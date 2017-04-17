Dividend Dog Followers Pick High-Yield Posies In April

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top yield FFaves showed 3.35% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten.

On the downside, analysts cast negative numbers from 5 FFaves: SPHD, NRZ, OHI, PSEC, & CIM. No negative price estimates exceeded $30 beyond their estimated dividends.

Analyst predicted upsides for 10 Top FFaves of 30 averaged 19.31% from CSCO, PFE, CGY.TO, BPL, TGT, HASI, GM, ETP, NEWM, & CPLP. Those last four posted above average upsides.

Between March 13, and April 13, Arnold dividend dog "followers" turned in 30 choices for a list of 30 Follower Favorite (FFave) dividend dogs. There were no duplicated entries.

Follower Selections

Now here are tangible results for the follower favorites from April, 2017...

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Thirty For the Money

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for "follower favorite" stocks as of market closing prices 4/13/17 revealed actionable conclusions discussed below. See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analyst price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Actionable Conclusion (1): "Follower Favorite" Stock, By Yield, MORL, Led 30 April FFaves, Which Included (2) Four Fellow Funds

Thirty follower favorites sorted by yield calculated as of market close 4/13/17 included all eleven Morningstar sectors, three closed end investment companies, one ETN, and one ETF.

For the leading ten, top dog was the ETN, followed by two closed end investment company representatives, two in real estate, two in energy, two financials , and a consumer cyclical sector representative. Six of the top ten favorite dogs paid monthly dividends.

The whole pack was led by the top ETN, by yield, UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leverage Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) [1]. A closed ended investment company [CEIC] and a real-estate sector representative placed second and third, Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM) [2], and Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) [3]. Another real estate firm placed seventh, New Residential Investment (NRZ) [7].

Two Energy firms placed fourth and seventh, Energy Transfer Partners L.P. (ETP) [4], and Sunoco (SUN) [7]. Another CEIC placed fifth, Eagle Point Credit Co., Inc. (ECC) [5].

Two financial services firms placed sixth and ninth, Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) [6], and Prospect Capital (PSEC) [9].

Finally a lone consumer cyclical sector firm placed tenth, New (NEWM) [10] and completed the top ten.

FFave April Dividend vs. Price Results Compared To Dow Dogs

Graphs below compared relative strengths of the top ten FFave dogs by yield as of market close 4/13/2017 with those of the Dow industrials index. Annual dividend history from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest-yielding stocks along with the total single share price of those ten stocks made the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividends.

Follower Favorite Top Dogs Fetched Big Dividends For April

The aggregate single share price for the top ten FFave dogs was 12% compared to the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten, which was 88% of their combined total. An essential dividend dogcatcher rule is to source stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed the single share price of the stock. The top ten FFave dogs earn special cudos for their high dividend accomplishment.

Meanwhile, Dow dogs show an overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten).

Actionable Conclusion (3): Dow Dogs Continue Overbought

The aggregate single share price for the top ten Dow dogs was 69% while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 31% of the combined totals. The top ten Dow dogs can take a time-out for their inflated stature.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or overbought condition) means, no matter which chart you read, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for April 13, 2017 was $27.44.

In contrast, the April Follower Favorite list was composed of higher risk and higher opportunity dividend pups.

Lower cost than Dow dogs, the FFave top ten prove less price means more dividend as their top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend was $7.45 as of April 13. That's just 27% of the Dow price per dollar of annual dividend. Fredrik followers find fabulous financial figures.

Actionable Conclusions: (4) Top Ten FFave Dogs Showed 9.19% To 40.12% Upsides To April, 2018; (5) Downsides From Low Five Were -0.24% to -10.29%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Estimated (6) A 7.84% Median Target Price Upside and 13.17% Net Gain From 30 FFaves Upside Dogs Come April 2018

Follower Favorite top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of April 13, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 5.6% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 9.8% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year forecasts no overbought condition coming within $300 of the Follower Favorite top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (7): Analysts Predicted 16.9% To 47.5% Net Gains For Ten FFave Dogs By April 2018

Five of ten top dividend-yielding Follower Favorite dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (As tinted in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for the FFave dogs graded by Wall St. wizards was 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for April 2018:

Capital Product Partners (CPLP) was projected to net $475.58, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 60% more than the market as a whole.

New Media Investment (NEWM) was projected to net $378.24, based on dividends, plus one mean target price estimate from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% more than the market as a whole.

Energy Transfer Partners L.P. (ETP) was projected to net $299.46, based on dividends, nlnteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% more than the market as a whole.

UBS ETRACS Mthly Py ETN (MORL) was projected to net $235.56, based solely on dividends and returns of capital, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for MORL.

General Motors Company (GM) was projected to net $223.49, based on target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% more than the market as a whole.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable (HASI) netted $218.41 based on mean target price estimates from ten analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) was projected to net $201.80, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM) was projected to net $196.77, based only on dividends, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for CLM.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) was projected to net $189.41 based on a median target price estimate from sixteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% more than the market as a whole.

Target Corporation (OTCPK:DDEJF) was projected to net $169.36, based on a median target price estimate from tirty analysts plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% less than the market as a whole

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 25.9% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 9% more than the market as a whole.

Analysts Forecast A 3.35% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Follower Favorite Stocks To April 2018

Ten top FFave dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten FFave dogs selected 4/13/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented just two of twenty industries constituting the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: (9) Analysts Expected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Follower Favorite Dogs To Deliver 18.82% Vs. (10) 18.21% Net Gains by All Ten by April, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten FFaves kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 3.35% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The third lowest priced Follower Favorite top yield dog, New Media Investment Group, Inc. (NRZ), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 37.82%.

The five lowest-priced FFave top yield dogs for April 13 were: Prospect Capital (PSEC); Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC); New Media Investment Group, Inc. (NEWM); Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA); Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM), with prices ranging from $9.14 to $16.10.

Five higher-priced FFave dogs for April 13 were: New Residential Investment (NRZ); UBS ETRACS Mthly Py 2xLvg Mortg REIT ETN (MORL); Eagle Point Credit Co., Inc. (ECC); Sunoco (SUN); Energy Transfer Partners L.P. (ETP), whose prices ranged from $17.42 to $35.56.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

