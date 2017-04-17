Insteel - Steel Can Be Profitable, But It Might Be Too Early To Get In

I am in no rush to join the post-election momentum run, but would become a buyer in the twenties if shares sell off following its volatile earnings reports.

Unfortunately shares have already broken out of their long-term trading range, and garnering further appeal would rely on additional infrastructure spending showing up in revenue numbers.

Insteel Industries (IIIN) is a mixture of a commodity-like steel business and a company which focuses on structurally profitable niche segments. As a result, Insteel is generally able to avoid large losses during downturns, while its business remains very cyclical at the same time.

Doing better than peers over long periods of time, and running finances in a conservative manner, does allow for long term value creation. After years of struggles, Insteel is doing much better today, as the prospects for the business look relatively decent. This has been priced into the shares, which have seen a nice run over the past year or two. As sales are not very strong yet, in part driven by soft pricing, current valuations look relatively high in terms of sales multiples. This if offset by a big improvement in margins which makes earnings metrics look much more reasonable.

While the prospects for the remainder of 2017 look sound, I am not blindly buying into the shares yet, as the company remains quite cyclical, and I regard current conditions to be at a favorable point in that cycle. In addition, the earnings yield does not create a screaming buy opportunity either. On the other hand, the company has a very strong balance sheet and has the ability to expand sales going forwards without incurring much additional capital spending - valuable attributes as well.

The Largest Steel Wire Reinforce Producer

Insteel claims to be the largest producer of steel wire reinforcing products, which are used in a variety of concrete applications. The company operates 10 plants across the US and has divided its activities across the welded wire reinforcement (WRR) segment and the PC strand segment. These two segments mostly cater to nonresidential construction markets across the US.

The WWR segment makes up 60% of overall sales and focuses on both commercial and non-commercial markets. Typical product applications include structural mesh products which are used in concrete elements for infrastructure applications. This application has both costs and strength advantages over traditional concrete elements. Other applications include concrete pipe reinforcement and welded wire reinforcement.

The PC Strand segment makes up the remainder of sales and is based on seven-wire strands that allow precast concrete elements to have longer life spans while making them thinner as well. This makes PC strand useful for bridges, parking decks and general construction.

The cool thing about Insteel is that the company has been able to avoid reporting large losses in the past, with exception of a loss in 2009. This constitutes major outperformance versus its peers, and growth opportunities for the company are both within sight and potentially very lucrative. Insteel claims that it has potential to generate $700 million in sales with its current capacity without incurring significant amounts of additional capital spending, indicating that sales could increase by two-thirds from current levels.

The Recession Has Been Painful, But Insteel Fared Better Than Most

Insteel experienced a painful period during the economic recession in 2008-2009. Shipments plunged by some forty percent between 2006 and 2009, and lower prices reinforced the impact on sales. Ever since, Insteel has seen a spectacular recovery in volumes, which are now running 20% above the 2006 levels. Pricing remains generally soft. Sales fell to a low of $200 million in 2010 but have more than doubled again since then.

Pricing is a key element for both revenues and margins, and fluctuations have a huge impact on the business, as Insteel is generally a price taker. Gross margins peaked at 25% in 2008, then fell to just 5% in the year thereafter. After that, margins were coming in at the low-teens before hitting the 20% mark again in 2016.

Unlike many of its pure ¨commodity¨ peers, Insteel has avoided years of steep consecutive losses. This outperformance means that shares of the company have been more stable as well. After peaking at $25 in 2006, shares fell to just $5 in 2009. Ever since, they have mostly traded in a $10-$20 range before getting on fire in 2015 and 2016. Shares started the year of 2016 around $20 per share, but rose to a post-election peak of $40, before settling to current levels around $35 per share.

The company has traditionally run its finances in a conservative manner, as will be discussed further later in this article. This gave the company firepower to play a consolidating role in the industry. Back in 2010, Insteel acquired Ivy Steel in a $50.3 million deal. The purchase of this second largest WWR producer added some $105 million in sales based on depressed revenue numbers reported in 2009. The other big acquisition took place in 2014 when the company acquired the PC strand business of American Spring in a $33.5 million deal which added $67.8 million in sales.

Capital allocation has been very good. While the company pays a mere 0.3% yield, investors have been rewarded with special dividends at various occasions in the past. The company furthermore bought back nearly 1 million shares back in 2008 when prices traded in the high single digits, as I have to applaud management for sound allocating practices of the past.

The Financial State



I typically avoid investing in steelmakers for a number of reasons. These include the fact that many producers are involved in the production of commodity-like products, often resulting in steep losses during downturns, since they are price takers in a market characterized by excess supply. While Insteel is not immune to this, it does focus on fragmented markets, and it avoided large losses in the downturn.

The other big positive observation is the fact that the company operates with a sizable net cash position, and does not have huge environmental or retirement related liabilities like many of its peers. The company ended the first quarter of this fiscal year with $57 million net in cash, which entirely comprises cash holdings, and the company does not have outstanding debt. These holdings are substantial - equivalent to $3 per share.

The company posted very strong results for 2016 despite pressure on the topline results. Full year sales were down by 6.5% to $418 million, as an 8.8% decrease in prices could only partially be made up for by a 2.6% increase in shipments. Despite the lower selling prices, input prices were down even more, something that is great for margins. Gross margins improved by more than 7 percentage points towards >20% of sales, driving a spectacular increase in earnings to $37.2 million. Annual earnings of $1.95 per share support a $1 special dividend on top of the regular annual dividend of merely $0.12 per share.

Somewhat more troublesome was year-end, as sales fell by 12.7% in the final quarter. Worse, this was actually driven by a 8.8% decline in shipments, with the remainder explained by softer prices. This softer quarter triggered a sell-off in the share price from $35 to $25 in October of 2016, as management was somewhat puzzled by lower shipment volumes despite generally improving economic conditions. Softer shipments came as a surprise to investors as well, triggering a violent sell-off following the release of the results.

In January the first quarter results for 2017 were released, and they were comforting to investors. Sales rose by 1.6% on the back of an 8.5% increase in shipments in what is seasonally a soft quarter, with prices falling again. Narrowing price spreads pressured gross margins towards 13.9% which is down nearly 4 points from last year as pricing pressure was severe in Q1. The lower margins resulted in earnings falling to just $4.5 million, equivalent to $0.23 per share. As the company has worked through its inventory it expects support for gross margins in the current second quarter, yet management warns to not extrapolate the favorable momentum in volumes.

Shares traded around the $35 mark following the release of the latest earnings report which were largely in line. This follows optimism surrounding US infrastructure plans, and as the market searches for direction.

Final Thoughts

Insteel is an interesting business. On the one hand it operates in commodity like markets, yet it aims to limit the impact of this cyclicality by focusing on structural profitable niche segments. Despite the focus on niche segments and being structurally more profitable than some peers, it too cannot escape the market cycle. This is a key reason shares are more volatile than the market, something which the company aims to mitigate by running its finances in a conservative manner. This means operating with a net cash position, and the regular dividend payout ratio is very low, with shareholders at times being compensated by special dividends.

Somewhat disappointing is the fact that the company previously indicated that it could grow sales to $700 million without incurring much capital spending. Despite this promise, capital spending is seen at $25 million in 2017 which is rather high as depreciation charges come in at just half that amount. The net capital investments of $12-13 million provide a drag on cash flows, equal to a third of record profits reported in 2016.

Again, the poor cash flow conversion anticipated this year is a concern amidst comments made by management that little capital spending would be required in the coming years. This is a concern for investors as the first quarter of 2017 was somewhat soft, at least in terms of profitability. On the bright side, capital spending plans allow the company to save $5 million per annum from Q3 onward, making these investments worthwhile.

Obviously Insteel is a play on the Trump infrastructure plans, but these are on shaky ground. While significant amounts of money might go into these plans, the size and timing might disappoint the market in my opinion. This creates perception risks, as the valuation is not dirt cheap either.

If sales do indeed recover, Insteel is very well positioned in part as a result of its spare production capacity, and it is actually solidly profitable at much lower utilization levels. That being said, the recovery in gross margins has shares trading at premium sales multiples compared to the past. This is explained by the fact that margins are high, which actually means that earnings multiples are not very high - but that is only the case if current earnings power can be maintained throughout the cycle. While that is a tough question and perhaps might not be a reality, the argument can be made that both sales and margins have room to run from here.

As a result, I am not a buyer at current levels but would consider starting a modest allocation in the mid to higher-twenties. While this might seem a long way from current levels, remember that Insteel is a pretty volatile stock, certainly in response to earnings releases.

