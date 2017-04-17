Twitter: The Twitter Bird Is Flying Away

Early this year, I penned an article explaining my bullish case for Twitter (TWTR). My case was that Twitter is an undervalued company whose value can be unlocked by a proper management team. Last month, in an article, I opined that the change I (and many SA contributors) have suggested for the company might not come any time soon. Since then, Twitter’s stock has underperformed after major exits by Ev Williams - who co-founded the company - and Jana Partners.

The company also lost the much-touted NFL streaming deal to Amazon (AMZN). Although the NFL did not add millions of new users (and revenues) to Twitter, the deal was significant because it played an important role to Twitter’s pivot to live video. As shown in the statement below, the deal was the company’s highlight of the fourth quarter.

In live sports, our 10-week NFL #TNF programming was the major highlight of the fourth quarter. We completed the #TNF season with great success, exceeding the high end of our reach expectations, generating more than 3.5 million unique viewers on average, per game.

The chart below shows the Twitter's disappointing YTD chart compared with the peer tech companies.

Source: YCharts

Twitter is a unique company. More than any other company in the world, Twitter receives tons of free advertising every day. Its platform is overly addictive to its power users. Celebrities and the most influential people in the world (including the United States president) use its platform to communicate to their followers daily. It has more than 1.3 billion registered accounts and more than 3.2 billion visits in March. Yet, the company’s growth has stalled, expenses have gone up and the company has struggled to break-even.

Broadly, Twitter has two main problems. First, the company’s platform is relatively difficult to understand especially among first time users. This, I believe is the reason why more than 550 million people with Twitter accounts have never sent a tweet. They sign up expecting a social media platform to chat with friends, only to find a media company mostly for news.

The second problem for Twitter is its board of directors and executive management. Twitter is led by a part-time CEO and a CFO who serves as the company’s COO. Frankly, this is unheard of. A few weeks ago, TechCrunch ran an interesting article on Anthony Noto, the company’s CFO and COO. The article compared Noto’s salary with that of other prominent CEOs. In 2016, Noto made $23 million, which is higher than that of Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Warren Buffett combined. Below is a summary of CEOs who make less money than Noto.

Source: TechCrunch

Noto’s compensation would be understandable if he is qualified to do the two jobs. Unfortunately, I doubt that Noto is qualified to be the COO of Twitter at a time when the company’s growth is stalling. Noto’s career has not prepared him to be a Chief Operating Officer for a company like Twitter. He started his career at Kraft Foods before joining Lehman Brothers where he worked as an analyst covering the Broadline Retail sector. He then moved to Goldman Sachs (GS) as a research analyst covering the communications, media and entertainment sectors.

He then joined the NFL as a VP and CFO, before returning to Goldman Sachs. I don’t think this career combination prepares one to handle the COO role for a company like Twitter. Compare Twitter’s COO and that of related companies, for instance Facebook (FB), which employs Sheryl Sandberg, an influencer who started her career at the Treasury before serving as a VP for Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Part of the reason why Twitter has struggled to become profitable is its increasing expenses. In 2016, Twitter made $2.5 billion, which was up from $2.2 billion in the previous year. Total operating expenses increased from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion with most of the money going to sales and marketing followed by research and development.

In R&D, the company spent $713 million, which was a $49 million decrease from the previous year. In the year, the R&D team did not come up with a new product or do major improvements in the Twitter platform. As I mentioned in my previous article, I still Tweet the same way I did in the previous year.

I have concerns about Twitter and its employees. In 2015, Adam Bain, Twitter’s COO earned $30 million while Sheryl Sandberg earned less than $18 million. According to PayScale, a software engineer at Twitter earns between $120,000 and $175,000 compared to Facebook’s $108,000 and $167,000. On average, Twitter generates $676,000 revenues per employee compared to Alphabet’s $1.39 million, Netflix’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) $2.1 million, and Facebook’s $1.89 million.

In my January article, I mentioned that I was eternally optimistic on Twitter. I still believe Twitter’s value can be unlocked. However, I have doubts that this value will be realized with Jack Dorsey as the CEO and Anthony Noto as the COO. Even with a new management team, Twitter’s turnaround will take time, but it will be a good start.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.