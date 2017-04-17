J.C. Penney: Much More Than A Penny For Your Thoughts

Institutions, insiders and others own about 96% of shares issued, while the general public owns the remaining 4%.

Based on technicals, there is solid support at around $5 per share; the support has never broken since 1969.

Source: MLive

J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) may not be a well-established online store, but it is a well-established and familiar brick-and-mortar store with a recognizable presence for more than a century. JCP is one of the industry's most experienced sourcing organizations; it has more than 200 designers (textile, technical and fashion), according to the company.

Brick-and-Mortar (B&M) stores are facing tough competition these days against internet giants such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), and survival in an ever increasing e-commerce world has become one big question mark. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), the online movie streaming website founded in 1997, is a great example of how an online business has affected B&M businesses such as video rental stores - returning DVDs and incurring late charges are part of what now seems like the far distant past. Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) has lost more than 90 percent of its value since 2007 and is mired in debt (its stock is worthless on paper).

Closing of Stores and Growth Forecast

Mr. Marvin Ellison, JCP's CEO since August 2015, on August 17, 2016, outlined the company's three-year plan to boost performance amid an ongoing turnaround. He announced that the company would be closing 138 stores nationwide in 2017 to allow it to raise the overall brand standard of J.C. Penney and allocate its capital to a smaller store base. This would enable it to implement its growth initiatives in a larger percent of stores, while gaining $200 million in annual cost savings. The store closing would affect less than 5% of its annual sales only.

In light of these sales and profit-enhancing initiatives, the company also provided financial performance estimates for the 2017-2019 periods, as follows:

Compounded annual comparable sales growth anticipated to be 3.0%;

Gross margin is expected to improve 75-100 basis points;

Additional SG&A expense leverage of 215-240 basis points;

Net income is expected to be between $450-500M by 2019;

Earnings per share of $1.40-1.55 by 2019.

JCP subsequently managed to return to profitability in 2016 - a substantial achievement, as the last time the company made a profit was in 2010. On February 24, 2017, the company said as follows:

PLANO, Texas - (Feb. 24, 2017)- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. today announced it is implementing a plan to optimize its national retail operations as part of the Company's successful return to profitability. Under the plan, the Company expects to close two distribution facilities and approximately 130 - 140 stores over the next few months. These strategic decisions will help align the Company's brick-and-mortar presence with its omnichannel network, thereby redirecting capital resources to invest in locations and initiatives that offer the greatest revenue potential

Why is JCP trading at close to 52-week low?

It is all about revenue and net income. As we can see from the below table, since 2008, revenue has been shrinking. Despite this, the company managed to sustain its revenue generation since 2015, although J.C. Penney still hasn't convinced some investors that it can continue to compete in an increasingly difficult environment as some reports suggest. Amazon and other online retailers have continued to chip sales away from traditional retailers, and this is a concern for investors.

Source: Morning Star

Source: Simply Wall St.

As the above chart shows, the company is expected to generate positive earnings per share for the next 5 years.

Technicals

When we look at the 5-year chart, since 2014, JCP has been trading sideways with high volatility ($5 to $10). There is solid support at around $5 and solid resistance at around $10. As we can see from the below chart, the stock touched $10 six times and touched $4 four times.

This clearly and convincingly indicates that the support level at around $5 is robust and durable, as it was supported four times in the past. There is an opportunity, the stock will run by 100%.

Source: Tradingview (notation was added by author)

The below all-time chart further illustrates that there is solid support at around $5. This support has remained unbroken since 1969, despite being tested six times. In fact, the stock touched around $5 six times since 1981 and bounced back consistently. Based on technicals alone, I strongly believe that the stock will bounce back from the current support level.

Source: Tradingview (notation was added by author)

Stock Valuation

There are many methods we can use to value stock, but the important thing to remember is not to use just one method. Using several methods and averaging the valuations will yield the most accurate overall result. We are going to use P/B ratio and a discounted cash flow model (DCF) to calculate the fair value of JCP.

Based on P/B ratio, JCP is currently trading at a P/B ratio of 1.33. This tells us that JCP is trading at 1.33 times what its assets could be sold for. The lower the P/B ratio the cheaper the stock is.

P/B Ratio J.C. Penney 1.33 Competitors Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) 0.95 Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) 1.32 Macy's (NYSE:M) 2.05 Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) 8.70 Sears Holdings Negative book value Bon-Ton Stores (NASDAQ:BONT) Negative book value

Source: Created by Author (data obtained from yahoo finance)

Intrinsic Value of Future Cash Flows (Discount Cash Flow Method - Free Cash flow to Equity):

Intrinsic Stock Value of Future Cash Flows: J.C. Penney $8.58 (at current price, 30% discount) Competitors Dillard's $75.84 (at current price, 31% discount) Kohl's $89.87 (at current price, 56% discount) Macy's $58.61 (at current price, 50% discount) Nordstrom $76.07 (at current price, 40% discount) Sears Holdings Negative book value / free cash flow Bon-Ton Stores $7.98 (at current price, 92% discount)

Source: Created by Author (data obtained from Simply Wall St.)

The company expected to generate earnings per share (EPS) of about $1.50 by 2019. Based on forward EPS, at the P/E ratio of 15, JCP is worth $22.50 a share (=15 x $1.50).

Sentiment

Source: GuruFocus (short interest% vs share price)

As we can see from the above chart, the short interest percentage is 36%, which is closer to the maximum, based on 2014, 2015 & 2016 levels. Short covering would result, and the share price would be expected to rise.

In February 2017, three analysts (Susquehanna, Morgan Stanley and Piper Jaffray) upgraded JCP stock with the price target of $8 to $8.50 a share. Institutions and others own about 96% of shares, while the general public owns the remaining 4%. Institutions' ownership has increased from 81% to about 84% within a few months, and analysts' ratings and ownership show the sentiment is very positive.

Source: Created by Author (data obtained from Simply Wall St.)

Conclusion

Based on technicals alone, there is good evidence that the stock will rise to around $10. There is strong support at the current price level, with the decline in revenue having finally stopped. Since 2015, the company has managed to sustain its revenue generation - about $12 billion per year, and actually return to a profitable position in 2016 for the first time since 2010. The two things I look for are sustainability and reduction of operation cost, which the company has addressed - and a level of profitability has been restored. J.C. Penney is a company with deep roots in the North American psyche in the tradition of Levi's and Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) - the company has survived a century adapting to customers' needs and changing times, and shows no signs of abandoning that modus operandi. It is only fear from investors that the stock is trading closer to 52-week low. It is safe to say that the stock is bottomed at the current price level. I would place a buy order under $6 per share. I strongly believe that the stock will reach $10 a share, which is a 70% potential upside from the current price level. As Warren Buffett said:

Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy and Greedy When Others Are Fearful

Based on my analysis, I recommend JCP as a BUY.

