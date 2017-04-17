Wal-Mart May Acquire Bonobos Menswear Retailer

If a deal happens, it will represent a continuation of Walmart's strategy of acquiring online-based apparel retailers in order to bolster its digital marketing efforts against competitor Amazon.

Bonobos is an online-first seller of men's clothing and accessories, the fastest growing segment of ecommerce.

Retailing giant Walmart (WMT) is in talks to acquire men’s apparel startup Bonobos, according to a report in Recode.

Bonobos is a venture-backed startup that can offer Walmart’s burgeoning e-commerce unit additional expertise in marketing to younger men.

The deal, if it occurs, will be a continuation of Walmart’s recent strategy of acquiring primarily online-focused apparel retailers and promises to continue adding digital marketing expertise to Walmart as it faces increased competition from Amazon (AMZN).

Target Company

New York, based Bonobos was founded in 2007 by CEO Andy Dunn and Brian Spaly to sell clothing to men via its online store.

The company has since opened 30 retail locations that it calls “Guideshops.”

Consumers can visit these Guideshops to see an assortment of clothing, find the right fit and the in-person “Guide” will place the customer’s order for free delivery to their home or office.

Additionally, customers may return undesired clothing to Guideshops or directly online.

Below is a brief video about Bonobos and its Seattle store:

(Source: Bonobos)

To date, investors have invested over $127 million in the company since inception, and feature top tier firms such as Accel Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and strategic investor Nordstrom (JWN).

Rationale and Commentary

Walmart’s e-commerce group headed by Marc Lore has been on an acquisition spree in recent months.

Lore came to Walmart with its acquisition of Jet.com, which has formed the basis of the new group with the goal of kick-starting Walmart’s focus on e-commerce in light of growing competition from Amazon.

Under Lore, Walmart has acquired MooseJaw, ShoeBuy and most recently ModCloth.

The reason Walmart is acquiring these companies is primarily that apparel is the fastest growing segment of online purchasing.

So, a Bonobos deal would be squarely in line with Walmart's acquisition strategy.

Walmart has ample resources with which to pay cash for Bonobos. According to the Recode report, ‘the company has between $100 million and $150 million in annual revenue and is in better financial shape than ModCloth.’

Assuming a 2x trailing twelve-month revenue multiple, a deal could go for as much as $300 million, which would equal Bonobos’ reported private valuation as of its last funding round in 2014.

Another potential benefit to Walmart is that a deal would bring expertise in digital marketing to the young men’s segment, which Walmart is not exactly stellar in appealing to.

Furthermore, in past acquisitions, Walmart gains vendor relationships by extending access to its huge retail footprint to vendors of companies it acquires.

In this way, it uses its size to increase economies of scale for those vendors who wish to pursue that approach, thus potentially reducing cost of sales for the acquired business in the process.

It is early days in Walmart’s new e-commerce strategy, and the numbers so far are minuscule for its operations, which in the FYE January 31, 2017, sold almost $486 billion in goods and services worldwide.

I suspect we won’t see meaningful results from these acquisitions show up in the bottom line in ways that can be attributed to them.

However, the infusion of new digital marketing talent that knows how to appeal to younger consumers into Walmart’s management structure can only help in fending off Amazon’s continual competitive threat.

