Avid: Update On Initial Coverage

On January 5th, I published my initial coverage of Avid (NASDAQ:AVID). I attempted to make the case that the stock looked cheap relative to its peers. I also mentioned that the technicals revealed an RSI divergence that was worth paying attention to. Let's take a look at how this played out:

Technicals

Not bad! Since January 5th, the stock ran up from a closing price of $4.55 to make a high of $6.07. It closed this past Friday at $4.61. Now that we've had more trading sessions to observe, it's pretty clear that the new range has been established between $4.00 and $6.00. The technical setup did provide an actionable trading idea, and the shares went up around 30%. Using prior lows as a stop ($4.30, but let's call it $4.25 for some wiggle room), traders could have risked around 30 cents (not including fees/commissions) to make $1.45. That's some pretty solid risk/reward.

Fundamentals

Getting back to the fundamentals, we can see that there have been some improvements, but there are also still some causes for concern. I view these improvements as empirical evidence that supports the investment thesis, but please remember that I'm self-taught, and have no formal education in accounting or finance. Please do your due diligence.

Earnings

Based on 2016's quarterly results, I felt that the earnings picture was improving, and was on pace to be the best year since 2013. AVID delivered on that, and reported EPS of $1.20 for 2016, but I missed something in my first article. The company was actually on pace to have its best year of EPS since 2012 (Not 2013 as I previously mentioned).

In 2012, AVID reported an EPS of $2.39. Initially, I overlooked the fact that $1.18 per share of it was from gains from divestitures of its consumer business, and income from the discontinued operations of its consumer business. These items were separated in the company's financial statements, but I missed them. My bad! Graham and Dodd would not be pleased to see that I made this mistake. Based on what I've read in Security Analysis, I think it's more appropriate to adjust that 2012 EPS figure down to $1.21. I created some charts because I've always been more of a visual learner.

After stripping out the $1.18 of EPS from 2012's divestitures, 2016's earnings do still look solid. It seems like the move to divest of its consumer business in 2012 and focus on its core business in the professional markets was the right move. After all, that is where it is most deeply entrenched.

Operating Expenses

Mark Gomes offered some constructive criticism on my initial coverage. He also participated in discussions with us and made some good points about AVID's expense structure. 2016 saw a reduction across the board here in R&D, Marketing/Sales, and G&A spending.

This looks good. It seems like the cost efficiency program is helping to "trim the fat" that Mark mentioned was in its operating model.

Debt Covenant Issues

Jay Yoon was also kind enough to join the discussion about this stock. He mentioned the possibility of AVID having issues with its debt covenant, and I didn't take this point lightly. AVID recently announced an amendment to its financing agreement with Cerberus. In the latest conference call, Brian Agle stated it was "comfortable" and "in compliance" with its bank convenants. Here we can see the amended leverage ratio from the earnings call presentation:

11 Click to enlarge Notes:

Obviously, an amended agreement doesn't mean less risk. I think it does provide the company with a little more flexibility though. The new ratios go into effect as of June 30, 2017. This corresponds with the period that management expects to have completed the restructuring (End of Q2 2017).

Cash Flow

Jay also made a good point about the company's cash flow situation not improving despite its cost-cutting measures. The cash flow situation does look bad, as 2016 resulted in another negative year.

For whatever it's worth, "adjusted" FCF was positive for Q4 2016, and Agle also stated Avid expects to be cash flow positive in 2017. In the conference call, Louis Hernandez explained that:

"If you adjust out the impact of the pre-2011 amortization and the elimination of the implied PCS revenue, our revenue grew by $9.4 million in 2016 and our Q4 adjusted EBITDA was up $16.9 million year-over-year and $9.4 million sequentially. Along with the adjusted free cash flow, which improved $4.6 million sequentially." (My emphasis added).

Here's what its adjusted free cash flow looks like using the numbers from recent investor relations datasheets (I couldn't find the adjusted FCF number for 2012, so I excluded it).

On page 21 of the slide deck, AVID gave guidance of $7-20m of adjusted free cash flow for 2017. This is lower than the guidance I mentioned in my initial coverage, which was taken from AVID's March 15, 2016, press release.

The cash flow situation is concerning, and it really does need to show some improvement. For now though the market does not appear to have an issue with this, or the change in guidance, as the stock is still trading above its lows.

Bookings

For 2016, we can see here that bookings took a pretty big dip.

In the Q4 2016 earnings release, management stated that the "declines were attributable to the large Sinclair Enterprise deal booked in December 2015." According to the press release for the Sinclair deal, this was the largest contract in AVID's history. There was a bright spot in the form of recurring revenue bookings of 38%, which is flat from 2015, and up from 26% in 2014.

EBITDA

I was curious to see what EBITDA looks like. The idea to check this came from the fact that the debt covenant uses a ratio of consolidated total funded indebtedness to an EBITDA figure. For whatever reason, EBITDA seems to be an important metric for this company. I realize EBITDA is not a replacement for cash flow and that's not where I'm going with this. I just wanted to plot it to see what it looks like. Here's what I came up with:

That looks like a trough in EBITDA, and if it can continue to grow here while managing its debt, then there is perhaps more likelihood of a turnaround. Of course, at some point, growing EBITDA needs to translate to an improving cash flow situation.

Margin Expansion

There was expansion here in 2016. This was attributed to two factors: the effects of the cost efficiency program, and revenue recognized from the ending of its Implied Maintenance Release for Pro Tools 12.

Margins are dependent on product mix, and the mix for 2016 was weighed more towards services. Services accounted for 45% of net revenues last year, as opposed to 33% in 2015 and 29% in 2013. I'm not sure if services will continue to grow, but if they do, it should contribute to more margin growth.

Enterprise User Growth and Paid Cloud-Enabled Subscriber Growth

Q4 2016 brought the highest quarterly increase in paid subscribers in AVID's history. Hernandez described this growth a bit more in detail during the Q&A at the end of the call. He stated that the vast majority of subscriber growth came from brand new customers, and that these new customers were coming in from "competitive situations." He also stated that its conversion rate of free users to paid subscribers is "much higher than industry average."

Jetsen Agreement

In January, AVID announced an exclusive master distributor agreement with Jetsen in China. According to the press release, this agreement "guarantees Avid ~15% annual growth in Greater China" and represents a total contract value of over $75m for the first three years. Jetsen now assumes responsibility for AVID's activity in this part of the world. This will help with cost efficiency. Also, as part of the agreement, Jetsen will be making an $18.1m equity investment. In my initial coverage, I mentioned that there could be some potential M&A activity due to AVID's low market cap and its position as a leader in the industry. I don't see why we can't consider this a partial acquisition. The number of shares issued will not exceed 9.9% of pro forma shares outstanding according to the presentation slides here.

Not a Value Investment

Steven Quint also provided some constructive criticism on my initial coverage. He stated that AVID is not a value investment, and I don't disagree in terms of the traditional definition.

The mistake I made was not being clear about my belief that there is a difference between a Graham and Dodd style value investment, and a stock potentially having value (and perhaps a little less risk as a function of its current price) at certain price levels. I guess what I was trying to say initially was that I felt there was value on a relative basis primarily due to the multi-year-low share prices.

I do think it's possible that Graham and Dodd might have considered this a "genuinely low-priced common stock," as I believe it potentially meets the requirement of showing an "aggregate value for the issue which is small in relation to the company's assets, sales and past or prospective profits."

The common stock's current market cap (or aggregate value) is $195m. The company has $249.58m in total assets on its balance sheet. It's averaged $549.38m of revenue from 2012 to 2016, and about $26.73m in earnings (excluding the 2012 divestiture) over the same period. Average EBITDA over the same period is $55.17m.

I think it's possible that AVID also meets the criteria for "Low Price Coupled with Speculative Capitalization" (pg. 523, 6th Edition). These are defined as being marked by a "relatively large amount of senior securities and a comparatively small issue of common stock." In 2015, AVID issued $125m worth of convertible senior notes.

Graham and Dodd go on to explain that you don't necessarily need to have senior securities for the common to still have possibilities equivalent to those in a "speculatively capitalized enterprise." They state that:

"These possibilities will occur wherever the market value of the common issue represents a small amount of money in relation to the size of the business, regardless of how it is capitalized."

After spending the last few months studying Securities Analysis, I'm beginning to think this is the more appropriate way of looking at AVID (For the record, I'm not quite done reading the book yet, but I'm almost there).

NEXIS

The latest enterprise storage solution appears to be gaining traction. In the earnings call slides, we saw AVID announce NEXIS deals with AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In the conference call, Hernandez stated that NEXIS drove storage bookings up 50% in the quarter. I think this is indicative of some demand for NEXIS.

If you read my initial coverage, you'll know that I talked with some film industry insiders that work in post-production for one of the major studios here in Hollywood. They're currently using AVID's ISIS storage unit. When I asked one of these contacts about NEXIS, they mentioned they wouldn't be surprised to find their department upgrading to it at some point in the near future.

Relative to Peers

Looking at multiples again, we can see that AVID's are all still quite low when compared to its peers.

Conclusion

Overall, I believe the fundamental landscape is getting better for AVID. I also believe that the market is confirming this for now.

The improvements in EPS and operating expenses, as well as the debt covenant amendment, EBITDA growth, margin expansion, user growth, and the Jetsen agreement, are all positives. Throw in some anecdotal evidence in the form of enterprise NEXIS sales, and enterprise deals with Al Jazeera, DHX Media, and FotoKem, and we have some more positives. For now, the turnaround story seems like it's still intact.

Obviously, the cash flow situation is a big negative. I'm not sure how to view the differences in guidance yet either. Bookings also need to improve in 2017. This company still has a lot to prove, as it's expected to have completed the restructuring by the end of Q2.

Currently, I'm of the opinion that the worst is already priced in, but a stock with this type of volatility has to be monitored. It's important to keep a close eye on the fundamentals for the remainder of this year. I think that this management team is executing, and I'm satisfied with the 2016 results for now. To be honest, I was expecting worse along with a re-test of the $4 level, but neither of those expectations have materialized yet. I have to assume that this is the market's way of telling me something about this stock.

Strategy wise, what I'm trying to do is simply anticipate a change in trend while using a wide stop.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVID.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a CPA and I have no formal education in accounting or finance. Please do your due diligence.