Teranga Gold - Gold Producer With Exploration And Growth Upside

Shares are down -19% in three months, -28% to last private placement in November 2016, providing investors an attractive entry point.

Teranga has a strong balance sheet, minimal debt, and is able to generate positive free cash flow at the current gold price.

Teranga Gold is a proven ~200k/year West African gold producer operating in Senegal with exciting exploration and growth projects in Burkina Faso and Côte d’Ivoire.

Teranga Gold (OTC:TGCDF) is a mid-tier West African gold producer that has a foothold in three countries: Senegal, Burkina Faso, and Côte d'Ivoire.

Shares of TGCDF are currently trading at $0.574/share. Teranga Gold also trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), under the symbol TGZ.TO, which closed most recently at C$0.76/share.

Teranaga operates the Sabodala mine in Senegal (the company's sole producing mine), which produced 216,735 gold ounces in 2016.

For 2017, the company is guiding production of 205-225k gold ounces at an all-in sustaining costs (including non-cash inventory movements and amortized advanced royalty costs) of $1,000-1,075 per ounce.

The following geological map depicts the many different projects that Teranga has on the radar at this time, which span all phases from: early-stage exploration (Gourma in Burkina Faso, Dianra, Mahepleu, Guitry, Sangaredougou, Tiassale in Côte d'Ivoire ), joint venture exploration (Golden Hill in Burkina Faso) development (Banfora in Burkina Faso), and production (Sabodala in Senegal).

Source: Corporate Presentation

At a current market capitalization of just ~$320 million (and enterprise value of ~$225 million), shares of Teranga Gold would appear undervalued (relative to other mid-tier gold producers) even if we were to discount the company's growth projects entirely and only ascribe value to their sole-producing asset, Sabodala.

The following charts (from Perseus Mining) show Teranga stacking up very favorably to its peer group using a variety of different valuation metrics.

Source: Perseus Corporate Presentation

With that said, it is precisely Teranga's prospects for future growth that make this gold company such an exciting story.

The next project slated to enter commercial gold production is Banfora, which the company gained when it acquired Gryphon Minerals in 2016. The Feasibility Study for Banfora is due later in H1 this year, with first gold pour anticipated to take place sometime in H1 2019.

From Teranga Gold:

Banfora currently has a measured and indicated gold mineral resource of 2.98 million ounces (67.1Mt at 1.39g/t) and an inferred gold mineral resource of 0.66 million ounces (15.9Mt at 1.30g/t) (0.5 g/t lower cut off). Increases Teranga's proven and probable reserve base by 35% to 3.7 million ounces. Potential to grow annual gold production by 50% to 275,000 to 325,000 ounces by mid-2019, while all-in sustaining cash costs are estimated to remain low in the $900 per ounce range.

Moving on to exploration, Teranga has budgeted $12-15 million in 2017. The bulk of the funds will be spent in Burkina Faso on Banfora ($3-4 million) and Golden Hill ($3 million). Côte d'Ivoire is an extremely prospective jurisdiction for gold exploration and an up and coming destination that is starting to draw in more and more gold companies in recent years. However, it's still very much early days in this developing district; for 2017, Teranga only has $500k budgeted for exploration in Côte d'Ivoire. The remainder of the funds will be spent on exploration work in Senegal with hopes of extending the mine life on Sabodala.

Source: Corporate Presentation

In terms of potential new discoveries (with district-scale potential), without a doubt, Golden Hill is currently the most promising target on Teranga's radar. Golden Hill is located in the prospective South Hounde belt, which is surrounded by companies and resources such as: Mana (Semafo; OTCPK:SEMFF), Yaramoko (Roxgold; OTC:ROGFF), Hounde (Endeavour Mining; OTCQX:EDVMF), Acacia Mining (ACA.L), Sarama Resources (OTC:SRMMF), and Savary Gold (OTC:SVVYF).

There is a popular saying, "If you want to find gold, the best place to look for it is in places where others have previously found it." With that said, Golden Hill is certainly located in the right address for gold prospectivity.

Golden Hill was acquired along with Banfora in the Gryphon Minerals transaction, and it is currently structured as a joint venture partnership with Boss Resouces (BOE.AX). Teranga has prioritized 10 targets for more advanced exploration work in 2017.

Source: Corporate Presentation

From a longer-term exploration point-of-view, it is encouraging to know that Teranga has plans to establish a presence in Côte d'Ivoire, with five permits covering more than 1,800km2, even though the company will be primarily focused on Burkina Faso for growth in the immediate future. The Côte d'Ivoire targets are 100% wholly-owned by Teranga with a 3% net smelter royalty owed to Miminvest.

Miminvest is controlled by David Mimran, Teranga's cornerstone shareholder (19.2% ownership stake), who is a billionaire and someone who has a track record and history of doing business in Côte d'Ivoire.

Last but not least, Teranga is planning a 12,000 meter drill program in 2017 at the Niakafiri deposit in Senegal to convert and expand mineral resources. Niakafiri currently hosts measured and indicated resource of ~600,000 gold ounces.

Source: Corporate Presentation

Teranga is well cashed up, with ~C$95 million in the bank and minimal debt. At the current gold price of ~$1,290/oz, the company is also able to generate positive free cash flow from its Sabodala mine in Senegal.

With exploration and development projects in Burkina Faso and Côte d'Ivoire, Teranga is working towards de-risking itself from being a sole asset company operating out of a single jurisdiction.

In regard to developing Banfora (which is currently the company's most CAPEX intensive project), the company will most likely fund it via: cash, free cash flow, and debt. Although equity financing is certainly a possibility, let's not forget that the company did complete a C$67.4 million raise as recently as this past November, at a share price of C$1.05/share. In order to minimize any further dilution at the currently depressed share price of C$0.76/share (down ~28% since the November private placement), it would appear that sidestepping the equity route would be in the best interest of shareholders.

Over the past three months, shares of TGCDF have lagged other gold investments quite significantly.

TGCDF is down -19.1%.

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD), is up 7.35%.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX), is up 7.92%.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ), is up 0.11%.

With the spot price of gold making new highs in recent weeks and shares of TGCDF continuing to head further south still, it would appear that a good window of opportunity to add shares of a proven mid-tier gold producer with exciting growth prospects has emerged. I am a buyer at these levels and particularly intrigued with the idea that as a retail buyer, I'm able to purchase shares of Teranga Gold on the open market at a ~28% discount to the most recent private placement.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGCDF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.