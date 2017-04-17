REITs And Interest Rates: How To Reduce Risk

To reduce the interest rate sensitivity of your REIT portfolio, I would recommend investing in short duration REITs; International REITs and Mortgage REITs.

Not all REITs are however the same and their sensitivity to interest rates may greatly vary.

While I believe that these fears are overblown, it is clear that higher interest rates can have a negative impact on REITs.

Not all REITs are created equal. While some may perform best during times of decreasing interest rates, others may also benefit from rising rates. This is an important issue to consider especially today as the market seems to fear rising interest rates more than ever before. It is generally believed that interest rates have a negative impact on REITs as it increases their cost of capital and may lead to lower underlying real estate values.

While this is true, and should be taken seriously when allocating into REITs, there exists many ways to mitigate the risk of rising interest rates. I allocate a great portion of my portfolio into REITs and have put lots of efforts into structuring my portfolio in a way that can sustain higher rates, hopefully without suffering any major capital losses.

The four main risk mitigating approaches that I implement are the following:

I diversify my REIT portfolio by geography and currency.

I combine short duration REITs with long duration REITs.

I look for commercial Mortgage REITs that may benefit from higher spreads in a rising interest rate environment.

I favor REITs with fixed rate debt and long debt maturities

This is all very basic and easy to do, yet most ignore these steps. Risk management remains widely underrated today, especially among individual investors, and I hope to demonstrate some of its benefits in this article.

Invest in International REITs

The first mistake that most REIT investors make is to only invest in their own domestic country. The home-bias is very strong among US REIT investors and may increase risk greatly. This is one of the main differentiating factors of my approach to REIT investing. I follow a more global approach in order to mitigate my exposure to any macro event of a single country or even continent. ´

Today my portfolio is composed of 47% US REITs, 43.9% European REITs and 9.1% Asia-Pacific.

This international exposure also leads to currency diversification which may be particularly valuable in times of rising interest rates. The US fed has hiked interest rates several times in the last years and this has become the primary fear of most REIT investors. Being allocated only 47% in US REITs, my exposure to the risk of rising US interest rates is limited. While there may be a clear trend toward higher rates in the US; this is much less certain in Europe where interest rates remain exceptionally low and spreads particularly attractive. The macro risk is hence well-diversified compared to a US-only REIT portfolio.

Combine Short Duration REITs with Long Duration REITs

The weighted average remaining lease term (WALT) has a great influence on the sensitivity of a given REIT to changes in interest rates. A long duration REIT is one that has a long WALT. These most often include office REITs, net lease REITs and industrial REITs. In my current portfolio, I hold for instance Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) which has an 8 year WALT and W.P Carey (NYSE:WPC) with a close to 10 year WALT.

On the other hand, short duration REITs have much shorter WALTs and include hotel, apartment and self-storage REITs. Good examples in my portfolio would include Hersha (NYSE:HT) and Big Yellow (OTC:BYLOF) for instance.

It is important to include both in one's portfolio because they tend to react very different to macro events including interest rate movements. The long duration REITs have long leases and are hence better protected in case of a downturn. However, during expansionary times, they may not be able to increase rents as fast as short duration REITs. This is why in times of rising interest rates; hotel REITs tend to outperform as they are able to adjust their ADRs (average daily rate) immediately.

My portfolio is today about 30% short duration REIT (hotel + self-storage) and 70% long duration REIT. Given my assessment of the global economy, I believe this composition to be appropriate.

Include commercial Mortgage REITs into your Portfolio

Mix a few mortgage REITs with your regular equity REITs. This can help to mitigate interest rate exposure as well because certain mortgage REITs may actually benefit from rising short-term rates. Apollo Commercial (NYSE:ARI) for instance recently noted in a presentation that each rate bump would positively impact its bottom line because it borrows fixed rate debt but lends variable rate.

Since interest rate hikes may impact the fundamentals of Mortgage REITs differently than the ones from Equity REITs, it is crucial to gain exposure to both of them; especially if you fear rate increases.

Favor REITs with Mostly Fixed Rate Debt and Long Debt Maturities

This is quite obvious and should not need much explanation. If a REIT has a high exposure to variable rate debt and short maturities, it is clear that it will suffer more from interest rate increase than another one with a high percentage of fixed rate debt and long maturities.

Final Thoughts

Many argue that because interest rates may be rising, investors should sell off their REIT holdings and stay far away from this asset class until rates stabilize.

I disagree with this assessment and believe that REITs deserve a permanent allocation in any portfolio. Real estate has proven to be an attractive asset class to hold throughout cycles for the long run. It reduces the risk profile of a traditional portfolio composed of stocks and bonds and may even increase your risk-adjusted returns.

I remain LONG a multitude of different REITs. I do not plan on selling based on some macro risk that may not even materialize. Studies have proven that it is very difficult if not impossible to predict interest rate movements so why make investment decisions based on such forecasts?

Warren Buffet has anticipated interest rates to return to normal historical levels now for many years; and has had to admit that he was wrong time after time. If he can't, can any one of us on Seeking Alpha realistically predict interest rates to continue to increase? I doubt so.

If you hold quality names including Omega (NYSE:OHI), Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) or STAG (NYSE:STAG), you should do fine over time and earn increasing dividends despite temporarily higher volatility. In fact, even if you bought relatively expensive REITs including Realty Income (NYSE:O), National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) or Agree Realty (ADR), I believe that you would have good chances of outperforming the broad equity market going forward. FFO multiples remain below 20 which is not excessive compared to other broad equity indexes and the track records have been phenomenal.

What I suggest is to not sell-off, but to prepare for any possible scenario. Be ready for increasing interests by structuring your REIT portfolio correctly, but don't count on it. Regardless of interest rate movements, over time, I anticipate commercial real estate to continue to produce great risk-adjusted returns in addition to providing high diversification benefits.

Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Readers are expected to conduct their own due diligence or seek advice from a qualified professional.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HT, WPG, OHI, WPC, MPW, GPT, BTLCY, BYLOF, WRDEF, DIC:GR, APD:AU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.