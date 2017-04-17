Netflix: A Q1 Sell-Off Could Be A Buying Opportunity

If the stock sells off, we think that could provide a compelling buying opportunity for the long haul.

SVOD giant Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is set to report Q1 earnings after the bell on Monday, 4/17. While we like the company's long-term growth story, we aren't sold that the quarter was particularly impressive, especially from a domestic sub growth standpoint. We recognize international sub growth as a potential bright spot, but believe the stock is susceptible to a pullback on any disappointing news. We think this is a near-term profit taking opportunity, but will be interested in buying the dip in the event the stock sells off sharply.

The first thing to note about NFLX stock is that it has been on a tear ever since the Q3 report. Impressive sub growth sparked by the summer 2016 content line-up of Stranger Things, Narcos, The Get Down, and Marvel's Luke Cage affirmed that the company's big bets on original programming were paying off. Q4 further confirmed that, and the stock continued to grind higher. Since that pivotal Q3 report, NFLX stock is up about 43%.

If we use history as a guide, it looks like Netflix could disappoint on Monday. The last time NFLX stock had this much momentum was in the first part of 2015. Much similar to the current run-up, the early 2015 rally was sparked by a series of quarters wherein Netflix's sub growth dazzled the Street. NFLX stock subsequently ran up to then all-time highs. But the rally came to an end with the November 2015 quarter. It really wasn't all that bad (minor misses on the top and bottom as well as slightly slower than expected sub growth), but it didn't dazzle like the previous quarters. In retrospect, it was a natural pullback after a scorching hot rally.

We think we have a similar set-up here. A huge Q3 followed by a big Q4 have the stock sitting near all-time highs, but Q1 lacks the same content firepower the previous two quarters have had. Q3 had Stranger Things, arguably the platform's most popular original content series to date. Q4 had a series of hits like The Crown, Black Mirror, Gilmore Girls, Trollhunters, and The OA. Q1 lacks such headline original content names.

Weak domestic growth could be offset by strength in the international market. According to Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trends, while US search interest in Netflix has been slightly down to flat this year, worldwide search interest has been up strongly. We think the international market will likely post better than expected sub growth for the quarter.

Overall, though, domestic sub growth should lag. Lagging sub growth coupled with a hiked investment guide is the exact combination that could send the stock sharply lower.

Netflix has significant long-term growth potential. We reiterate that the stock will head to $240 by 2020 (about 70% upside from the current price). But at all-time highs and against the backdrop of a geopolitically torn market, NFLX stock is vulnerable here to any subscriber growth hiccups. Our research suggests Q1 sub growth wasn't as great as it has been, and that could underwhelm a market that has been very bullish on NFLX since the Q3 report last year.

We think this is a near-term profit taking opportunity, but will gladly look to potentially buy the dip for the long haul if the stock plummets on Tuesday, 4/18.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NFLX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.