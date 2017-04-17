Finish Line: Patience May Be Rewarded

We recommend staying away from the stock. Risk-seeking investors may utilize derivatives such as options to gain exposure to Finish Line's shares.

Finish Line may be a winner in the next five years, but the current risk outweighs the potential reward.

The company has the foundation and capabilities to fund a growth strategy, which is currently lacking.

The stock is overvalued even at currently low multiples. The valuation is fundamentally justified.

Finish Line is behind its competitors on a number of accounts. In particular, it is losing ground in the digital segment.

According to our calculations, Finish Line's (NASDAQ:FINL) stock is currently overvalued but may find itself in the range of intrinsic values in the long run. To see whether that is plausible, we should first pay attention to the following details:

- Finish Line is stuck for the moment, having lost 4.5% in same store sales as of Q4 2017

- The soft goods category is not contributing well shrinking from 13% to 7% of total net sales over the last year

- While the digital world drivers the competitors' revenue streams higher, it has no interest for the Finish Line's e-commerce

- The company has strong balance sheet/FCFs/shares buybacks, which play a primary role in the company's valuation

The company operates in the specialty retail industry with 970 stores in the USA and Puerto Rico, of which some are brick and mortar and some are department shops. Although the main business is spread over its physical locations, digital commerce is also presented through the finishline.com web-site. The Finish Line offers footwear and soft goods for men, women and children. The well known suppliers are Nike (NYSE:NKE), Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), and Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA) (Source: Google Finance).

According to historical data, the stock started underperforming the benchmark and the market in 2014, and the situation is progressing today (see Diagram 1).

Diagram 1

(Source: Morningstar.com)

With the lowest P/S ratio among competitors, Finish Line is far behind Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), the favorite stock in the list priced at $72.60/share. The picture shows how careful the Finish Line's investors are in terms of expectations.

Diagram 2

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

What is really depressing about Finish Line is its margins. Take a look at the following metrics. In comparison with the top underperformers like Boot Barn Holding (NASDAQ:BOOT) and Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL), Finish Line is surely even a bigger loser with a net profit margin of just 1.9x coupled with an EBITDA margin of 3.7x:

Diagram 3

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

The top line is not doing well, either: Finish Line has been quite aggressive in terms of stores' closures since the end of Q3 2016:

Diagram 4

(Source: Thomson Reuters)

In the 10-Q filing as of Q3 2017 we read:

"A decrease in Finish Line net sales (composed of brick and mortar net sales and digital net sales) of 2.6% primarily due to a decrease in net Finish Line store count for the thirteen weeks ended November 26, 2016 as compared to the thirteen weeks ended November 28, 2015, partially offset by an increase of 0.7% in Finish Line comparable store sales, which was due to an increase in brick and mortar and digital average dollar per transaction, partially offset by a decrease in brick and mortar and digital conversion and traffic".

Diagram 5

(Source: Thomson Reuters)

The purpose of this closure policy may be found in the following reasons:

1) There are objectively low single digits in the same store revenue growth, if any.

2) Digital commerce has been rapidly overtaking the company's market share and is playing a major role in the decision-making process for the company's products.

Hopefully, some investors saw positive signs in recent reports, but the Q4 2017 figures are still disappointing overall: same store sales dropped by 4.5% compared to the previous Q4 2015 and 2016 results of +2.6% and +4.6%, respectively.

It may seem obvious that the footwear business dominates in terms of the percentage of Finish Line's sales. However, it seems that the company cannot see the trends clearly, which is why the soft goods category is contributing only to 7% of total sales compared to 13% a year ago:

"Soft good net sales decreased 39.2% for the thirteen weeks ended November 26, 2016 compared to the thirteen weeks ended November 28, 2015, which was primarily driven by softness in apparel net sales for cold weather gear and exiting the entry price point NCAA fleece program, as well as a decrease in accessory net sales as the Company was adjusting its assortments to better reflect the Company's customer preferences" (Source: 10-Q filing for Q3 2017).

Diagram 6

(Source: SEC filings)

Apart from being a digital-oriented growth company, Finish Line is stuck with the conservative brick and mortar pattern. Once you see how critical the difference between the change in digital sales of its main competitor - Foot Locker, which is growing by single digits year-over-year with a stable 15% net profit margin - is, it becomes obvious that Finish Line is doing something wrong. Perhaps, it will take some time before Finish Line's management considers the real prospects and opportunities behind the direct-to-customer service model. Once it does so, it may finally realize the importance of the company's website to its long-term strategy and may start channeling more resources to this selling point.

Diagram 7

(Source: companies' filings)

Why should one still believe in the bright future of Finish Line? Are not the above data sufficient to convince an investor to take a short position in the stock?

Well, it is true that in the nearest future of one or two years Finish Line is likely to keep doing worse than its closest competitors like Hibbett Sports Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) or Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS). However, we expect the stock to be a star in the next five years. Despite the current problems, the company does have the necessary background and capabilities to get there. Let us analyze them in more detail.

First, take a look at the asset turnover metric, which is among the highest in the sector. Finish Line knows how to be conservative in terms of operating assets. As an example, at the end of 2016, it has cleared its inventory levels when the management figured out that the offerings did not match the market's needs:

Diagram 8

(Source: Thomson Reuters)

The current inventory levels are in-line with the market average and are lower than the company's major competitors':

Diagram 9

(Source: Thomson Reuters)

Throughout the history, Finish Line has been keeping consistent levels of inventory which, unfortunately, caused the company to miss a few market opportunities. Also keep in mind that this business is seasonal: the second and the fourth quarters always show upward trends, while the first and the third quarters do the opposite.

Diagram 10

(Source: company's filings)

Diagram 11

(Source: company's filings)

What is really surprising is the amount of total debt that company bears: it is zero. This makes the company a lot more conservative that its peers:

Diagram 12

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

As a result, Finish Line currently has the capacity to fund its growth with debt, which is relatively cheap at the present time. However, the problem is that there is currently no viable growth strategy in place to raise the debt for.

Now let us recall margins. Here is what Finish Line has done to drive them higher:

"The 4.0% increase in product margin, as a percentage of net sales, was primarily due to the Company's replacement of its warehouse and order management system which caused a significant disruption in the Company's supply chain during the thirteen weeks ended November 28, 2015"

(Source: 10-Q filing for Q4 2017)

Although the above initiative is a significant achievement, there does not seem to be a road map that outlines a continuous string of actions planned to keep the improvement in margins going in the mid-term. Hence, the relatively low margins will hinder the company's growth in the foreseeable future.

In terms of valuation, we see a downside potential in the base scenario, bearing in mind the current EBITDA multiple of 4.4x. The following major assumptions were used in the calculations:

- EBIT margin of 4%

- Tax provision of 33% of pre-tax profits

- Capital expenditures at 5% of total sales

Realistically, the fair value range for the stock is between $8.10 and $8.85 per share, which is almost 50% below the current market price of the stock:

Diagram 13

(Source: Author's calculations )

Recommendation

We do not currently see any positive catalysts for Finish Line in the short term. The company's position among its competitors shows there is a long way to go before it can demonstrate similar financial and operating results. Despite the fact the company is mature, it needs radical improvements to reignite its growth starting with the assortments, dealing effectively with its brick-and-mortar business, and leaning heavily towards its e-commerce segments. Only when we see steps towards these initiatives we can revisit the stock and review our current HOLD recommendation. Until then, the risk is not justified by the potential reward.

