Enzon Pharmaceuticals: Remaining Royalties Priced In, But Door Still Open To Become A NOL Cash Shell

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENZN) is a cigar butt stock, but you can only try to light it with damp matches. After years of winding down operations and distributing cash to shareholders, Enzon is trading for the cash on the balance sheet and the NPV of future royalties. With over $150m in tax loss and tax credit carryforwards, there is an opportunity to utilize them, but it may require a capital infusion.

With billionaire investor Carl Icahn investing in the company, that shouldn't be a problem. Icahn has held a position in Enzon for years. Although the company appears to be shutting down, Icahn increased his position in late 2016. This could mean he is interested in using the NOLs, but looking at a similar situation involving Icahn and a biotech shell (Cadus Corporation), it may be years before anything material occurs.

Overview

Until 2012, Enzon Pharmaceuticals was a biotech company, actively engaging in the development of new drugs. After failing to find a buyer for its assets, the company suspended development of new drugs and essentially began a long-term liquidation. The primary source of revenue since then has been royalties from its existing patents.

In February of 2016, Enzon's board of directors formally adopted a plan of liquidation and dissolution (subject to a shareholder vote, although this has been postponed).

If the formal liquidation occurs, the company plans to continue distributing royalty proceeds (after operating expenses) to shareholders until its last licensing agreement expires.

Enzon previously forecasted the total remaining royalties for 2016-2021 at ~$21m. Actual royalty revenue for 2016 came in at $8.37m, and the company's newest forecast has royalty revenue for 2017-2021 estimated at ~$10m, implying actual royalty numbers are coming in below expectations ($18.37m for 2016-2021 versus original $21m projection).

Patent Portfolio

Enzon holds patents on the following drugs. Some of these patents have expired while others will continue to generate royalties through 2021.

PegIntron (hepatitis C treatment) and Sylatron (melanoma treatment): Marketed by Merck, the royalty expired in the U.S. in 2016; European and Japanese royalties expire in 2018 and 2021, respectively. PegIntron royalties have seen a sharp decline in the past decade, as other treatments for hepatitis C have hit the market.

Macugen (neovascular macular degeneration treatment) and CIMZIA (Chrohn's disease and rheumatoid arthritis treatment): Enzon licensed these products to biotech company Nektar (NASDAQ:NKTR), which in turn sub-licenses them to other companies. These patents have already expired in both the United States and Europe (expired 2014), with the patents for the rest of the world expiring in 2018.

In addition to Macugen and CIMZIA, Enzon licensed its proprietary PEGylation technology to Nektar, and believes it is entitled to royalties on five third-party products to whom Nektar sub-licensed the technology. Nektar disagrees, and the matter is in litigation. Nectar at one point got the case thrown out, but Enzon appealed, and the case is still pending. There is no indication that Enzon's lawsuit will be successful or even generate revenue that exceeds the cost of the lawsuit.

Valuation

Net Current Assets

As of the most recent filing (10-K for 2016), Enzon has $7.6m in cash, $270,000 in other current assets, and $940,000 in current liabilities, giving us a NCAV of $6.93m.

Future Royalties

As stated in the 10-K, Enzon expects to generate around $10m in royalties from its portfolio from 2017 through 2021. Estimating that half of this royalty revenue will be eaten up by operating expenses (including the continuing litigation), this leaves us with ~$5m in future cash flows, un-discounted.

Using some back-of-the-envelope calculations, I have assumed that cash flow will decline at a rate of 60% per year until the last patent expires in 2021 (this is based upon the royalty income declines from 2015 to 2016). Below is a table showing the NPV of these future cash flow (12% discount rate).

Year Cash Flow NPV 2017 $ 3,000,000.00 $ 2,678,571.43 2018 $ 1,200,000.00 $ 956,632.65 2019 $ 480,000.00 $ 341,654.52 2020 $ 192,000.00 $ 122,019.47 2021 $ 76,800.00 $ 43,578.38 Total NPV $ 4,142,456.45

This gives the future royalties an NPV of ~$4.14m

NOLs

Enzon has a total of $158m in federal and state tax loss and tax credit carryforwards. Enzon currently is using the carryforwards to shield the royalty cash flow from taxation.

As seen in this table from the 10-K, gross deferred tax assets are valued at $59.25m, but after a $55.8m valuation allowance, the company values these assets at just $3.36m. In 2016, the company took a non-cash charge of $7.7m to reflect a change in valuation allowance.

Current Value (sans NOLs)

Looking at just the NCAV and the NPV of future cash flows, Enzon is worth ~$11m ($0.25, around where it trades today). Any potential upside will be from the utilization of the net operating losses. But with minimal capital to pursue acquisitions, the only way this could happen is via a capital infusion. But with IRS limitations on acquiring NOLS (Section 382), this is not cut-and-dry. Looking at a similar biotech shell deal involving Carl Icahn gives us an idea of what could happen down the road with Enzon.

Catalyst-Icahn's Future Involvement in Enzon

What Are Carl Icahn's Intentions?

Investor Carl Icahn has been involved in Enzon for years, taking a large position earlier this decade. He was the driving force behind the attempted sale of the company. An employee of Icahn's serves on the board. Instead of unwinding his position, Icahn increased his stake in November 2016.

This is not Icahn's first time with a biotech shell: for years he has controlled Cadus Corporation, a former biotech company-turned-cash shell with NOLs (net operating losses). Cadus had been dead money for a long time, but after years of inactivity, Cadus began deploying capital and utilizing the NOLs, building spec homes in the Miami area. Despite this, the stock has declined since SA Contributor New Capital wrote about the stock and the opportunity to invest with Icahn as a discount.

Another factor to consider is that the Enzon position (valued at around $1.4m) makes up only 1/10,000th of Icahn's net worth. Like Cadus, he probably forgets he owns it as it's the equivalent of an average person finding a $20 bill in their sofa.

In order to avoid triggering IRS Section 382 limitations, Icahn (as a 5% or more holder) cannot increase his share by more than 50 basis points for three years, meaning it will be at least 2020 until he is able to purchase majority ownership of the company, allowing him to maximize the use of the NOLs.

Risks

Remaining Royalties End Up Even Lower Than Expected

As mentioned earlier, forecasted revenues through 2021 have been reduced from $14m (net of the $7m in royalties in 2016) to just $10m. This amount could even be lower given the heavy competition PegIntron is facing in the hepatitis C space. PegIntron sales declined 52% in 2015, and another 65% in 2016.

Expenses From Lawsuit Eat Up Shareholder Returns and Produce No Additional Value

The lawsuit with Nectar may turn out to be a futile effort. The legal fees spent to pursue this case could potentially be more than the proceeds from a settlement. A bird in hand beats two in the bush, as they say.

NOLs Will Not Be Utilized

If the plan of liquidation occurs, and the company is dissolved, the NOLs will disappear as well.

Bottom Line

Enzon is a cigar butt that needs another light. Most of the capital has been puffed out of the company, leaving little capital to utilize the NOLs. Carl Icahn has increased his position in the company, but looking at the situation at Cadus, it may be years before he decides to do anything with the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ENZN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.