American Eagle Outfitters: The Death Of The Mall Narrative Is Overrated

Being a mall based clothing retailer has been a rough gig lately. Aeropostale, Inc. (OTCPK:AROPQ) was saved from total liquidation in late 2016 when Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) and General Growth Properties (NYSE: GGP) swooped into bankruptcy court and made a deal to keep 229 of the stores open. Mall based REITs need to fight empty space somehow. American Apparel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November of 2016, after having filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October of 2015. In researching this article, I learned that in business circles this is known as filing "Chapter 22". We get our laughs where we can. In January of this year, The Limited filed for Chapter 11 protection as well.

These retail horror stories have soured investor sentiment in the apparel space. Mall traffic is down, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is selling everything cheaper and in a more convenient way. Even within brick and mortar retail, it's only cool to be a discounter like The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) or Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST). Investing in any of those three companies a few years ago would have been a smart thing to do. But here and now, I believe there must be opportunity in some of the beaten down names that still occupy the traditional American mall.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) has weathered this tough time for mall retailers much better than most, and I believe they are positioned to come out the other side of this period stronger than ever. Looking at a 2-year chart of the company, I am clearly in the minority.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

How has AEO been doing in this poor retail environment? Pretty well, actually. On March 1st, AEO reported Q4 year end results for 2016. Revenues were up 2% compared to 2015. Adjusted EPS for the year came in at $1.25, better than $1.01 in 2015. Not bad for a company whose competitors seem to be dropping like flies.

But certainly not all competitors. The new thing in apparel retail is fast fashion. Fast fashion retailers like H&M, Zara, and Forever 21, focus on supply chain optimization. They manufacture clothing cheaply and quickly change products to reflect current trends. Many of these fast fashion retailers sell clothing at a significant discount to stores like American Eagle Outfitters. AEO is taking steps to deliver newer trends faster, but fast fashion isn't a major part of the company's DNA. It is important to note that trends change, and competition in teen and young adult apparel is intensely fierce. I cannot claim to be an expert in fashion trends. The only times I ever shopped for clothing at a mall was at the demand of various women throughout my life who were trying to make me look somewhat presentable to their friends. I usually ended up buying something from Aeropostale, and I imagine that any insight I have on fashion trends is worth about as much as that company's stock. But what I'm more comfortable with is the numbers.

AEO currently yields about 3.75%, with a 43% payout ratio. The dividend is stable, not just because of the great payout ratio, but also because the company has no long-term debt whatsoever. But this isn't just a dividend story. Around 27% of the revenue generated in their most recent quarter came from digital platforms, and the company is continuing to invest in this growing business. The company is also investing in another growing business, Aerie.

(Source: AEO Q4 2016 Earnings Presentation)

Aerie is a sub-brand owned by AEO. They mainly sell intimate apparel, lingerie, sleepwear and loungewear, with some activewear and swimsuits thrown in for good measure. For 2016, Aerie comps were up 23%, while main AEO store comps rose only 1%. The company ended the year with 787 mainline AEO stores, but only 102 Aerie stores. This does not include 88 Aerie side-by-side stores paired with mainline stores, but the growth potential is there, and the company intends to make the most of it. They plan on opening around 50 Aerie stores in fiscal 17.

On March 1st, Q1 guidance hit the stock pretty hard. Management expects comps for the quarter to be flat to down by low single digits. EPS is expected to be $0.15 to $0.17, compared to $0.22 for Q1 last year. That isn't what investors what to hear, especially in this retail environment. Part of the reason is that they expect margins to be hit due to promotional activity. They haven't been selling men's shirts as well as they'd like, and there are other areas of the business that they want to discount and advertise. This is an effort to get more customers through the door, and reinvigorate areas that have lagged.

American Eagle Outfitters was founded in 1977, so they have traversed many trends and tough retail environments. I see no reason why the current retail climate will seriously harm this company in the long run. Given the company's performance, and their excellent balance sheet, I see the current negativity as an opportunity. When I recently started researching AEO for my own portfolio, and for this article, my initial thought was that this would be a fairly risky company because of the business it's in. Selling teen and young adult clothing, in malls? Fickle, very fickle. But the more I look into the story, the more comfortable I am with the idea of starting a position.

I currently own a few retail names in my portfolio, so I'm cautious about increasing my exposure to the sector. I'd buy AEO right now if I felt I had the room to do so. As it stands, I'm watching the company very closely. On any significant pullback from here I probably won't be able to keep myself from starting a position. $13 seems to be an important multi-year support level, and the stock has traded down dangerously close to it. The continuing "dying mall" narrative might just give me the chance I'm looking for. A break much below that price could bring it to levels I simply cannot ignore.