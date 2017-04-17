Valeant Selloff Justified, But Is A Turnaround In Distant Sight?

Valeant, (NYSE:VRX) develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of branded, generic, and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over the counter products, and medical devices in over 100 countries. With a market cap of 3.3 billion dollars, it is approximately 90% below its summer of 2015 market cap, and trading at approximately 9.48 per share, it is at the lowest since 2008. What caught the attention of Strong Bio readers (and prompted a request for a company analysis) was that 3.3 billion dollars is lower than what the company projected for its 2017 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA; or 3.5-3.7 billion dollars). In 2016 the company readjusted its EBITDA forecasts 3 times, indicating the company is having troubles accommodating its shortfalls or being honest with shareholders. Analyst forecast adjustment is usually a sign that it will not benefit investors in the short to mid term.

Other problems the company is having include 4th quarter branded Rx sales decline of 17% (after predicting 2% to 5% growth), and asset sales to manage a massive pileup of debt. Since 4th quarter 2016 the company has sold three medicated skincare brands to L'Oreal for 1.3 billion (8x the earnings of these brands) and divested its Dendreon assets to Sanpower of China for 820 million dollars (having acquired bankrupt Dendreon in 2015 for 300 million), decreasing its debt from about 30 billion to approximately 28 billion. VRX forecasts the costs to service its debt at 1.85 billion in 2017, which may imply being on the edge of breaching debt covenants (and may lead to sales of assets at unfairly low prices). VRX appears to be attracting an offer in the 900 million range for iNova (sells prescription and over-the-counter drugs in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Southeast Asia), which was obtained at 625 million in 2011. Because many of the assets were acquired inexpensively, and drug prices have risen, some sales profits are being demonstrated.

Mizuho Securities USA analyst Irina Koffler said she expects Valeant to divest its dental business as well as interests in some geographic areas. TD Securities representatives announced VRX could raise 8 billion more by selling non-core assets including Amoun, Solta, Obagi, and "U.S. Diversified", accounting for 26% of its outstanding debt. So debt management could result in 500 million dollars of cash flow savings, which could trigger some stock price rise as well as investors eye a potential comeback attempt.

Sadly, Bill Ackman of Pershing Square Capital Management sold what was as much as a 5.1 billion dollar position in Valeant for 221 million dollars, estimated by some authors as a 3 or 4 billion dollar loss for his investors (Strong Bio wants readers to note we don't know what kind of hedges or put options and other safety nets might have been in place for the firm yet and a 4 billion dollar loss is probably overstated). He cited accounting fraud and price gouging activities at the company, which would emphasize risk for future investors too, if the house has not been purified. So does this spell disaster for VRX? Looking at analyst ratings, they are all over the map, and then back again. Morgan Stanley went from equal weight to overweight and Mizuho went from underperform to neutral in August 2016. Rodman and Renshaw went from neutral to underperform in November 2016, while Mizuho flipped back to underperform again. Then Morgan Stanley flipped back in December 2016 from overweight to equal weight.

So how does Strong Bio, with a pure contrarian data-focused viewpoint measure VRX? Obviously, it is necessary to look at VRX pipeline and clinical studies and find high dollar market candidates for a train-wreck turnaround story here. It can be said that on the way up VRX was not going to be able to sustain its rapid growth (and hostile takeover treachery as its reputation spread), and that didn't really take some analysts like Jefferies by surprise. So a pullback was in the cards anyway. Can the same be said for its ride back down, with an expected bounce? Fickle analysts do illustrate a point for a data-focused biotechnology investor that one might consider important: Any honest and legitimate (meaning legal and worthy) turnaround for the company could receive strong support as hungry analysts try to save face and make back losses for their investors.

With the smoke is clearing, what recently approved or soon to be FDA approved products will add to the VRX bottom line that have not been baked into the price, if any? Could any of these positively attract a buyout? VRX lost 2.4 billion dollars in 2016, and some patent exclusivity for 2016 and 2017 could expose the company for another 750 million. So approximately 3.1 billion would be necessary to bridge the breakeven gap. Debt management could provide 500 million of the gap, leaving us with 2.6 billion in shortfall.

In late summer of 2016, VRX won approval of Relistor for opioid constipation with partner Progenics. It is shown not to reduce analgesic effects of opioids, an advantage in the market space. Progenics is entitled to receive up to 200 million dollars in milestone payments from Valeant plus a percentage of Relistor tablet sales (up to 19% for greater than 500 million in annual U.S. sales) worldwide. Given the substantial potential for revenues of a billion per year, our shortfall has declined now by 800 million more dollars (with potential to rise in coming years), but we are still 1.8 billion from break even for VRX for now. Is there anything else that can close the gap?

In December 2016 (and January 2017) VRX said its lotion treatment for plaque psoriasis, IDP-118 had strong efficacy results from two of its phase 3 confirmatory studies. While halobetasol propionate and tazarotene are both approved to treat plaque psoriasis, each has attributes that contribute to potential adverse events. The combination of these in IDP-118 was shown in studies to reduce adverse events (and may allow for expanded use). The psoriasis market is rather large, expected to double to 13 billion by 2024, by some estimates. With another potential 1 billion dollar drug, Siliq (brodalumab), approved for psoriasis by FDA in February 2017, VRX is positioned nicely to step into this large market (though the European market was sold for much needed cash). Siliq, it should be noted, has a suicidal thoughts black box warning, which would normally limit its sales, as well as a lot of competition in the space. But the lotion product studies are so compelling it looks like a very balanced and carefully timed entry into the market, indicative of good planning by management.

Other products entering the market for VRX include Bausch & Lomb contact lenses for astigmatism this year. So does VRX have the potential for a new beginning? Many articles and bloggers in the press give a negative outlook, citing the long ride down as too drastic to be recovered (a breakdown). But let us not forget that in the space of biotechnology, it is not that uncommon to see a stock dive from 10 dollars to 2 dollars at all. Moreover, it can be argued that pullbacks are healthy. But is this a pullback or a breakdown? VRX has shown that break-even is not too far down the road with current approvals. It will be up to their not so distant future pipeline to determine if it can turn around. The 2017 submission candidates are a robust array of potential. Strong Bio will watchlist VRX and look for an entry around $7.50 if things continue to go well for the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.