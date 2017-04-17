Tensions Even Higher: What Now For Gold?

In my earlier article "A Case For Adding Gold To Your Portfolio" written on 10 April, I made the call to buy XAUUSD at $1,255 with a stop loss of $1,235 and a take profit level of at least $1,300. Since then, 5 trading days later, XAUUSD is currently trading at $1,290, or 2.7% higher. With XAUUSD inching towards my take profit level of "at least $1,300", I want to re-assess the dynamics that might affect price action going into late April / May.

For starters, I am still bullish XAUUSD, despite its steep ascent up from $1,250 levels. Admittedly, I did not expect prices to fly so quickly, but Trump had a hand in this for two reasons:

First, he has made antagonistic steps against North Korea (pointed out as a real possibility in my article), by sending a warship to the Korean peninsula. This warship is armed with fighter jets, and Pyongyang has described the situation as "grim". Currently, US Vice President Mike Pence is in South Korea, the first port of call for his 10-day long tour in Asia, where he is also expected to visit Japan, Indonesia and Australia. Mike Pence has since warned North Korea "not to test (Trump's) resolve", and any use of nuclear weapons would be met with "an overwhelming and effective response".

Second, Trump stated last Friday that the USD was getting too strong, and expressed his concern that it would hurt the US economy. These comments were slightly under the radar as they were overshadowed by what was brewing in North Korea, but a weaker USD would give a boost to commodity prices such as XAU.

Of course, Trump's aggressive behaviour towards Pyongyang could be capped if North Korea decides not to further antagonise him, as it takes two to tango and two to go to war. However, North Korea seems to be inclined to fighting fire with fire, by deciding to conduct a missile test on their "Day of the Sun" (birth anniversary of the founder of North Korea) on 15 April - albeit the launch eventually resulting in failure.

The question now is: How will Trump respond to that? Will Trump take North Korea's failed missile launch as sufficient reason to launch a pre-emptive attack? Also, will North Korea further provoke the US? After all, the country has issued a statement that it plans to retaliate in a "merciless manner as not to allow the aggressors to survive". Trump and North Korea put together are an explosive unpredictable cocktail, and XAU should benefit from this uncertain and tense standoff, unless one party backs down, which I do not see as probable.

Outside the US-North Korea conflict, we do not get reprieve from volatility, as the first round of French elections begin on 23 April. The markets prefer anyone but Le Pen to win, due to her far-left anti-EU views, and polls now show a new dark horse Jean-Luc Melenchon (also far-left) winning support at the expense of the other frontrunners. Polls now show the contest is too close to call, and the EUR has been under pressure since last week with Melenchon's rise in popularity.

With that, I stand by my target for XAUUSD of at least $1,300; I think prices could go as high as $1,320 before meeting with stiff resistance. As I mentioned in my previous article, XAUUSD buyers could be in for outsized capital gains given the uncertain macroeconomic backdrop, and this looks set to continue into May. I end off with the popular adage every stock market enthusiast is familiar with: "Sell in May and Go Away". Will this time be any different?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.