Apple: Some Food For Thought

With this Friday's U.S. launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 combined with market share weakness in China, Apple's stock, at $141 actually looks like a hold.

Due to the battery fire problems and associated negative press for Samsung combined with the auspicious launch of iPhone 7, Apple's stock is up 45% since July 26, 2017.

Although I greatly respect Warren Buffett, as one of the greatest investors of all time, investing in technology isn't his bailiwick.

On February 27, 2017, Warren Buffett appeared in an exclusive interview with his favorite CNBC anchor, Becky Quick (here is the transcript). During the interview, Warren shared with Becky that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) meaningfully increased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to roughly 123 million shares, a roughly 133% increase since its December 31, 2016 filing. Despite Warren Buffett's glowing endorsement and significant investment, I write to offer some cautionary food for thought.

Quick: Welcome back to "Squawk Box" everybody, we are live in Omaha, Nebraska this morning with Berkshire Hathaway's chairman and CEO, Warren Buffett. And if you thought you could sleep in this morning and catch up with us, well, you are late already. Warren Buffett has already told us this morning some secrets that nobody else knew until just now. Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have been buying a lot of shares of Apple. In fact, as of the end of the year, according to SEC filings and the annual report it was the fifth largest holding of Berkshire at $7 billion in that stock. Warren just told us that he had continued buying that stock, even through the beginning of this year. And at this point he now owns $17 billion worth of Apple shares. That gives him about 2.5 percent of the shares outstanding of Apple, and is now the second largest holding after Wells Fargo for Berkshire Hathaway.

Here are the top institutional holders of Apple as of December 31, 2017

Source: Yahoo Finance

Although Apple, currently trading at 15.6X FY17 earnings, doesn't appear expensive through a conventional lens, investors need to remember that when you have a $750 billion market capitalization, you have to move an incredible number of products and services to hit these numbers.

Source: Yahoo Finance

For perspective, as recently as July 26, 2016, Apple shares closed at $96.67. As of its January 31, 2017 earnings release, Apple had 5.327 fully diluted shares outstanding. In other words, from July 26, 2016 through April 13, 2017, its closing price of $141.05, Apple has added $236.41 billion in market capitalization ($44.38 per share x 5.327 billion shares).

I would argue there were two majors reasons why Apple's stock has experienced such a big leg up since late July 2016. The first is that in early October, due to multiple reports of fires, Samsung abandoned its Galaxy Note 7 phone (see NYT article). The other catalyst was Apple's auspicious September 7, 2016 launch of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

For definitive proof that Apple's successful launch of the iPhone 7 and Samsung's negative battery fire news were the drivers, let's look at some changes in global smartphone market share.

Per IDC, here is a look at global smartphone market share data through Q3 2016. Look at how Samsung was 950 basis points ahead of Apple at that point in time.

Per Strategy Analytics, during Q4 2016, Samsung dropped back and Apple leapt forward, this was the period where Samsung didn't have a flagship phone as iPhone 7 was doing well.

Moreover, the only fly in the ointment when it comes to Apple's Q1 2017 results was the relative weakness in China. It is hard to precisely work out specifics as Apple is notoriously guarded with the way it reports its results, but YoY, Apple revenue from Greater China was down 12%.

Moreover, per Macrumors.com, check out the following new article, published April 13, 2017:

Apple's iOS has dropped to its lowest share of the smartphone market in urban China since July 2014, according to new data collected and shared by Kantar Worldpanel. Today's report specifically details smartphone shares around the world for the three months ending in February 2017. In total, devices running iOS dropped 8.9 percentage points from the same year-ago quarter, receding from 22.1 percent of the China market to 13.2 percent.

Finally, this Friday, April 21, 2017, the Samsung Galaxy S8 will go on sale in the United States.

Check out this ZDnet.com headline (and review) for the Galaxy S8.

Takeaway

Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. However, until recently, he very rarely invested in technology companies. How much of this recent leg up and continued momentum can be attributed to excitement from Warren Buffett's stake?

Remember, since July 26, 2016, about six weeks before the launch of the iPhone 7, Apple's stock was trading at $97 per share. With Apple's 5.327 billion shares outstanding, investors need to realized that its market capitalization has increased by north of $235 billion, since then.

This $235 billion increase, since July 26, 2016, is more than the market capitalization of the following technology behemoths: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), SAP (NYSE:SAP), etc.

Perhaps, Apple got a bit lucky with the timing of its iPhone 7 launch and then Samsung's Note 7 flagship phone widely reported battery fire (and associated bad press). With Samsung's flagship phone officially off the market, the timing of Apple's iPhone 7 launch was perfect. As a result, Apple's Q1 FY17 results surprised to the upside and this created a lot of momentum in the stock. However, Apple's market share in China, its most important growth market continues to be under pressure and the launch of Samsung's Galaxy S8 should take back some market share from Apple. For the reasons cited in this piece, Apple stock, at $141 per share, actually looks more like a hold than a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.