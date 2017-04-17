Annaly Just Put In A Good Q1. What's Ahead?

NLY likely lost little or no book value in Q1 2017. The yield on the 10 year US Treasury Note was little changed for the quarter.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is the largest mortgage REIT on the NYSE. It is often referred to as a "blue chip" mREIT. Like many mREITs, it had a very ugly Q4 2016. However, it far outperformed many other less well managed and less diversified mREITs. In Q1 2017, many indicators suggest that NLY has already put in a good to great Q1 in terms of book value. With higher average interest rates than in Q4 2016 NLY almost certainly had at least a respectable Q1 2017 in terms of net interest spread income. Remember the net interest spread climbed from 1.13% at Q3E 2016 to 2.28% at Q4E 2016. With almost no change in the yield on the 10 year US Treasury for Q1 2017 (-5 bps as of March 31, 2017), the TBA investments seem sure to have performed decently also. This leaves NLY with an almost surely well covered dividend of 10.3% for Q1 2017. The $0.30/common share dividend was declared on March 16, 2017.

The chart below of the 10 year US Treasury Note should give readers some idea of where that rate is technically likely to go in the near term.

Readers can see that the yield in the above chart has been in a consolidation phase since perhaps 10 days after the last presidential election. A little known fact may have impacted the above behavior. The US Treasury knew that the US debt ceiling would be reinstated on March 16, 2017. Therefore it has been issuing less debt. Instead it has been drawing on its account with the Federal Reserve. The US Treasuries reserves at the Fed have dropped from over $400B in November 2016 to about $175B on March 6, 2017. This has had the same effect as QE (of $225B+ or roughly $55B/month). Obviously the US Treasury's account will run out of money eventually. As obviously the US Treasury will run up against the reinstated debt ceiling of $20.1T. The US National Debt Clock shows the US deficit today, April 16, 2017, at about $19.88B. This is not far from the debt ceiling.

With effective QE still in force, it seems unlikely that the 10 year US Treasury Note yield will go up drastically near term. However, eventually the US Treasury will have to replenish its funds. If Congress raises the debt ceiling before the US Treasury does this, that will likely avoid a spike upward in interest rates. If Congress delays raising the debt ceiling, the US may have to face rapidly rising rates as new debt sates demand for US Treasuries and the nearness to a US default increases the uncertainty (decreases demand for Treasuries) from the markets. Both would likely lead to increased yields. An early congressional raise of the debt ceiling would be the preferred scenario. This is a factor that NLY investors will want to follow carefully. It may become a significant factor within 2-3 months.

The chart below shows NLY's December 31, 2017 Agency MBS portfolio.

The two biggest categories appear to be 30 year 4.0% coupon and 3.5% coupon fixed rate Agency RMBS. If you look at the types of RMBS, you can see that there are many qualities of NLY's RMBS that one would expect to make them perform better than a generic FNMA RMBS. With this in mind it is appropriate to look at the FNMA chart of the most held one of the MBS, the 30 year FNMA 3.5% coupon MBS (see chart below).

If readers look closely, they can see that the value as of March 31, 2017 was slightly higher than the value three months earlier. This should mean that NLY increased its book value slightly before you take into account other costs. That is a positive sign for NLY, which had economic leverage of 6.4x as of December 31, 2017.

13% of NLY's Agency portfolio is ARMs. As such that part of the portfolio is relatively resistant to interest rate losses on rapid interest rate rises such as in Q4 2016. ARMs reset after a period. Since Q1 2017 saw interest rates fall only slightly, they are still far above the Q3E 2016 10 year US Treasury Note yield of 1.59%. That means after a fall from 2.44% on December 30, 2016 to 2.39% on March 31, 2017 (only -5 bps), many ARM coupon rates should have reset to higher rates during Q1 2017 based on the +85 bps rise in Q4 2016. This was still a +80 bps rise at the end of Q1 2017. The slight drop rates in Q1 2017 should have led to slight gains in book value for those Agency ARM RMBS; and it should have led to good gains in net interest spread for the same Agency ARM RMBS.

Another 2% of NLY's Agency portfolio is MSRs ("Mortgage Servicing Rights"). These tend to lose money when refinancings go up. This typically happens when interest rates go down or when foreclosures go up (when credit is troubled). Losses can happen for other reasons; but with lower average CPRs ("Constant Prepayment Rates") in Q1 2017 and an only slightly lower yield on the 10 year US Treasury Note at Q1E 2017, MSRs should have held their value in Q1 2017. They might even have increased in value slightly. NLY's MSRs appreciated about $150 million in book value in Q4 2016 due to the lower prepayments. I won't try to estimate the exact number for Q1 2017 because MSRs are only 2% of NLY's portfolio; but the number is likely a positive gain in book value.

In addition, many of NLY's Agency fixed rate RMBS have been chosen so that they are more resistant to prepayment issues. This cuts down on the amortization costs even when interest rates rise quickly, which did not even happen in Q1 2017. It also tends to make the RMBS hold their book value better. That means NLY typically carries a lower degree of hedging. As of December 31, 2016 NLY's hedge ratio was 56%. This should allow NLY to gain more from its gains in fixed rate Agency RMBS due to the slight fall in the yield on the 10 year US Treasury Note during Q1 2017. The chart above shows that the fixed rate Agency RMBS may have gained a bit in book value in Q1 2017. Further NLY said about 86% of its Agency MBS portfolio as of December 31, 2016 was positioned in securities with prepayment protection. This probably wasn't important in Q1 2017; but it is reassuring for the uncertain times ahead. It also helps that NLY uses perhaps one-third less leverage than the average mREIT. NLY's economic leverage was 6.4x as of December 31, 2016. Again the low amount of leverage will tend to make NLY more stable in future quarters. It is worth noting that as of this writing on April 16, 2017 the yield on the 10 year US Treasury Note is 2.21% (or -18 bps from the 2.39% at Q1E 2017). This means that the current book value is as of this date, April 17, 2017, assuredly above the book value of $11.16 per common share on December 31, 2016.

Some readers will want to see the rest of NLY's portfolio and its overall architecture. The overall architecture is below.

A more descriptive picture of the above is below.

The picture below provides even more description.

The above all looks diversified; and virtually all of the above should have been healthy in Q1 2017 and so far in Q2 2017. There is some worry about Commercial Real Estate. Remember the discretionary retail (brick and mortar) industry is experiencing trouble. Hotel and healthcare originations are also a bit iffy right now. Remember the GOP is trying to repeal Obamacare. Commercial Real Estate mortgage originations are down. This is bound to have some effect on NLY's commercial portfolio. However, there does not appear to be a major disaster yet.

NLY's Agency MBS portfolio should have held its own in Q1 2017; and it should be up nicely in Q2 2017. Remember the 10 year US Treasury Note yield is down -18 bps since Q1E 2017. As yields go down the value of bonds goes up. Remember also that the net interest spread was 2.28% at Q4E 2016. This was roughly twice as high as the 1.13% at Q3E 2017. One would expect this to have narrowed a bit as yields have retreated in Q2 2017. However, it should still be far above the level of Q3E 2017. The long TBA positions also tend to do better as yields fall. Then the effectively "lent out" MBS are worth more when you buy them back at the price agreed upon when they were worth less. In other words one would expect NLY to make more profit from the long TBA positions.

The two year chart of NLY provides some technical direction for a trade/investment.

The chart above indicates a good uptrend in place. However, this has most likely been engendered by the recent down move in the yield of the 10 year US Treasury Note (and other yields). Lower yields tend to make bond prices go up, including MBS prices. One might ballpark estimate that the Agency RMBS portfolio may have increased in value by approximately $0.20 per common share. If so, the book value might as of April 16, 2017 be approximately $11.36 per common share. This gain in Q2 2017 is a positive. However, the stock price seems to have exceeded the likely book value gains with a closing price on Thursday April 13, 2017 of $11.63. This is a premium of +4.2% over the December 31, 2016 book value of $11.16. It is a premium of +2.4% over the ballpark estimate made above of the April 16, 2017 book value.

I like NLY. It is a well run company. However, the direction of interest rates is uncertain. The Fed may raise its fed funds rate in June 2017 by another +25 bps. The current probability of a raise is 57.8%. The US debt ceiling has some likelihood of driving rates higher. Currently this is expected to happen in late summer and early fall, if Congress does not raise the ceiling before then. There are almost innumerable other factors which could come into play such as the many European elections (and subsequent political actions). I don't want to have to eat a premium, if rates rise. I rate NLY a HOLD at this time, especially when the overall market may be in for a pullback. NLY's Beta of 0.45 would certainly help in a pullback; but NLY would likely still go down. On the other hand investors/readers may wish to watch NLY for a pullback below its book value. At such a time it might be considered a low buy or even a buy. It does pay an attractive 10.3% annual dividend.

NOTE: Some of the fundamental fiscal data above is from Yahoo Finance.

