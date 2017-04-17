UK NuGen Nuclear Project: Toshiba? KEPCO? Or Is The New Plan A Wind Power?

EU regulatory authorities are unhappy about the UK attitude to exit from the EU and are unlikely to be in a hurry to help.

With Toshiba on its knees, KEPCO seems the only hope for NuGen. Use of 3 AP1000 Westinghouse reactors, which have approval, in doubt.

KEPCO Advanced Power Reactor (APR1400) Source US (NYSE:NRC)

When thinking about energy investment, there are challenges everywhere, from deciding which technologies are going to win in the transition to low carbon energy generation, to which companies to sell and which to buy.

Before Fukushima, a nuclear revival was underway, with many countries planning substantial nuclear builds. This would have major (negative) implications for other low carbon power generation, notably wind and solar. While the US had a limited program with build of 4 Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) Westinghouse reactors, the most impactful decision was by the UK to revitalize its aging nuclear industry. While there has been a lot of controversy, a major new complex is now approved at Hinkley Point C, with another nuclear facility, NuGen, in planning for commencement as early as 2018 at Moorside in Cumbria, Northern England.

NuGen setbacks

NuGen will now be 100% owned by Toshiba after ENGIE (OTCPK:ENGIY) decided to exercise an option to sell its 40% stake to Toshiba when Toshiba's Westinghouse subsidiary filed for bankruptcy.

Last week things got worse for Toshiba and its future is now under a cloud. Toshiba is clearly fighting for survival and there is no way that Toshiba can do anything other than find another company to proceed with the NuGen program. Given the problems of both Toshiba and Westinghouse, it seems extremely unlikely that NuGen could proceed with the recently approved AP1000 Westinghouse reactors. Approval for a nuclear reactor is a big deal requiring ~4 years to complete.

BREXIT not going well for the UK

It is clear that the UK has underestimated the unity of the EU in the face of BREXIT. British Prime Minister Theresa May seems not to have appreciated that the UK is not in control of its exit and she has united the EU in an uncompromising course of action. Two key EU agencies in banking (European Banking Authority) and health (European Medicines Agency) are scheduled to be moved from London to Europe immediately, and discussions about a trade agreement between Europe and the UK are being delayed.

This is the environment in which Britain's complex nuclear program is going to have to operate going forward, noting that agreements governing nuclear power in Britain are ultimately controlled by Euratom, which the UK leaves as part of BREXIT. Britain needs to find a way to extricate itself from this structure and may well have to develop a series of bilateral agreements between supplier countries, including the US, Japan, China, South Korea. All of this will delay things significantly. Fukushima has meant that things are no longer easily fast tracked in the nuclear industry.

KEPCO

While KEPCO (NYSE:KEP) hasn't been involved in the NuGen project, the CEO of NuGen, Tom Samson must have good connections with KEPCO as his former job was as Chief Operating Officer at the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation in Abu Dhabi. The first of four APR-1400 KEPCO nuclear reactors in the (NASDAQ:UAE) is likely to be switched on in May of this year.

KEPCO is widely seen as the best possibility for the NuGen project to be kept alive.

However, there is some evidence of a legal challenge from within South Korea to KEPCO seeking to participate in the NuGen project. The report from the Korea Times suggested that KEPCO was about to clinch a deal to take over the NuGen project, with just a group of 28 South Korean lawyers arguing that KEPCO should not participate on environmental grounds.

My impression is that KEPCO is being cautious about getting involved and that it is in no hurry to commit to the NuGen project. No doubt the Toshiba /Westinghouse debacle is making KEPCO cautious about rushing in.

Regulatory hurdles for changing reactors at NuGen

The Office of Nuclear Regulation (ONR) conducts a Generic Design Assessment (GDA) on new reactor designs as a first step in the process of approving a new nuclear plant. On their website ONR makes no mention of the KEPCO APR1400 reactor being assessed. While the ONR is responsible for regulating safety and security of all nuclear sites in the UK, it is tied into Euratom. Where international interactions are involved, as within Europe, these are coordinated by Euratom, as are most regulatory issues.

Having taken a decade to achieve approval for the Westinghouse AP1000 reactor for NuGen in recent weeks, to now seek to change reactors to the KEPCO APR1400 is no small matter, and even if the British Government could make shortcuts, it looks like a 3-4 year program; and this is just to have approval to use the KEPCO reactor, which is a prelude to the issues around siting it at Moorside. I can't see any possibility of starting work in 2018 on the NuGen project if the AP1000 reactor is not used.

How Britain manages BREXIT is going to be crucial for its nuclear industry because Euratom is a key party for much of its nuclear program. Exit from Euratom as part of BREXIT means a vacuum in decision-making, international actions and regulation, all of which would be needed if NuGen is to get back on the rails. At a minimum the UK will need its own safeguards agreement with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and a nuclear cooperation agreement with Euratom, which will enable trade in goods, services and skills within the EU. Finally there will need to be new agreements with non-EU countries, where up until now the UK has accessed partnership through Euratom.

A new report on renewable energy for Scottish Renewables

Sometimes timing is everything and in this case a report commissioned by Scottish Renewables and just released, concludes that 1 GW of onshore wind could be auctioned in 2018/2019 and be completed and generating power in the period between 2021 and 2023. These are confronting numbers for the nuclear industry. Worse is that the cost structure would see a likely auction price of 49.4 pounds ($61.92)/MWh in real 2017 terms and a net payback of 18 million pounds over the term of the project. The cost is in line with the upper level of onshore wind projects around the world ($40-60/MWh) but less than a 2015 UK auction which was for ~$100/MWh. Solar PV was more expensive at ~$75/MWh.

The basis for the calculations is a database of ~3.5 GW of consented onshore UK wind projects (with 1.5 GW of solar PV projects included in the analysis). There is a lot of detail in the report for those wishing to dig into the undergrowth of this analysis. Included is a detailed Figure including Onshore wind and solar PV builds around the world (in Mexico, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Morocco, France, UK, Germany, (UAE), Australia, South Africa, but curiously not the USA). Cheapest price for onshore wind was $30/MWh and for solar PV it was $29/MWh.

The 49.4 pounds for 1 GW onshore wind was less than half of the 92.50 pounds/MWh (at 2012 prices) struck for the Hinkley Point C nuclear project for 35 years after the plant commences generating power (with annual inflation adjustments). Note that originally planned to start generating power in 2023, the current view is that first power will be delivered from Hinkley Point C in 2025-2026. I suggest that this is an optimistic view of completion given the history of completion of EDF reactors.

So the comparison between a nuclear build is twice as expensive as wind and a dramatically slower build. If for example a KEPCO APR1400 reactor was chosen for NuGen, it is unlikely that even approval to build could be in place before a wind project was completed and generating power.

Conclusion

Some investors may have trouble understanding why I am so focused on the recent developments concerning the nuclear industry in the UK as it plans to exit Euratom. Furthermore why bother about the fate of Toshiba, Westinghouse and how (if at all) the NuGen Moorside nuclear facility in North West England can be got back on track?

Britain has set out to dramatically expand its nuclear footprint at a time when its existing nuclear reactors are at the end of their useful lives. The point is that Britain's assessment is that it needs 60 GW of new electricity generating capacity by 2025 and while 35 GW is planned to come from renewable energy (wind, solar), a significant portion of the remaining 25 GW had been hoped to come from nuclear power. This is a lot of power generation to be undecided if nuclear developments falter. It will impact nuclear industry suppliers (e.g. GE (NYSE:GE) negatively, but also renewable energy providers, especially wind (e.g. Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY), DONG Energy (OTC:DNNGY), GE) could have substantial new business opportunities. I think this issue needs to be watched carefully, because if Britain falters, so are other countries currently reviewing nuclear expansion likely to falter. This is a big deal in the international energy transformation. It is clear that there is a huge cost advantage to building onshore wind and solar PV.

In my reports on recent developments in nuclear power, I am seeking to understand major qualitative changes happening to development of decarbonised energy. If you find this helpful when considering your energy portfolio, please consider following me.

