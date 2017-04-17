Gear Energy - Q1 Result Is An Important Inflection Point

We see the share price moving to C$1.25 over the next several months or 30% higher than today's price.

Fundamental Overview:

There is a major catalyst point for the stock within the next month. Gear Energy is expected to release Q1 results right before the AGM on May 10 th. Ingram, CEO of Gear, is expected to give an update to investors on how well the Wilson Creek Belly River wells are performing. From preliminary discussions we've had with Ingram and his team so far, the well results are very encouraging. Here's the public updated well results in Gear's slide:

The decline rates on the first two wells are much lower than what the team expected. This means that the initial production is lasting longer than the team expects, which boosts the IRR of the wells. Whether this is a sign for the whole play is yet to be determined, but in the case of unconventional production, if the decline rate is significantly below the risked-type curve, it's a very positive sign.

Another fundamental catalyst is an update on the Hoosier well. Only one of them was drilled in March before the spring break-up, but we should get more clarity on how well that well is performing in the Q1 release. As long as it exceeds the well results from Penn West below, Gear could see more potential upside when it books the Hoosier inventory.

Q1 results will be an important inflection point. All sellside analysts are waiting for the updated Wilson Creek results along with any update from Hoosier to revise higher Gear's target price. If we get encouraging results, which is what we currently expect, sellside analysts will likely revise the target price up from C$1.50 to C$1.75 or C$2.00.

Technical Overview:

Relative performance to high quality:

Relative performance to sector:

Relative performance to peer:

Relative performance to WTI:

On a relative performance basis to peers, high quality (RRX.TO), and the Canadian energy sector, Gear is showing signs of breaking out. Taking a look at the share price performance relative to WTI, we know that the discount to WTI has widened with an implied share price somewhere between C$1.10 to C$1.15. On a technical basis, Gear's share price should continue to outperform.

Conclusion

From both a technical and fundamental viewpoint, Gear is at an important inflection point as the positive fundamental catalyst next month could see the share price move higher. Technical overview also confirm the positive trend development. We believe the Q1 result with updated Wilson Creek Belly River well results are what sellside analysts have been waiting for. Once they see the outperformance relative to the risked-type curve, target price estimates will be revised higher. We remain very bullish on Gear (OTC:GENGF, GXE.TO)

Disclosure: I am/we are long GXE.TO, GENGF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.