the divergence may be attributed to a company specific incident -- Klondex delayed its fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings release to market, from March 16 to March 23, 2017, which coincides and falls within the window of the most recent downtrend in share price.

As explained by CEO Paul Huett at the recent European Gold Forum 2017 in Zurich, the company recently switching reporting its financial results from international financing reporting standards (IFRS) to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) as a result of its share ownership registry in the United States rising above 50%. Shares of KLDX first began trading on the NYSE on Oct. 7, 2015. Prior to the KLDX listing being approved, Klondex Mines primarily traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol KDX. According to Huett, the change going from IFRS to GAAP came as a mandate, and as a result, the markets may have been difficulty reconciling the latest earnings numbers with those from the previous quarter, as it would be like comparing "apples to chalk." Any concerns from investors over missed measurements as a result of the switch over to GAAP reporting may have precipitated a further sell off of Klondex shares in recent weeks.

In addition, there has been speculation that the divergence in performance between the ETFs GDX and GDXJ might be due to a rebalancing of the funds, and this "reshuffling of the deck" may further explain why certain gold stocks have shown such weakness in the landscape of a rapidly ascending gold price. If this is indeed the case, the relative underperformance of certain companies such as Klondex Mines may be short-lived, and thus the current share price can be viewed as a good buying opportunity for investors who are/remain bullish on the yellow metal.

Shares of KLDX were previously trading as high as $5.86/share on Feb. 16, so not too long ago at all. To my knowledge, there have been no material and/or fundamental changes experienced by the company that would account for such a steep decline in share price. Since the spot price of gold is now ~$1,290/oz (up ~$50 since shares of KLDX peaked on Feb. 16), one could argue that the underlying fundamentals of the company have only improved since then, with this added "tailwind."

Klondex Mines is a proven mid-tier gold producer that owns and operates all of its mines in safe jurisdictions. The company has been aggressive and made acquisitions in recent years (True North, Hollister) to increase annual production and mineral resources/reserves. Furthermore, Klondex has a strong balance sheet and is able to generate free cash flow in the current gold price environment. As such, I have been using the current weakness in the share price to add shares of KLDX to my mining portfolio.

