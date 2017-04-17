Emerging Markets Close To Major Breakout

Emerging markets look increasingly bullish. It was just three weeks ago that emerging markets were sufficiently bullish to call for an official breakout, which we did in public. With that, the market is well on track to prove our emerging markets forecast for 2017 to become very accurate, as well as our call that emerging markets would become the investment of 2017.

As said, emerging markets look increasingly bullish based on price analysis. And they are less than 6 percent away from a major event: a secular breakout. If this breakout would materialize it would be MAJOR news, and, guess what, financial media will not be talking about it!

The really important news is not what classic financial media bring, but chances are high that readers can pick it up from decent financial blogs or sites like Seeking Alpha.

A breakout above 42 points in EEM ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) will be significant for global stock market investors, as that would trigger an important BUY signal.

What exactly are we looking at to be so bullish about emerging markets? It is not really financial news as that is not necessarily reliable as an indicator nor is there much bullishness. Note that the latter is great from a contrarian perspective.

The key indicator which makes us bullish is the extremely long consolidation period on the emerging markets chart. The saying goes that the longer the consolidation the stronger the trend that follows afterwards. In other words, if emerging markets break out, after a 10 year consolidation period, it would imply that the bullish trend will be very, very strong!

Although investors should not anticipate but rather follow what is happening on the chart, it is recommended to always have a shortlist ready for once a breakout or breakdown materializes. Preparing a shortlist is different than taking positions before a buy or sell signal. From that perspective, we identified 5 emerging markets to buy in 2017 and 2018.

The emerging markets that look most bullish: India (BATS:INDA), South Korea (NYSEARCA:EWY), Taiwan (NYSEARCA:EWT), Chile (NYSEARCA:ECH), China (NYSEARCA:ASHR). By far our favorite emerging market is India, followed by South Korea, Taiwan and China. Chile has the potential to become very bullish, but it's not yet at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.