Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Fall More In The Near-Term

"Natural gas prices should have plummeted more today on the latest fundamental update," as one of the physical gas traders told us today. We have a section in our natural gas premium called, "what are the traders saying," and the bearish comment today came when May contracts were still trading around $3.20/MMBtu.

Over the weekend, supply and demand fundamentals were considerably looser as power burn demand weakened while Mexico gas exports are averaging at 2.6 Bcf/d down from 4.2 Bcf/d two weeks ago. The drop in Mexico gas exports is related to maintenance and while this will only be temporary, the drop in export has considerably reduced the structural deficit.

While demand fundamentals are weak, total US gas supplies also remain extremely weak. US gas production is still hovering around 70 Bcf/d with occasional dips below 70 Bcf/d. Canadian gas net imports are falling as well on the back of lower demand, so overall US gas supplies were weaker over the weekend as well.

Looking across our injection forecasts, the structural deficit is expected to keep injections similar to last year's, but the structural deficit has decreased considerably versus just a few weeks ago.

Moving to money manager positioning, we noted in our premium daily that the record net-long positioning is another potential reversal sign for the natural gas market.

As fundamentals are trending weaker and money managers holding record net-long positions, we expect more near-term downside correction.

On a technical basis, the reversal we are seeing in momentum indicators also point to another move lower in natural gas prices.

So far, the fundamentals, technical, and what the traders are saying are all pointing to a move lower in natural gas prices. We expect a correction back to the 200-day moving average around $3/MMBtu in the near-term followed by a resumption in the long-term bullish trend.

