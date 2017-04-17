Ignore the noise: AutoZone is a strong buy at 52-week lows.

With little exposure to new car sales, the falling share price for AutoZone Inc. doesn't make sense, and is presenting an excellent buy opportunity for investors.

The auto parts group has also been hit hard, with several high-quality names trading at 52-week lows.

The auto sector has sold off on disappointing new car sales and worries about increasing delinquencies on consumer loans.

Bad News For The "Big Three"

There has been plenty of bad news in the auto sector in recent weeks. On April 3rd, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) and General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) all announced disappointing sales numbers. Prior to that, Ford dramatically lowered Q1 earnings guidance on March 23rd.

If that wasn't enough, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) also came out with a bearish research report on the future of used car prices. Its theory is that increasing off-lease supply, record high new car inventories, over-fleeted rental car companies, and an overextended consumer could cause used car prices to fall significantly. This would make it even more difficult for the automakers to grow sales of new vehicles.

Add it all up, and you can see why the "Big Three" automakers have seen such a big correction in share price over the last several weeks.

F data by YCharts

Auto Parts Stores Also Hit

Not only have the automakers been hit by the string of bad news, but auto parts companies in the sector have sold off equally as much in sympathy.

This 3-month chart shows how AutoZone Inc. (NYSE:AZO), O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY), Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP), and Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) are all off similar amounts to what was seen by the automakers.

AZO data by YCharts

Are Automakers And Auto Parts Related?

While it may seem reasonable that auto parts companies would be highly correlated to automakers, past history tells us that this simply isn't the case.

Checking out the long-term earnings history of the automakers you can see how there are peaks and valleys over the years as sales are impacted by recessions.

First is Ford, which saw negative earnings following the 2000 recession and for several years surrounding the '08-'09 recession.

Long-term charts for GM and Fiat-Chrysler aren't available since GM was reorganized following the bailout, and Chrysler was acquired by Fiat following the recession. However, even when looking at shortened time frames, it is pretty easy to see that earnings fluctuate significantly from year to year.

On the flip-side, let's now take a look at the three top performers from the auto parts group: O'Reilly, AutoZone, and Advance Auto Parts.

O'Reilly has grown earnings at a 20.4% rate over the last 20 years, and had just a single year of negative EPS growth with a 2% drop in earnings in 2008 during the Great Recession.

AutoZone has a similar chart, producing an 18.7% growth rate over the last 20 years without a single year of negative earnings growth. Its worst year was in 2006, when it grew earnings at just 4%, and it has seen 10% or higher growth every year over the last decade.

Finally, Advance Auto Parts has grown at a 23.1% rate over the last two decades, with just a single year of negative earnings growth. Its worst year was in 2016 when it saw earnings decline by 9%.

These charts show pretty clearly that auto parts companies are quite different than auto manufacturing companies. This makes intuitive sense, as consumers are more likely to delay purchasing a new vehicle during times of financial stress, but have little choice but to fix their existing auto should it break down, as transportation is a necessity for daily living.

During good times or bad, people are going to do what's needed to keep their cars running.

The Case For AutoZone

While all three of the auto parts stocks listed are worthy candidates for purchase, I think AutoZone offers the best combination of growth and value, and is the one to buy at current prices.

Here are the reasons why.

I. AutoZone has an extremely effective share repurchase program.

AutoZone has done a tremendous job of retiring shares over the last decade; cutting the number of shares outstanding by 58%.

It has done so in a consistent manner, by spending roughly $1.2B per year on buybacks. This effectively retires 3-4% of shares every year, providing a nice boost to annual earnings growth.

AZO Stock Buybacks (TTM) data by YCharts

The board of directors, looking to take advantage of the recent pullback in share price, authorized an additional $750M in share repurchases on March 21. This represents another 3.75% of shares outstanding at current prices.

Being able to retire so many shares every year really provides a solid tailwind to earnings growth, as the 3-4% annual reduction in shares provides roughly 1/4th of its long-term EPS growth rate.

II. An aging U.S. car fleet lends itself to organic growth.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the average age of the highway light-duty vehicle fleet increased by 28% over the 2000 to 2014 period and stood at about 11.4 years in 2014.

According to IHS Markit, this increased further to 11.6 years in 2016. This has positive implications for the automotive aftermarket industry as noted by these comments from the article (highlights by me):

Increasing numbers of vehicles on the road builds a new business pipeline for the aftermarket," Seng said. "A larger fleet means more vehicles that will need repair work and service in the future." ...consumers are continuing the trend of holding onto their vehicles longer than ever. As of the end of 2015, the average length of ownership measured a record 79.3 months, more than 1.5 months longer than reported in the previous year. For used vehicles, it is nearly 66 months. Both are significantly longer lengths of ownership since the same measure a decade ago. The average age growth of the vehicle fleet will bring new opportunity for the automotive aftermarket, the analysis says. The 40 percent drop in new light vehicle registrations experienced during the downturn in 2008-10 is something that will be felt by those businesses involved in the aftermarket for years to come due to its significant impact on the various age segments of the overall fleet. ...volumes of vehicles in the new to five years-old category will grow 16 percent by 2021, while vehicles in the six to 11 year-old range will grow just 5 percent, and vehicles that are 12+ years old will grow 10 percent. The oldest vehicles on the road are growing the fastest - with vehicles 16 years and older expected to grow 30 percent from 62 million units today to 81 million units in 2021.

Over the last 10 years, AutoZone has grown revenues at about 6% per year. With these sort of tailwinds, the consistent revenue growth seen over the last decade should be able to continue at a similar rate going forward as those older vehicles require more and more work to stay on the road.

AZO Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

III. Valuation is attractive compared to historical levels.

AutoZone is currently trading at valuation levels not seen since September of 2014. This is quite visible when looking at the F.A.S.T. Graph over the last decade.

The 15.8 P/E listed is a blended P/E using both 2016 earnings and 2017 analyst estimates. When using the 2017 EPS estimate of $45.25 and today's closing price of $688.46, you actually get a P/E of 15.2, a level unmatched since September of 2013.

Between then and now was a period when shares were visibly overvalued, but with the recent pullback below $690, the risk/reward for a new position is becoming compelling.

IV. Valuation is attractive relative to peers.

The two main comps for AutoZone are O'Reilly Automotive and Advance Auto Parts. As previously discussed, they have both produced similar growth rates over the last 20 years.

AZO PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

AutoZone traded at a similar valuation to Advance Auto Parts up until the end of 2013, but it is now trading at a significant (~30%) discount to both of its peers on a trailing P/E basis.

Here is a comparison between their 15, 10, and 5-year growth rates, forward growth estimates, credit ratings, and forward P/E ratio based on 2017 EPS estimates.

Some premium for O'Reilly is understandable, as it has performed better over the years, and is expected to going forward as well. However, the extent to which both it and Advance are being valued compared with AutoZone seems excessive.

This is equally puzzling when looking at some other metrics, like return on invested capital, operating margin, and gross profit margin. AutoZone sees the highest return on its investments and is neck and neck with O'Reilly on margins, while both are outperforming Advance.

AZO Return on Invested Capital (TTM) data by YCharts

Again I ask, why such a discount for AutoZone?

V. Square Footage Growth Still A Tailwind For Revenue Growth

Store square footage in the U.S. was up 3% year over year, and the store count in Mexico was up 8.9%.

AutoZone's long-term model is to grow new store square footage at a low single-digit rate in the United States. Additionally, the company is expecting to open about 40 stores per year in Mexico, expanding on its current base of 491 stores there. AutoZone is also a player in Brazil, where it recently opened its 9th store.

Considering that AutoZone is a mature business, these new stores won't be the main driver for revenue growth, but they are still a contributing factor. The potential for significant expansion in Mexico and Brazil could also provide upside in the future.

VI. Commercial Sales Are Expanding

AutoZone has been increasing its focus on commercial sales as a supplement to its traditional retail "DIY" sales base. This initiative is paying dividends, as sales in its commercial business segment have grown at a mid to high single-digit rate in recent years; above the industry average.

Commercial sales just passed the $2B mark on a TTM basis, and now represent nearly 20% of total sales. The commercial segment is growing at roughly twice the rate of AutoZone's DIY segment, and will help drive total revenues higher as it grows market share.

This segment presents a good opportunity for AutoZone to leverage its significant store base. AutoZone is currently the #1 player in the $54B retail market, yet has just 2.9% of sales in the larger $67B commercial market.

This presents a low-hanging fruit for continued revenue growth should AutoZone be able to make more progress in its initiatives.

Reasons For Concern

I can see two reasons why investors could be concerned about AutoZone's long-term growth prospects: debt and Amazon.

I. Debt is high, but manageable.

As mentioned previously, AutoZone has an aggressive share repurchase program that effectively reduces share count over time. However, with much of its cash flow being put towards that program, it has relied on leverage to run and expand the business.

Over the last decade, long-term debt has increased by 152% to $4.924 billion and AutoZone's debt to capital ratio has expanded to 157%.

AZO Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

This ratio is down some from its peak in 2012, yet is still significantly higher than AutoZone's peers.

AZO Debt to Capital (Annual) data by YCharts

The threat of rising interest rates is a cause for some concern, but interest expense on that debt has been stable, and is quite manageable compared with free cash flow.

AZO Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

However, should rates continue higher and require AutoZone paying higher rates in the future, it could impact cash available for share repurchases, and slow EPS growth as a result.

II. The Amazon Effect

The "Amazon Effect" is being felt across the retail industry, as it seems there's an announcement of a brick & mortar bankruptcy every week of late.

The auto parts market isn't immune, as Amazon has an extensive listing of auto parts on its site. Both Business Insider and Barron's have published articles in 2017 discussing Amazon's entry into the field, and this is a development will likely have some impact on AutoZone and other auto parts stores.

According to the Business Insider article, Amazon is now offering same-day delivery of auto parts in 40 U.S. cities. As this capability continues to expand, it could become a greater threat to AutoZone's brick & mortar approach on both its retail and commercial offerings.

Summary And Conclusion

The carmakers' struggles in recent months have caused uncertainty in the market, and it appears that AutoZone has gotten caught up in the mix.

However, history has shown that there is little correlation between new car sales and the aftermarket auto parts business, making this recent selloff unjustified. Shares are now roughly 15% below 52-week highs, and offering valuations not seen for several years.

AutoZone has several factors in its favor, including an effective share repurchase program, an aging vehicle fleet, expanding store square footage, a growing commercial business, and growth in foreign markets.

I believe each of these can provide incremental growth to EPS, and when added up, provide a solid runway to continued double-digit growth for years ahead.

Ignore the noise: AutoZone is a strong buy at 52-week lows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am a Civil Engineer by trade and am not a professional investment adviser or financial analyst. This article is not an endorsement for the stocks mentioned. Please perform your own due diligence before you decide to trade any securities or other products.