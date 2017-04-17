NAK Faces The Music After Defying Bollinger Bands

Last week I published an article Alaska Permit For NAK Kicks Off Buying Frenzy.

At the time the article was written, NAK was trading above 1.80 and I went on record with Courage & Conviction Investing, that it looks to be a minimum 10% correction over the next few days which then did indeed went on to happen. I will do my best to explain how probability theory contained the clues to that outcome.

Furthermore, I stated the MLUP to be a non event that did not warrant a press release and the resulting melt up will lead to a multi day selloff to rebalance the price once the realization sinks in that this press release is immaterial.

In the interest of truth seeking let's give credit to John Bollinger and his amazing Bollinger Bands® because he is the one that built the tool that lets us see when we were dealing with an statistical anomaly.

Over a twenty four hour span we had a press release combined with a short squeeze along with high volume pushing the stock up four standard deviations in one trading day, which I will explain in more detail below. From a mathematical probability standpoint, the only way the stock would stay up four standard deviations is from a truly significant event. If you don't believe in mathematical probability, go to a casino and observe who gets to keep the lion's share of the money. Casino operators believe and they get to keep the lion's share.

Very little has changed fundamentally as it was not widely expected that the ongoing land use permit would be rejected, because over the years Northern Dynasty has paid millions in permit fees to the State of Alaska. Given the current state of fiscal affairs in Alaska, it would not be prudent for them to cut off a present and future source of funds.

The downward pressure in the stock late last week should continue this week before more fundamental trends kick back in. The resolution or non resolution of the EPA preemptive veto will be the next major catalyst to look forward to.

Bollinger Bands were invented by John Bollinger. If you were fortunate enough to have a statistics class in your past, you were introduced to the concept of standard deviations, which is at the core of what is used to create the bands based upon changes in daily volatility. Standard deviations are basically just a measurement of how far apart numbers are from where they were. So the higher the standard deviation gets to be positively or negatively, it is the equivalent of a human being raising its eyebrows in disbelief when something is getting stranger and stranger. The upper band is two standard deviations higher than the 20 day moving average and the lower band is two standard deviations below the 20 day moving average. The center band is the 20 day moving average.

Lets use what we have learned to evaluate NAK. Here is a six month chart without the bands overlaid as of the close on 4/13/17:

Here is a chart with upper and lower Bollinger Bands overlaid:

Note the number of times NAK broke decisively outside of its Bollinger Bands.

Now look at what happened over the next several trading days. In every one of these situations it was always a short term mistake to buy when the stock strayed significantly above its upper band until it got very close to its middle band. It was also a mistake to buy when it broke hard below its lower band until it got closer to its middle band.

So where is NAK going from here? Look at where the middle band is now and it is trending slightly upwards. If the past repeats or rhymes, the two will meet again soon. The technical term for this phenomena is Reversion to Mean or RTM.

Going a little deeper, from my understanding when a stock closes (the right horizontal line on the daily vertical line) above its upper band and then on the following day closes inside the upper band, it generates a sell signal that more correction is to come. Also, when the bands go from wide to narrow and then pinch together it is signaling the collective natives are restless and a major up or down move is soon to occur, which as we know just happened. It's really tied to the concept that news does not look to move markets but rather markets look for and focus on news to move the way they already want to move. Subtle difference I know.

So you can see where NAK is right now. Keep in mind that obviously Bollinger Bands can not predict future events or upside catalysts, but what it is doing is reminding us of the powerful force of RTM and signaling us when we are reaching the limits of statistical probability.

Bollinger Bands can be used to evaluate an extremely volatile stock like Northern Dynasty. If you are looking to trade this stock, you can use this analysis as a tool to avoid losses. If you are looking to buy and hold long term, you can use this tool to find optimal entry points.

For anyone wanting more in depth understanding of the theory behind and the practical use of Bollinger Bands, I recommend learning directly from Mr. Bollinger himself.

