Crown Castle To Acquire Metro Fiber Holder Wilcon For $600 Million

The deal promises to bolster Crown's capacity to offer small cell connectivity, with an eye to next generation 5G networks when they roll out.

Wireless infrastructure provider Crown Castle (CCI) has agreed to acquire metropolitan fiber asset company Wilcon Holdings for approximately $600 million.

Wilcon brings complementary fiber coverage to the Los Angeles and San Diego MSAs, with over 17 million persons and 1,000 on-net locations.

It will be several years before we know if Crown’s big bet on next generation small cell connectivity will pay off.

Target Company

Los Angeles-based Wilcon has developed a range of metro area dark fiber, lit transport and colocation assets and services for the metropolitan markets of Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego.

Management is headed by Jon Deluca, who has been with the firm since December 2011. He was previously CEO of FiberNet Telecom, which was also acquired by Crown Castle, late 2016.

Below is a brief video about Wilcon’s network, which it lit in late 2014:

(Source: Wilcon)

Wilcon claims to have 3,000 miles of fiber in its markets, as well as over 1,000 on-net locations that include enterprise buildings, data centers, cell towers and internet hubs.

Acquisition Terms, Rationale and Commentary

Crown Castle plans to acquire Wilcon and its 1,900 route miles of metro fiber for $600 million from its private equity owner Pamlico Capital and other shareholders.

Crown management said it would finance ‘the transaction consistent with maintaining its current investment grade credit metrics’, implying that it will take on additional debt since its December 31, 2016 cash balance was $692 million.

Crown’s total liabilities exceed $15 billion, of which long-term debt is $12 billion, so more debt is going to be added to close the deal.

CEO Jay Brown articulated management’s rationales for the acquisition:

The acquisition of Wilcon provides us an extensive set of dense metro fiber assets that will enable us to continue to deliver fiber-fed small cell solutions for our wireless customers in our fastest growing and most active market With its complementary footprint, we expect to benefit in the near-term by leveraging Wilcon’s assets to execute on our substantial and growing pipeline of small cells. Longer-term, we believe Wilcon’s well-located assets across the greater Los Angeles and San Diego metro areas, combined with its currently low utilization rate, provide us with a long runway of growth opportunities to pursue small cell deployments for our wireless customers as they seek to improve and enhance their networks to meet growing demand for high-speed, high-capacity wireless services.

Financially, the purchase is expected to add $10 million in G&A expenses while contributing $40 million to Crown’s gross margin.

So, Crown believes that the Wilcon assets will help it provide connectivity to ‘small cell’ locations, which it says is its fastest growing market.

Possibly, but analyst New Street Research stated after Crown’s acquisition of FiberNet for many of the same reasons that “The small cell investments have been optically positive for the company: Organic growth accelerates (because CCI doesn’t delineate organic from inorganic growth on small cells) and the deals have been accretive to AFFO. Despite these benefits, we have been skeptical of tower companies investing in outdoor small cells because we believe they generate returns that are lower than towers.”

What does Crown management know that New Street doesn’t? Hard to tell for sure, but 5G networks are beginning to be tested by major players like AT&T (T).

According to a 2016 piece by Phillip Tracy at RCR Wireless News,

The digitalization and more efficient management of small cell systems through the use of technologies like C-RAN will allow the budding technology to adapt to a new network standard. Because of this, some experts believe small cells have a brighter future than DASs [Distributed Antenna Systems] when it comes to 5G compatibility. In a recent interview with RCR Wireless News, Huawei’s president of small cells product line, Peter Zhou compared the future of small cells favorably to that of distributed antenna systems.

So, in my estimation, this complementary acquisition is a play by Crown to position itself for 5G environment, where the benefit of small cells may exceed that of cell towers.

With 17 million population between the Los Angeles and San Diego MSAs and 1,000 on-net locations, the average price Crown intends to pay is an average of $35 per person or $600 per on-net location respectively.

With the transaction scheduled to close in the second half of 2017 and a future 5G rollout still to be determined, it will likely be several years before we know whether Crown management’s bet will pay off.

