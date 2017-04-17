Amazon Proves That Brick And Mortar Retail Will Not Die Off Completely

We just don't think that is the case, and apparently, neither does Amazon.

This morning, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) continued to make the case that we have been making for the last couple of months: in-store retail is not going to die.

This weekend, it was reported that Amazon is nearing a bid for BJ's Wholesale Club. NY Post reported,

BJ's Wholesale Club is putting itself up for sale, and Amazon has expressed modest internal interest in the chain, sources tell The Post. BJ's, a Northeast-regional warehouse retailer that's owned by private equity firms, has recently scrapped ambitions for an initial public offering because of Wall Street's growing worries over the retail sector, sources said. Instead, CVC Capital Partners and Leonard Green & Partners, the buyout firms that took BJ's private for $2.8 billion six years ago, are pressing ahead for an outright sale that could fetch more than $4 billion, according to people close to the situation. BJ's has been interviewing bankers so it can begin a sale process, and the company plans to distribute sales books in a few weeks, sources said.

Those that have been reading us for the last few months know that we believe retail to be one of the most opportunistic sectors in the market today. The entire sector is priced as though brick-and-mortar retailers are simply going to disappear, and we just don't think that is the case.

Many good names and reputable stores are being priced with multiples that indicate the market believes they will be going through severe financial distress in years to come. While we agree that the last few years has been anything but perfect for brick-and-mortar retailers, we have consistently argued that this is part of a shift in the sector, but one that will not result in certain death for all of these companies. We consistently point out how companies like Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and T.J. Maxx (NYSE:TJX) are able to thrive in the retail environment because of their business models.

One of the key arguments we have been making while trying to strategically invest in retail is that there is going to be a hybrid model between online and in-store that most companies wind up settling on. There are still going to be people that want to go into stores to try on clothes and there are still going to be business models, like Costco, that want to bring people to the in-store shopping experience.

While online shopping does continue to put pressure on many other names, we continue to believe that these names will maintain a smaller brick-and-mortar presence than previous while bolstering their online presence. We don't think that they will go 100% online or 100% in-store.

As we watch iconic legacy in-store retail names like Macy's (NYSE:M) work to shift its business model to lower its in-store footprint and raise its online presence, we are now for the first time starting to see the king of online retail, Amazon.com, start to extend itself in the other direction. Amazon needs retail space, otherwise they wouldn't be looking to take over BJ's. Also, previously, it's been reported that Amazon had looked at buying out Barnes & Noble in order to open its own line of bookstores.

When that news first broke, we postulated that Amazon may want to run a hybrid distribution center/retail store model that could work in favor of both its online customers and those who want the benefits of shopping in-store. While Amazon continues to strive for same-day service in almost everything it does, it is still far off from having that as a standard service and owning retail locations for customer pick up could be the next step to help close that gap.

What you don't see is Amazon adopting the attitude that brick-and-mortar retail is dead and simply ignoring this niche in the retail sector. As traditional companies start to gravitate more toward online, now we are finally starting to see some online companies drift just a little bit into brick and mortar. Thus, we believe this proves that brick-and-mortar is not going to die a total death at the hands of online shopping.

We just published an article yesterday on J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) reporting that in-store traffic had firmed up and that the company wasn't going to be closing as many stores as it originally intended. To us, this seemed to be more affirmation that in-store retail isn't going to die off completely.

Today, this Amazon news tells us the same exact story.

This news helps reaffirm our thesis on retail stocks. For those that are interested in our take on retail, you can read any one of these articles we have written recently.

For now, we are going to keep our eyes open for retail names that we like. We are looking for cash generative companies with manageable amount of debt and management teams that have a strategy for a turnaround or a strategy for adopting in place.

We continue to believe that there are opportunities in the retail sector that will provide significant returns over the course of the next few years. Even though we are in the beginning stages of a consumer credit downturn, we still believe that investors with a longer-minded focus could benefit from running screens in the retail sector and looking for companies with severely distressed multiples, which can still generate cash.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M COST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.