Alliance Resources - Will Unit Distributions Survive The Shrinking Coal Market?

The pressure on Alliance's distributions will increase in 2018 and the current 8% common unit distribution yield does not compensate investors for this risk.

Alliance Resources LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) has a current equity market capitalization of approximately $1.6 billion making it the largest US centric pure play coal entity currently trading, excluding its publicly-traded General Partner, Alliance Holdings GP (NASDAQ:AHGP), which owns 41.7% of ARLP. I recently published two articles that discussed why the coal-fired generation market in the US will continue to shrink despite Trump's recent Executive Order targeting potential environmental regulations impacting the sector. Those articles provide the underpinning to the negative investment thesis of this article so it is important to read them.

In a nutshell, the markets accessible to ARLP's coal will experience a fairly rapid decline in coal-fired generation during the next several years due to cheaper to build and to operate gas-fired generation and the continued cost declines and rapid growth of renewable generation. PJM also continues to receive significant Demand Response and Energy Efficiency proposals per its 2019/20 auction results.

As discussed in the PJM article cited above, the 19,000 MWs of gas-fired generation currently under construction or close to joining the construction queue and the 2100+MWs of renewable generation under construction will force the shutdown of a large percentage of the 60,000 MWs of coal-fired generation in PJM by the end of 2018, i.e. it is a matter of when not if coal demand will decline in ARLPs markets.

ARLP's other regional markets would include the Tennessee Valley Authority ("TVA") and coal-fired generating plants located in the Midwest ISO ("ISO"). TVA is due to retire Paradise Units 1 & 2 (1408 MWs combined) and Paradise Unit 3 (1250 MWs) is 47 years old. ARLP has historically supplied coal to the Paradise facility. In MISO, in addition to thousands of MWs of coal-fired generaton retired during 2016 in Illinois, Michigan, and Indiana, Detroit Edison, Consumers Power (CMS Energy), Northern Indiana Public Service, and Vectren have announced additional retirements or multi-year resource plans that will phase out significant portions of their remaining coal-fired generation. ARLP's regional market shrank during 2016 and will continue to steadily shrink over the next several years.

The continued decline in the size of the end market for coal will have two impacts on ARLP, a decline in volume sold accompanied by a likely decline in margins earned on each ton. As the coal market contracts in size, the less efficient (read higher cost per ton) mines will be forced to close. ARLP has already idled five mines (one is described as "temporarily sealed"). Of ARLP'S eight operating mines, five use continuous miners and three use long wallers. As the end market shrinks, coal prices will be forced down to near the cost of production of the marginal producer in order to drive sufficient capacity out of the market to balance supply and demand. Small, less efficient mines that use continuous miners are more likely to fall victim to declining prices. Declining volumes and declining margins will be a double whammy on the valuation of ARLP beginning in 2018.

CNX Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CNXC) in its 10K and Investor Presentation of December 13th, 2016, discusses how it intends to compete and win new customers in order to maintain or grow volumes, focusing on high efficiency coal-fired generators that are in compliance with existing environmental regulation and therefore unlikely to retire. This is a sound strategy but it means that other producers will suffer volume losses as CNXC tries to take market share in a shrinking market (see page 8 of the Investor Presentation).

In ARLP's 10Ks for 2015 and 2016, data regarding contracts for future years. The following table is a comparison of that data for the years 1 to 4 in the future. For the 2016 data, there is a marked decrease in contracted volumes for year 3 in comparison with the 2015 year 3. This reflects the increasing uncertainty of demand amongst end-users as non coal-fired generation, demand response, and energy efficiency reduces demand and forces coal capacity into retirement.

Alliance Resources LP Year 1 2 3 4 Contracted Volumes-10K (millions of tons) 2015 34.3 19.1 14.5 7.1 2016 34.0 18.9 9.0 4.3

ARLP is fond of discussing its long-term contracts but as the rapid decline in contracted volumes from 34 million tons in Year 1 to 9 million tons in Year 3 (a 73% decline) indicates, the average life of most of its contracted tonnage is roughly two years. The shorter duration contracts allow purchasers to reduce volumes as coal-fired plants retire and to take advantage of lower prices as the inevitable future price competition takes hold. Please note that there has been a marked slowdown in contracting in Year 3 for year-end 2016. This reflects the smaller end market expected in 2019.

The Cash Flow Statement and Footnote 2 of the 2016 10K shows that ARLP purchased coal supply contracts from third parties for $23 million during 2016. It does not provide any additional information regarding the volumes and the time period. The table below provides a range of per ton purchase prices of the contract and a range of the contract term (assuming it was one contract).

Purchased Contracts (millions) $23 Price/Ton $5 $6 $7 $8 Contracted Tonnage (millions) 4.600 3.833 3.286 2.875 Est. Yearly Tonnage 1 4.60 3.83 3.29 2.88 2 2.30 1.92 1.64 1.44 3 1.53 1.28 1.10 0.96

Per the table, a $5 per ton payment (approximately 25% of the gross per ton profit based on ARLP's revenue and cost per ton on page 45 in the 2016 10K) implies a supply contract of 4.6 million tons. Assuming a two year contract term, the Estimated Yearly Tonnage would be 2.3 million. The net intangible per FN 2 at December 31st, 2016, was $21.7 million, indicating that the majority of the volume under the contract(s) purchased during 2016 would be delivered during 2017 and beyond.

It is becoming increasingly common that failing uncompetitive coal companies (ARLP purchased coal contracts from Patriot Coal in 2014) are selling supply contracts they are unable to deliver upon profitably. By selling the contracts, they are able to realize some value. ARLP is offsetting shrinking existing customer volumes with contract purchases. Because of the dearth of information disclosed by ARLP, there is no certainty regarding the term of the purchased contract. Using the $5/ton and two year term assumptions from the table, this contract purchase boosts ARLP's estimated volumes for 2017 and 2018 by 2.3 million. Contract purchases are sound business strategy to pursue, but, just as ARLP's contract backlog is decreasing, so is that of its weaker competitors (probably at a faster rate) and contract purchase opportunities may decline in the near future. Without the contract purchase, ARLP'S contracted volumes for 2017 would have declined approximately 6.7%. This comports with CNXC's market expectations.

CNXC forecasts 2018 volume to be flat with 2017, but a closer examination of page 12 of the Investor Presentation reveals that the flat sales volume is predicated on 1) winning new customers (discussed above) and 2) increasing export volumes from approximately 17.5% of total volumes to 24% of total volumes. The takeaway is that CNXC expects its domestic market to shrink by 6.5% during 2018 (even with winning new customers) and it will attempt to offset this decline by expanding exports. CNXC is much better positioned to access the export markets through Baltimore, so this may not be a viable strategy for ARLP.

Senior Notes Offering

ARLP has a B-1 non investment grade credit rating from Moody's due to the risks discussed above in ARLP's core coal business. On April 3rd, ARLP launched a $500 million offering of Senior Notes Due in 2025 (8 year notes). On April 7th, ARLP announced the completion of the offering but it had been downsized to $400 million and it was priced at a yield 7.5%. The yield is 550 bp over the 7 year Treasury, no terrible spread. The downsizing of the deal indicates the limited appetite for ARLP's credit (see discussion of the new Revolving Credit Facility below).

The yield is a mere 50 basis points less than the cash distribution on the common units. Obviously there is a difference in tax treatment between interest income and cash distributions from an LP but it does provide a point of reference when thinking about valuation of the common units, i.e. the current yield does not reflect the business risk of ARLP.

Per Footnote 9 on pages 93 -95 of the 2016 10K, ARLP was obligated per the conditions of a new Revolving Credit Facility agreed as part of the new Credit Facility entered into January 27, 2017, to refinance the existing Senior Notes, which had been granted liens on all assets of the Intermediate Holding Company (the entity that owns all the mining assets and operating companies) January 27, 2017, with a junior (read unsecured) financing prior to May 17, 2018. Two important takeaways from the new Credit Facility:

The facility was downsized from a term loan of $250 million and a revolving facility of $750 million under the old Replaced Credit Facility with a new Revolving Credit Facility of $479.75 million beginning May 23, 2017. Not all of ARLP's existing banks re-upped for the new Credit Facility. Another indication of limited appetite for the credit.

ARLP is obligated to draw down the full amount of the Cavalier Credit Facility. In brief, Cavalier is the entity through which ARLP has made oil & gas investments. "On October 6, 2015, Cavalier Minerals JV, LLC ("Cavalier Minerals") (see Note 10 - Variable Interest Entities) entered into a credit agreement (the "Cavalier Credit Agreement") with Mineral Lending, LLC ("Mineral Lending") for a $100.0 million line of credit (the "Cavalier Credit Facility"). Mineral Lending is an entity owned by (NYSE:A) Alliance Resource Holdings II, Inc. ("ARH II", the parent of ARH), (NYSE:B) an entity owned by an officer of ARH who is also a director of ARH II ("ARH Officer") and (NYSE:C) foundations established by the President and Chief Executive Officer of MGP and Kathleen S. Craft.". The lenders of the new Credit Facility forced ARLP to drawdown the credit facility provided by the founders and related entities of AHGP that was backstopping ARLP's diversification into oil & gas. The proceeds of the Cavalier Credit Facility drawdown were to be used to repay part of the Replaced Credit Facility. In summary, the lenders were reducing their commitment to ARLP while at the same time forcing the founders to put more skin in the game.

The credit market is typically the smart money in non investment grade companies. When the banks begin forcing concessions from the borrower, it is usually the canary in the coal mine. The credit markets are signaling tougher times ahead for ARLP, but nothing as dramatic as bankruptcy. ARLP is structured to payout all of its cash flow available for distribution and AHGP, through its ownership and control of ARLP, has an incentive to skate as close to the line as possible. Declines in cash flow available for distribution (see ARLP Forecasts below) during 2017 and 2018 will begin to erode the coverage ratios on the debt so the lenders are protecting themselves.

ARLP will generate ample free cash during 2017 and well into 2018 to pay distributions to the common unit holders. The question is the size of those distributions in 2018.

Conclusion

Coal-fired generation will continue to be retired in PJM and MISO and by TVA, ARLP's closest regional markets. Coal-fired power plants are uneconomic in comparison with gas-fired combined cycle plants and coal is also facing competition from increasingly competitive renewable resources, Demand Response, and Energy Efficiency alternatives. At an 8% yield and with a preponderance of medium term negative catalysts (natural gas prices are the only possible near-term positive catalyst), ARLP is overpriced for its associated industry risks. There are better yield alternatives in the market.

In my next article, I will provide a cash available for distribution forecast for 2017 and 2018.

The themes discussed in this article apply to other coal companies to differing extents, including (NYSE:BTU), (NYSE:CNX), (NYSE:FELP), (NASDAQ:WLB), (NYSE:NRP), and (NASDAQ:HNRG).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.