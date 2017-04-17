Schneider: A Good Opportunity

The IPO of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) is an opportunity to gain exposure at a fair price to the trucking and transportation industry. Because of its comparatively good operations and stable business characteristics, I believe SNDR offers a balanced risk/reward outlook with modest downside risk and attractive return potential.

I also believe SNDR has a unique situation that could act as a catalyst for the stock to re-price higher, which means making new all-time highs and breaking above its current 52-week high mark.

In absolute terms, I find SNDR to be a well-managed business with a proven track record of growth. But when thinking about adding a trucking company to a stock portfolio, I think investors should be making a relative decision, given the little product differentiation between trucking companies. I find SNDR to be relatively better than competitors, as it operates assets more productively. In my opinion, both on a relative and absolute basis, SNDR is an attractive stock to be long.

For the remaining of this article, I will be using J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT), Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT), and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) as the peer group of SNDR.

Company overview

Schneider is a trucking company providing transportation and logistics services. The business is simple: the company owns and/or rent trucks, and uses them to transport customers' products. It provides standard and specialized transportation services as well as intermodal services. It also operates logistics services, which includes a trucking brokerage business.

Although every one of the moving parts is important, the key to SNDR is its Truckload segment, as it makes up ~60% of revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenue. The Intermodal and Logistics segment equally make up ~40% of revenue, excluding fuel surcharge revenue.

Industry metrics are comparable to those of peers

In the Truckload business, a key industry metric is revenue per truck per week, which is a productivity metric. SNDR isn't necessarily the best in this metric, but it compares fairly with peers. JBHT stands out as the best.

In the Intermodal business, a key industry metric is revenue per order. SNDR, once again, is not the best in this metric, but its numbers compare fairly with those of peers.

When I see that the company compares fairly in these metrics to peers, I conclude that the business is competitively operated. It appears to me SNDR operates its trucks similarly as its peers. Given the similar operations, I think the stocks should trade at similar price multiples.

SNDR has a better enterprise-wide operating ratio than its peers

In the trucking industry, the operating ratio - the ratio of operating expenses to operating revenue - is an important measure, as it shows the ability to control cost and operate assets productively. The lower the operating ratio, the better the operations, as it means lower cost and higher operating margin. In the table above, operating ratio is presented exclusive of fuel surcharge.

(Note, JBHT is missing as it doesn't provide operating ratio excluding fuel surcharge revenue, thus making the comparison apples to oranges.)

The operating ratios of these companies are relatively similar, but I can see that SNDR has a relative advantage, as it is able to operate the overall business at a lower cost. In particular, the Truckload segment is a strong contributor of lower operating ratio. The Truckload segment operates at 89% operating ratio, whereas Intermodal and Logistics operate at 94% and 96%, respectively.

In the Intermodal segment, SNDR also has lower operating ratio than SWFT. It seems like the company has been able to maintain stronger pricing on its Intermodal segment, where I see some peers have lowered prices to maintain or try to gain market share. Going forward, I expect SNDR to maintain its lower operating ratio as the rollout of owned chassis replaces leased chassis in the Intermodal segment.

In my opinion, maintaining prices is a better long-term strategy not only because it contributes to better bottom line (higher margins), but also because it maintains the strength of the brand.

A comparative advantage should lead to equal or better P/E ratio

I believe the relative operating advantage signals that SNDR should be trading at a P/E ratio that is (at least) similar to that of peers. But when I look at SNDR's current P/E, it ranges from 1x to 4x lower than that of peers. At the current stock price of $19 and TTM diluted EPS of $1, SNDR P/E ratio is 19x. I'm seeing peers trade at P/E ratio of 20-23x.

I don't think the difference in P/E ratio is justified, as all the companies' operations appear very similar. If anything, the facts show that SNDR operates better than SWFT and WERN when considering all segments combined. From my point of view, the market should reprice SNDR to a P/E that is equal or better than that of its peers. That is, SNDR should be trading at a P/E that is around 22x.

That being said, the repricing of SNDR to a higher P/E ratio should take some time, perhaps two or three quarters. I believe market participants may be waiting for a few quarters of earnings results to validate that the company is at least as good as its peers. As discussed above, I think SNDR is slightly better, as demonstrated by the lower operating ratio.

From my point of view, the stock should reprice to trade in line with its closest competitors. That means a stock price in the range of $20-22 (5-16% return as of this writing) should yield a P/E ratio that is in line with those of its competitors.

Unique situation could accelerate the repricing hypothesis

Given the current situation of SNDR, there are two events that might lead to a relatively fast repricing:

As of this writing, there are no sell-side analysts covering the stock. So, there is no sell-side research report on SNDR. This is a situation that I don't expect to last long, given that nine investment banks have worked on the underwriting of this IPO. I think that most, if not all, of them are going to initiate coverage of SNDR. And once there are more research reports out there, there will be more information to make decisions. Given the better operations of the company relative to peers, and the generally optimistic view of sell-side analysts toward stocks, a positive bias from the sell side is likely.

At this moment, SNDR is screening as a non-dividend paying stock. But over the last three years, it has been paying dividends as a private company. I expect a dividend announcement (and yearly run rate) of 0.20/share soon, which means the stock will yield ~1%. I believe a dividend announcement, coupled with a disconnected P/E ratio, will cause incremental interest on the stock. In its registration form with the SEC, SNDR disclosed its intentions (but not assurance) of paying dividends (see p. 48). And now that it's finally public, I don't think the company will cut the dividend.

Key risks to the repricing hypothesis

The trucking industry is highly correlated to the overall health of the economy. Usually, these stocks trade on broad macroeconomic indicators as much as on specific company fundamentals. Although I believe the US economy is healthy and should continue to grow moderately, it is important to recognize that choppiness in macroeconomic indicators (such as jobs report, ISM manufacturing index, business confidence, etc.) could cause the overall industry P/E to decline. In that case, the repricing hypothesis might not come to fruition, as investors will lose optimism on the whole industry, including SNDR, of course.

Another risk to the hypothesis is the fact that SNDR's majority voting power is controlled by the Schneider Voting Trust, which means the company is still closely managed by the founding family. The market could view SNDR as a company that is highly unlikely to be acquired, and therefore, assign a slight P/E discount relative to peers.

Investor takeaways

By repricing the stock to meet its peers' P/E ratio, SNDR stock price could increase anywhere between 5-16%. Given the better-than-peers operating ratio and comparable key metrics, I think it is reasonable to expect SNDR to trade at a P/E ratio in line with peers. In addition to the potential for positive price return, I expect a new dividend program to be announced soon, which should attract incremental interest for the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.