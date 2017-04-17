Buy The Dip? JPMorgan Chase

Thesis

After a massive post-election run up, financials have taken a breather. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) was down last Thursday despite exceeding quarterly expectations. The company remains a solid buy in my opinion for several reasons. I believe JPMorgan Chase should be accumulated at these price levels. I believe the company is a smart buy in the long run.

The Case For Chase

November 7th 2016 JPMorgan was trading just under $70 a share. March 1st a 52 week high was reached at $93.98. This represents an astounding 34% run up. Is it possible that JPMorgan can still be an attractive investment? In my opinion, yes it can. Since that high was reached JPMorgan has settled down around $84 and change, off roughly 10% or so. This is the 'dip' I am buying. I believe now is a good time to accumulate shares of the company.

First, prior to the election the financial giant was trading at an extremely low multiple. Now it is currently trading at a P/E of 13.6 with a forward P/E of 11. Year over year, the company has displayed quarterly revenue growth of 6.6% and quarterly earnings growth of 23.8%. P/E ratio over time for the company is shown in Figure 1.

The outlook is good too. Earnings are expected to grow 6% next year and 29% over the next three years. This is shown in Figure 2.

Figure 1: JPMorgan Chase P/E Ratio

JPM PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Figure 2: JPMorgan Chase Past And Future Earnings

Source: Simply Wall St

However, I believe there is more to the case for JP Morgan than simply good numbers. I love that the company invests heavily in technology. In fact, in 2016 the company spent $9.5B on technology. You can read more about that here but in particular I like how the bank has partnered with fintech startups to position itself well for future growth. Specifically, companies like TrueCar, Roostify, and Zelle. A third of that nearly $10B went to new initiatives. I believe that the company will continue to invest in technology and I believe this will pay off for them in the future.

Next is the wild success of the Chase Sapphire Reserve (CSR). Disclaimer: I carry this card, love it, and have convinced friends to get it. Over the weekend I read a blurb on Seeking Alpha referencing a New York Times article that addressed this. Yes the sign up bonus that JPMorgan gave was extreme at 100,000 points but it has since been halved. I believe that JPMorgan stole market share now, and, given enough time, the company will reap the rewards. However anecdotal it may be, I was drawn to this card and so were friends of mine. Major draws included the enormous sign up bonus, travel credit, and 50% point bonus when redeemed for travel.

Finally, JPMorgan pays an exceptional dividend! The company currently yields 2.33% with a payout ratio of 34%. I am more than happy to sit back and collect the dividend for this company while its long term investments in technology and high end credit cards come to fruition.

For an article that more thoroughly addresses the specific financials I suggesting reading this one from Renaissance Research. I believe that JP Morgan is solid long term buy at these price levels. I believe their investments in technology and their short term hit from the CSR bonus will turn into long term dominance and profit for the company.

Risks

JPMorgan is not an investment without risk. That massive run up after the election was mainly attributed to hype about the new administration favoring financial institutions. There are a plethora of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) alums in various positions so the case for this is still strong. The idea is that regulations will be reduced, taxes will be cut, and companies like JP Morgan will benefit. However, the healthcare repeal/replacement failed and legislation benefiting financials could easily do the same. I do believe that Chase remains a solid investment due to its valuation and revenue/earnings growth. However, failure of expectations to materialize could hit the company's stock.

More than legislation, the run up is attributed to the idea that the economy will do better. All signs point to go as far as the economy is concerned. Despite this, if something fell through and the economy enters a downturn, JPMorgan would be affected.

Final Thoughts

I believe that after falling a little more than 10%, JPMorgan Chase is a buy. I plan on accumulating shares at this price level and holding it for the long term. I like that the company invests heavily in technology. Referencing the CSR, I like that they are not afraid to take a short term hit in order to achieve a long term gain. As a long term investor I will be more than happy to collect the company's dividend while I wait for its long term bets to pay off. Buy the dip on JPMorgan Chase.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JPM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I reference the Chase Sapphire Reserve as a catalyst for the company. I carry this card, love it, and have convinced friends of mine to get it as well. I may be biased towards the success of the card.