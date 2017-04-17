How Concerning Is The S&P 500's Pullback?

Has SPY dropped below key levels based on the election low?

A Normal Pullback?

It is normal and to be expected for bullish trends to experience pullbacks or retracements. Typically, a healthy trend will see countertrend moves that remain above the three major Fibonacci retracement levels shown below. As of April 17, the S&P 500 ETF's (NYSEARCA:SPY) post-election rally remains in the "normal pullback" zone.

Is The Bigger Picture Showing Some Bearish Cracks?

This week's stock market (NYSEARCA:VTI) video reviews the impact of the recent pullback on the longer-term outlook. The video also covers the emotional impact of portfolio drawdowns.

A Bearish Reference Point

The chart below shows the S&P 500's (NYSEARCA:VOO) 100, 200, and 300-day moving averages during the stock market's topping process in late 2007/early 2008.

The same moving averages as of April 17 are shown below. Our concerns would increase if the chart below started to morph into a look similar to the chart above.

