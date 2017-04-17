Lucid - A Tesla Killer?

Lucid looks capable of producing a good car. But this is no Tesla killer. Cash concerns push production of the Air far away from Tesla's Model 3.

The Lucid Air is an electric vehicle produced by many of the same minds who worked on the Tesla Model S.

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) position in the electric car market may be under threat from Lucid Motors, a private company staffed by many ex-Tesla executives. Lucid's "Tesla Killer" the Lucid Air made a big splash at the New York Auto Show featuring high-level automated driving, facial recognition, and up to 1,000 horsepower on the top of the line model.

Without a doubt, Lucid is bad news for Tesla, but this company is not a serious threat to Tesla because it lacks Tesla's economy of scale and pricing advantages. While lucid will likely produce a good car, Tesla's serious competition remains to be traditional automakers.

Cash Challenges

Tesla's high valuation serves a functional purpose for the company by giving better access to capital. This is a good thing because the relative impact of a dilution on a large market cap is significantly less than the impact of dilution on a smaller market cap.

Tesla is no stranger to equity raises, and the market doesn't really punish the company for using this option. The result is an automaker with vast access to capital despite relatively poor liquidity from operations. Lucid, as a private company, is in a distinctly less favorable situation in terms of liquidity, and this will delay their production and perhaps even weaken their R&D.

Financing issues are already delaying Lucid's production timeline on the Air. According to the company's chief technology officer, Peter Rawlinson (who worked on the Model S for Tesla):

We don't have the money in place. That's why we need to secure Series D in order to execute this (the Air). It would be irresponsible to start moving earth or start anything until we have a financial runway to execute that professionally and with absolute integrity.

Financing delays will put Lucid behind faster moving competitors like Tesla who are able to better meet production deadlines through the help of equity raises. Tesla's Model 3 mass-market sedan is scheduled to release this year.

Price Point and Margins

Tesla's Model 3 is expected to start at only $35,000 for the base model, making it an affordable mass-market option. However, the base Lucid Air is priced at $60,000. This drops to $52,500 after federal tax credits are considered. The Lucid Air clearly can't compete with the Model 3 on the mass market, but it may pose a threat to the Model S.

Lucid's batteries are expected to be supplied by Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) SDI Co. Tesla, on the other hand, will be able to produce batteries in house via its gigafactory. There is disagreement over the cost saving capacity of the gigafactory, but it will most likely present cost savings compared to outsourcing the production of batters, giving Tesla better pricing power, margins or both.

Other Competition

While the Lucid Air's threat seems to be under control for the time being, there is no denying the fact that Tesla's Model 3 will have strong competition from traditional automakers.

Tesla fits in with the competition in terms of price point, and the brand has a degree of cachet (and arguably better styling) that will help make up for its cost over the cheaper GM (NYSE:GM) and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) offerings.

Tesla also has significantly better specs in terms of driving range compared to the $32,000 vehicles. The company also has the most developed EV infrastructure in the U.S. The expected sales for Tesla are quite low, and the company is likely to be constrained by production. The company expects to ship up to 500,000 vehicles by 2020.

Tesla is also reducing the list price of some of its higher-end vehicles for 2017. The least expensive Model S 75 now costs only 69K, and this can be seen as a replacement for the recently discontinued Model S 60.

Conclusion

The lucid Air looks like a good electric vehicle and its specs are similar if not better than comparable Tesla offerings. However, the Air will not be a Tesla killer. Tesla's access to the public capital markets as well as its economies of scale advantage with the gigafactory ensure that this electric vehicle upstart will not pose a serious threat.

