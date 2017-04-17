Bank Of America: Buy Into Earnings

Those investors looking to buy Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on weakness are getting their chance today with the stock testing a one month low at $22.26, a 12% drop from the high of $25.53 earlier in the year.

Finding an entry point to a hot stock can be tricky.

A look at the charts.

Above is a 60 minute intraday chart showing the last month of hourly trades. Investors wanting exposure to financials may be getting an opportunity to buy the stock on a 12% pullback right here. Others may want to wait for the earnings call.

Earnings out tomorrow before the bell.

Today may be investors' last opportunity to buy Bank of America under $22.50. An earning beat tomorrow will likely pop the stock back over the $23 level as the investment thesis for the big bank is bullish.

Bull Case

Bank of America has settled most all of its outstanding litigation from the days of the Countrywide debacle. With $2.2T in balance sheet assets, along with strong performance from the wealth division of Merrill Lynch the company seems primed for better returns to shareholders.

Analyst estimates are for earnings of $.31 to $.37 a share for the quarter. Investors will be placing bets on both sides. Look for the share count to drop with company buybacks and a possible expanded multi-billion buyback program to propel the stock back over the $25 level.

Downside Risk

A miss to the downside and the stock could retest the $21.77 level. In January I wrote an article stating that the floor was in at $21.77.

That thesis has held true so far and I believe it will hold unless some geo-politcal event with regard to North Korea causes a massive selloff in the markets, in which case all bets are off.

Rising Rates?

The Fed is preparing the market for a series of rate increases which has been bullish for the banks. Will they follow through on their language? Some believe they will, while others only see maybe one more rate hike this year. Rising rates are bullish for banks; stagnant rates are not. The jury is still out on this and investors will have to wait for more economic data in the coming months.

Under the Radar UK Top Bank Pick: Lloyds Banking Group

My favorite UK bank is Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG). I have been buying this stock the last 10 days on weakness and have a substantial position at this level. I see the possibility of the stock rallying 60% from this level as Brexit fears subside.

Lloyds Banking Group went through a similar situation as did Bank of America when it acquired failed HBOS during the height of the financial crisis costing the company some $20B pounds in write offs.

After years of lawsuits and terrible share price performance Lloyds has reemerged as one of if not the strongest banks in the UK. The share price has yet to recover from last years Brexit vote. As the world waits for the fallout that has yet to materialize, Lloyds Banking Group recently reported record profits of $4.2B, the highest since the financial crisis.

A look at the charts.

Investors can see from the chart above that the two stocks were trading in lock step until late October of last year when Bank of America took off on a strong rally after a final shake out to the $14.88 level. In my opinion it is time for Lloyds to play catch up.

Both companies are trading at or near current book value with room for PE expansion. With continued earnings growth and share buybacks both companies should see their stock prices trend higher.

Recently Warren Buffett aplauded Bank of America's $4B authorized share buyback program. The next earnings report for LLoyds Banking Group should bring more color to the company's buyback strategy going forward. Both companies are looking to increase their dividends to return more capital to shareholders.

Conclusion

Investors will want to watch Bank of America's earnings closely tomorrow morning, paying attention to recent share buybacks and forward guidance. The economy is gaining steam and Bank of America could be a good gauge of real time economic growth.

Look for a nice contribution from the Merrill Lynch Wealth Management trading arm of the bank to increase profits to near record numbers.

I like Bank of America at this price point right here and now and see minimal downside risk to the $21.77 level, where there should be strong long term support.

As always, do your own research and always have an exit point before making any trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP, BAC,LYG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.