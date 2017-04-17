Unit Corporation: This Small-Cap Is A Leveraged Play On A Rebounding Oil Industry

Now seems an opportune time for extremely enterprising investors to make an entry, judging from signs of business improvement and analysts' forecast future performance.

Clearly, this company is not going to deliver either secular growth or dividend income. However, financial conservatism relative to peers, perhaps, makes it a candidate for leveraged cyclical play.

1. Introduction

In an earlier article titled "Gran Tierra: Why This Small-Cap Oil Play Might Be Deeply Undervalued," we said that value investors were supposed to look for oil companies with a solid balance sheet and strong free cash flow. In a subsequent article, "Canacol Energy: This Natural Gas Producer Is A Deep-Value Hidden Gem," we went further and enumerated four specific qualities that a company must meet before we put money into it, which are:

A sizeable pool of high-quality reserves and a large amount of unrisked petroleum prospective resources;

A growing net cash flow generated through petroleum production;

A reasonably small debt burden carried on the book; and

A stock that trades significantly below its intrinsic value, which provides investors with a large margin of safety.

The companies that meet all four of these criteria tend to be an extremely rare species which are sought after by investors who practice buy-and-hold in the long run, aiming for outsized return through long-term compounding. In contrast, the vast majority of oil companies prosper and flounder in sync with industry cycles, with little element of secular growth to speak of. The stocks of these companies are by definition cyclical plays: one buys as pessimism permeates the entire industry, and sells as optimism sweeps over the multitude. If an investor takes contrarian stance against conventional wisdom of the herd, and in the meantime deploys capital only to those firms which are operated with financial conservatism, handsome profit can still be had, as Peter Lynch has demonstrated.

We submit to the readers of this article a small-cap oil company which, for its size, is complete with an oil service subdivision specialized in onshore drilling, a midstream arm that process, treat and transmit natural gas and an upstream branch that produces oil and gas. This little firm may not necessarily command an appreciable competitive advantage, as seen in our previous research subjects, e.g., GeoPark (NYSE: GPRK) or Canacol Energy (OTCQX: CNNEF; TSX: CNE; BVC: CNE.C), but it can still be an interesting subject for value investors. Its vertical integration led to poor understanding of its business, it is a small company with a market capitalization of merely $1.2 billion, and it is under-followed. Nonetheless, somehow it has survived all the vicissitudes in the oil industry since 1963.

It is Tulsa, Oklahoma-headquartered Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT). The company was founded in 1963 as an oil and gas contract drilling service provider. As long-term followers of Unit are aware, until 1979 it was just Unit Drilling, a modestly-sized drilling contractor with a focus on the mid-continent. During the early 1980s, collapse of oil and gas prices forced the U.S. independents to reduce capital spending, which in turn led to widespread bankruptcies of drilling contractors. Yet, Unit weathered the storms, thanks to, according to its management, the additional stream of revenue generated from the oil and gas properties which it had acquired earlier. By the early 2000s, the company recognized the increasing role which midstream participants were playing in rendering services to oil and natural gas producers, so it made the decision to establish a midstream segment in 2004. Therefore, Unit is a company molded by its past economic challenges and opportunities.

Today, Unit reports results of operations in three principal business segments:

Upstream subsidiary Unit Petroleum Company explores, develops, acquires, and produces oil and natural gas for its own account;

Drilling service providing subsidiary Unit Drilling Company, contracts to drill onshore wells for others and for its own account;

Midstream subsidiary Superior Pipeline Company, L.L.C. and its subsidiaries, buy, sell, gather, process, and treat natural gas for third parties and for its own account.

As of February 10, 2017, Unit owns 6,542 completed oil and gas wells in its own account; 94 onshore drilling rigs available for use; and 3 natural gas treatment plants, 13 processing plants, 25 natural gas gathering systems [Fig. 1].

Fig. 1. Operations of Unit Corporation. Source: Unit presentation, March 2017

As usual, we present, as an attachment file, operational and financial data dating back to 1992, which we have compiled based on press releases, quarterly updates and annual reports of the company. For brevity of the investment thesis, detailed information is included in notes at the end of the main text.

2. The upstream business

Unit Petroleum Company mainly operates in the Mid-continent region and the Upper Gulf Coast. As illustrated in Fig. 2, it focuses on three plays, i.e., the Granite Wash in Texas Panhandle [see note 1], SOHOT in Western Oklahoma [see note 2], and Wilcox in Southeast Texas [see note 3]. Wilcox has the lowest unit cost among the three plays [Table 1]. Overall, it owns a total of 707 Bcfe or 118 MMBoe of proves reserves at year-end 2016, and produced 47.2 Mboe/d on average in the year.

Fig. 2. Operating regions of Unit Petroleum Company, with three petroleum plays shown. Source: Unit presentation, March 2017

Table 1. Per-unit cost in various plays of Unit Petroleum Company. Source: Author's compilation of data collected from Unit presentation, 2014.

Proved developed and undeveloped reserves had been increasing at an averaged annual clip of 12.3% and 18.7%, respectively from 1992 through 2014 [Fig. 3]. During this time, reserve replacement ratios were typically between 100% and 300%, while reserve life index around 10 years [Fig. 4].

The suspension of drilling at the end of 1Q 2016, lower commodity prices, and divestitures during the year, however, resulted in the reduction of 2016 total proved reserves as compared to 2015. Proved developed and undeveloped reserves plummeted by 34% and 56%, respectively, in the two years since 2014 during the latest oil price downturn [Fig. 3]. This is reflected as in the precipitous drop of reserve replacement down to -119% in 2015 and of reserve life from nearly 10 years to 6.8 years [Fig. 4]. At the end of 2016, its total proved reserves were 117.8 MMBoe, or 706.6 Bcfe; overall, 84% of its estimated proved reserves are proved developed. Estimated proved reserves were 13% oil, 29% natural gas liquids, and 58% natural gas.

Fig. 3. Proved undeveloped and developed reserves of Unit Petroleum Company. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from Unit annual reports.

Fig. 4. Reserve replacement ratio (upper) and reserve life index (lower) of Unit Petroleum Company. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from Unit annual reports.

As of 2016, the company produced 17,277 Mboe of total hydrocarbon, including 55,735 MMcf of natural gas, 2,974 Mbo, and 5,014 Mbbl of NGLs, with the latter two accounting for 46% of the total equivalent production for the year. From 2005 to 2015, natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids production increased at a CAGR of 6.8%, 16.2% and 36.3%, respectively. In the five years from 2010 to 2015, natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids production increased at a CAGR of 10.0%, 20.0% and 27.8%, respectively. However, they fell off by 15.0%, 21.4% and 4.9%, respectively, from 2015 to 2016, during the most recent oil price turmoil [Fig. 5].

Its 2016 oil and natural gas revenues decreased 24% to $294.2 million. The realized price for natural gas averaged $2.07/Mcf, a decrease of 21% from 2015. Its average oil price decreased 20% from 2015 to $40.50, while NGLs price averaged $11.26 per barrel, up 11% over 2015.

However, the company already resumed drilling in the 4Q 2016 and is poised to return to growth in 2017:

In the Wilcox play, in Polk, Tyler and Hardin counties in southeastern Texas, it continued in 2016 the recompletion and workover program. There were 10 new behind-pipe recompletions during the 4Q 2016, which increased combined production in these wells by 9.8 MMcf/d and 300 bo/d at a capital spending of $3 million. Annual production from the Wilcox play averaged 94.1 MMcfe/d (12% oil, 31% NGLs, 57% gas), an increase of about 22% compared to 2015. During 2017, the company anticipates completing four vertical and three horizontal wells and 10-15 behind-pipe recompletions.

In the SOHOT area, located primarily in Grady County, Oklahoma, drilling were curtailed during the 1Q 2016. Annual production there averaged 65.1 MMcfe/d (27% oil, 22% NGLs, 51% gas), a decrease of 15% compared to 2015. Drilling already resumed there in 4Q 2016, with two horizontal wells drilled and completed. During 2017, the company anticipates completing seven horizontal Marchand wells.

In the Granite Wash play, Unit resumed drilling in December 2016 with an extended length lateral well in the A2 zone of the Buffalo Wallow field, while Dixon 5554 XL#1H, completed in the C1 interval, continues to perform at a production rate over 50% better than the type curve forecast. Annual production from the Texas Panhandle averaged 93.7 MMcfe/d (11% oil, 37% NGLs, 52% gas), some 23% decrease compared to 2015. In 2017, it plans to use at least one rig there to drill nine new extended length lateral wells.

Fig. 5. Annual production of natural gas, oil and NGLs. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from Unit annual reports.

3. Drilling

The Unit Drilling Company has a fleet of 94 rigs as of end-2016, of which 91 are capable of drilling horizontal wells, 94 equipped with top drives and 59 featuring skidding or walking systems. Currently, Unit deploys 54 rigs in the Anadarko-Arkoma Basins, 22 in the Rocky Mountains, 13 in the Permian Basin, and 5 in the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region [Fig. 6]. In December 2016, it sold an idle 1,500 horsepower SCR drilling rig but added the ninth BOSS rig. The fleet now includes nine of the newly designed BOSS drilling rigs, which are faster between locations, easier to rig up, walkable so fit for pad drilling, and more versatile yet environmentally conscious [see note 4].

Fig. 6. Unit Drilling Company rig deployment. Source: unitdrilling.com

Since 2006, Unit has maintained an increasingly smaller fleet of drilling rigs, with more efficient rigs, e.g., the BOSS, joining the fleet. In the meanwhile, average number of rigs utilized has been dropping as well, especially since 2015 when oil price collapsed [Fig. 7]. From the most recent peak in the 4Q 2014, the average number of drilling rigs working has fallen by 83%, from 80 rigs working down to 13.5. As commodity prices began to improve in the 2H 2016, the company exited 2016 with 21 active rigs. Contract-termination-resulted early release fees came to $29.0 million in 2015, but dropped to $3.1 million in 2016. As of March 2017, it has 26 drilling rigs operating under contract, with four additional drilling rigs returning to service during the 1Q 2017 [Fig. 8], continuing a rebound from the bottom.

Currently, unit has ten long-term contracts with original terms ranging from six to 36 months, eight of which are up for renewal in 2017 and two in 2018.

Fig. 7. Unit fleet size, number of rig utilized (upper) and rig utilization rate. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from Unit annual reports.

Fig. 8. Average number of rigs working. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from Unit quarterly updates and presentation.

Though Unit drilled nearly all wells under daywork contracts in recent time [Fig. 9], dayrate has been stagnant since 2006 [Fig. 10]. So has been profit margin [Fig. 11]. Average dayrates for 2016 were $17,784, a 9% decrease from 2015, while its average number of drilling rigs working was 17.4 compared to 34.7 for 2015. However, average revenue per rig per day was still in a general uptrend, thanks to more footage drilled per well in an era of horizontal drilling [Fig. 12] and enhanced rig efficiency as seen in the BOSS design.



Fig. 9. Percentage of revenue from daywork contracts. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from Unit annual reports.

Fig. 10. Average dayrate on daywork contracts. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from Unit annual reports.

Fig. 11. Average dayrate on daywork contracts. Source: Unit presentation, March 2017.

Fig. 12. Average revenue per day per rig (upper) and average final TD reached by Unit-drilled wells (lower). Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from Unit annual reports.

4. Midstream

The Superior Pipeline Company provides full service including processing, gathering, compression, treating and marketing services. Its customer base consists mainly of independent producers in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, and Pennsylvania. It operates three gas treatment plants, 13 natural gas processing plants, 25 active gathering systems, and 1,465 miles of pipeline [Fig. 13].

Fig. 13. Midstream facilities. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from Unit annual reports.

Fig. 14. Natural gas gathered and processed and liquids sold by Superior Pipeline Company. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from Unit annual reports.



Fig. 15. Midstream revenue, Superior Pipeline Company. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from Unit annual reports.

For 2016, natural gas gathering volumes increased 18% to 419,217 Mcf/d. Gas processing volumes decreased 15% to 155,461 Mcf/d from 2015, while liquids sold volumes decreased 7% to 536,494 gallons/d from 2015 [Fig. 14]. Midstream revenues decreased 8% from 2015 to $185.9 million [Fig. 15].

The company expects to return to growth again in 2017, with new wells connected to processing facilities after expansion construction done in 2016. It also succeeded in converting some contracts to fee-basis to ensure stable cash flow [see note 5].

5. Profitability

Since 1992, Unit posted net loss in three years, i.e., 2009, 2015 and 2016, which were invariably caused by the double whammy of plummeting revenue and synchronized impairment of oil and gas properties, both having plunged oil prices to thank for. In 2009, hydrocarbon reserve write-off bit $281 million off the earnings as sales was falling by 48%, thus leaving a $56 million net loss. Revenue fell 46% in 2015 and another 30% the next year, while impairment of oil and gas properties consumed a whopping $1.8 billion in the meanwhile, resulting a net loss of $1,037 million and $136 million in 2015 and 2016, respectively [Fig. 16]. Sizable impairment of oil and gas properties was also recorded in 2008, 2012 and 2014; however, rising revenue in these years helped Unit avoid reporting net loss [see attachment].

Fig. 16. Revenue and net income of Unit Corporation. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from Unit annual reports.

Recording impairment of oil and gas properties is an accounting practice which in reality is related neither to aggressive reserve booking nor to cash loss; so oilmen see it as an annoyance and tend to favor non-GAAP measurement of EBITDA or EBITDAX (Johnston and Johnston). Sure enough, Unit was EBITDA positive in these three money-losing years [Fig. 17].

Fig. 17. Stacked chart of adjusted EBITDA for Unit subsidiaries. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from Unit annual reports.

We calculated the ROIC and corresponding WACC from 2008 through 2016, following methodologies as described in Credit Suisse for ROIC and in our previous article for WACC. Our results, which are largely comparable to those presented in other financial media, e.g., here, are staggering. Not only are the ROICs feeble and flimsy, they consistently came up short against the WACCs [Tale 2], which implies that the apparent growth as described above has actually been value destructive.

What may have caused such value destruction? Firstly, share dilution seems to be one of the main drains of value; shares outstanding has been bloating up at 6.1% annually since 1980 [Fig. 18]. Secondly, Unit runs an extremely capital-intensive operation, with a large sum of capital has to be spent year in and year out on refurbishing, and building brand-new, rigs just to keep up with the rest of industry peers, which is in a perpetual running wheel of "innovation". Thirdly, as an oil and gas producer, Unit seems to command little cost advantage, judging from its per-boe cost structure released by the company itself [Table 1]. Lastly, its midstream segment is just in the process of switching to a supposedly more stable fee-based revenue model. Facilities owned by this subsidiary, constrained by natural depletion of local producing fields and by constant capital demands, are mostly on the well-side, which tend to be harder to scale up for economy of scale than the trunk line side of midstream.

Table 2. Comparison of ROIC and WACC of Unit Corporation. Source: Author's calculation based on data compiled from Unit annual reports.

Fig. 18. Shares outstanding, Unit Corporation. Source: wolframalpha.com.

Discussion and conclusion

A value-destructive business is usually not the best investment vehicle to deliver long-term compounding. Its stock is therefore not fitting for buy-and-hold kind of growth investment. Unit does not pay dividends, so it is not for income investors either. Examine the stock chart of Unit for the past two decades [Fig. 19]. The stock appears to have been deeply ensnared in cyclical ebb and flow. To an investor looking to make an entry into this stock, this is a bona fide cyclical play.

Fig. 19. Stock chart of Unit Corporation. Source: Barchart.com

To that end, UNT can be viewed as a leveraged proxy for the recovering oil industry, and ultimately a bet on rising oil prices. From the most recent peak in the 4Q 2014, the average number of drilling rigs working has fallen by 83%, from 80 down to 13.5, and then from that bottom rose 44% in two quarters [Fig. 8]. At an equity to asset ratio of 56.51%, every dollar of Unit equity is leveraged up by 77 cents of debt; this is like rocket fuel when oil price is going the right direction: since early 2016, the stock has increased five-fold as oil price doubled. Now that the worst storm seemed to be in the past, the company anticipates further improvement of business in all three subsidiaries going forward, judging from rig count. According to professional analysts, Unit is at the cusp of turning profitable [Fig. 20; here]. If this projection plays out, the stock may double before it climbs to the level of the previous high reached in mid-2014.

Fig. 20. Analysts' forecast future performance of Unit. Source: simplywall.st.

On the downside, Unit is actually among the more financially conservative in the industry. Its equity to asset ratio of 57% stands out as one of the best among a randomly selected group of oil service firms and oil and gas E&P companies [Table 3].

In summary, we consider Unit to be a leveraged play on the rebounding oil prices with limited downside relative to peers. In the best scenario, it can deliver a two-bagger for extremely enterprising investors. Now seems to be an opportune time to make an entry, considering signs of business improvement and analysts' expectation.

Table 3. Equity to asset ratio of a group of randomly selected companies in the oil industry. Source of data: Gurufocus.com.

Notes

1. The Granite Wash, according to the AAPG, is a tight sands play about 160 miles long and 30 miles wide, covering parts of Western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle [see Figure below], in the Hemphill, Roberts, and Wheeler Counties, TX, and Beckham, Custer, Roger Mills, and Washita Counties in Oklahoma. Although there had been numerous existing vertical wells in the Granite Wash area, recent horizontal drilling in conjunction with hydraulic fracturing have revived this old play. The Granite Wash lies at depths between 10,000-14,500 feet, tends to be liquids-rich, with natural gas liquids [NGL] and condensate accounting for 30-40% of production. Credit Suisse estimated that Granite Wash had a high breakeven price of about $5.57/Mcf.

Figure. Granite Wash. Source: Natural Gas Intelligence.

Unit operates 7,000 contiguous net acres over the Buffalo Wallow field, with average working interest at around 95%. There are 190 ‐ 240 potential extended lateral well locations in Unit's inventory. Unit states that saltwater disposal network lowers disposal costs by 80% and allows for water recycling, and that its midstream subsidiary gathers and processes the produced gas.

Unit identified 18‐22 locations in the C1 Lens, which may hold gross EUR of 7.9 Bcfe. At well cost of $6.5 million, the ROR can approach 37%, or 58% if midstream margin included.

Figure. Buffalo Wallow field. Source: Unit presentation, March 2017.

2. Unit Petroleum Company came up with the acronym of SOHOT, representing "Southern Oklahoma Hoxbar Oil Trend." The Hoxbar is an approximately 2,000-foot-thick, Pennsylvanian sequence of sand and shale intervals, which is considered by Unit to contain four to six possibly commercial sand intervals. Unit has identified an oil-prone zone - Marchand, at around 11,000 feet, and a gassy zone - Medrano, at about 9,800 feet deep (see Oil & Gas Investor).

In southwestern Grady County, Unit has 50,560 acres gross, with WI averaging 25%. According to Unit, the Hoxbar Marchand Core Area holds EUR of 550 MBoe, with 68% oil, 15% NGL and 17% gas. It has identified 55-65 well locations. At per well cost of approximately $5 million, ROR is estimated to be over 100%.

Figure. Hoxbar. Source: Unit presentation, March 2017.

3. The Lower Eocene Wilcox Group is a thick sequence of predominantly terrigenous clastic sediments and volumetrically a significant part of the large terrigenous fill of the western Gulf Coast Province.

Unit as approximately 92% WI-holding operator has drilled a total of 157 wells in the Wilcox play since 2003, including 150 verticals and 7 horizontals, with ROR greater than 100%. It currently produces about 90 MMcfe/d, including 42% liquids.

Figure. Wilcox annual production. Source: Unit presentation, March 2017.

The Gilly field is estimated to hold 500 Bcfe of stacked pay gas resource, which has cumulatively produced 95 Bcfe. Here, the average EUR are 10‐20 Bcfe per well, at a per well cost of about $6 million, delivering a ROR of over 100%.

Unit has identified over 100 stacked pay recompletions and workovers in existing wells, and two exploration areas to test in 2017, aided by 165 square miles of 3‐D seismic data.

Figure. Wilcox play. Source: Unit presentation, March 2017.

4. In 2014, Unit debuted its proprietary BOSS drilling rig. This purpose-built, 1,500 horsepower AC rig combines numerous technological innovations into a single design. The BOSS rigs incorporate several features aimed at reducing the number of loads and increasing mobility, including a ram-raised box-on-box substructure. These flagship rigs are faster between locations, featuring box-on-box self-rising substructure for quick-assembly, integrated hydraulic raising cylinders, fewer permit loads and minimized power and fluid connections, which dramatically accelerate the rigging up process. These rigs are optimized for pad drilling, with multi-direction walking system, over-sized pipe racking capacity, and clearance to walk over existing wellheads. They have higher hydraulic horsepower, with two 2,200 horsepower quintuplex mud pumps, 1,500 gpm available per pump, and 7,500 psi rated mud system. Environmental considerations went into the rig design: dual-fuel engines reduce pollution and fuel use, energy efficient LED lighting, and integrated catch pans mitigate spills.

Figure. BOSS rig. Source: Unit presentation, March 2017.

"What makes it unique is the top sub fits down over the lower sub for transportation," John Cromling, Executive VP for Unit Drilling, explained. "It's all hydraulically controlled - the raising, the pinning, etc. There's not another substructure like this one." Excluding tubulars and camp facilities, the rig has as few as 32-34 loads; it has been designed so that rig-up can begin with any part of the rig, thus facilitating a faster rig-up. Cromling said, the BOSS rig can achieve a 15% quicker rig-up compared with other fast-moving rigs and up to 40% quicker compared with conventional box-on-box rigs.

5. Unit processing facilities as of March 2007.

At the Cashion processing facility, central Oklahoma, the total processing capacity is 45 MMcf/d. During 2016, it connected a total of seven new wells to this system. In the 4Q 2016, the company completed an capacity expansion project. Beginning 2017, the producer will deliver 10 MMcf/d for five years on a fee-basis to the Cashion processing facility or pay a shortfall fee which is to be annually settled.

At the Bellmon processing facility located in the Mississippian play in North Central Oklahoma, in 2016, it installed additional compression, consolidated two producer-owned gathering systems into its own system, connected 15 new wells to this facility. It currently has two processing skids available that provide total processing capacity of 90 MMcf/d.

At the Segno gathering facility, Southeast Texas, during 2016, it completed construction projects during 2016 that increased gathering and dehydration capacity to 120 MMcf/d, connected three new wells to this gathering system, with more to be linked following ongoing drilling and recompletion in the area.

In the Appalachian region, at the Pittsburgh Mills gathering system, it continued to connect new well pads to this system. During 2016, it connected four new well pads with a total of 18 new wells to this gathering system. In the 4Q 2016, it started preliminary construction activities to connect the next well pad with five wells drilled, which is anticipated in the 2Q 2017. It began operating the Snow Shoe gathering system in January 2016. During 2016, it connected three well pads of a total of six wells to this system. The average total gathered volume for this new system in 2016 was 10.2 MMcf/d.

