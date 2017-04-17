AMD's Growth Story Is Not Enough

Introduction

Investors are literally buying Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ:AMD) growth story and while there is nothing wrong with that per say, I feel that AMD investors have lost perspective. Even if you believe that Ryzen is the best thing since sliced bread and that it will steal 20% of the market share from its competitors, it is not enough to justify the company's current share price. This is not to say that AMD makes terrible products. What I am saying is that the expectations are extremely high for AMD and are currently more than priced in.

I will attempt to show readers what assumptions they are buying when they pay $12 a share for AMD.

Future growth potential

Two products are often spoken about in the transcript: Ryzen and Vega.

Lisa T. Su, CEO, mentions the following about Ryzen and Vega: "And so, we should see Ryzen doing very well in the high end as well as Vega and by nature, since both of those high end markets are markets that we don't have significant presence today, there will be an opportunity to both gain share as well as increase attach rates in those markets."

Authors and pundits alike have made the case that AMD might actually be able to steal as much as 20% of the total GPU market share from its competitors. Of course, this is terrific if this were to actually become reality, but it is important to look at this from a relative point of view. How much is 20% and how much of that will translate in to cold hard cash? At first glance, the answer appears to be: not much. AMD, like all growth stories, derive their market cap from an expectation of exceptional growth. The idea being that you are not overpaying today if you consider the potential enormous amounts of future cash flows. The typical method of assessing the value of these future cash flows is by using a discounted cash flow model.



Let's assume that AMD manages to grow its revenue by 25% per year for the next 10 years. For the record, this is a tremendous assumption. Especially if you consider AMD's revenue numbers for the last five years.





It's quite clear that AMD's revenue has been declining since 2012. To now expect 25% growth on the back of two new products is quite optimistic, to say the least. However, let's entertain this thought regardless of the historical performance. Apart from assuming a 25% growth rate, we need to get free cash flow from revenue. In other words, how much of that revenue is going to the company's balance sheet?

AMD is well known for its relative cheapness. This has the effect of creating very low margins for the company. The cost of revenue is a whopping 76% of total revenue. This is excluding R&D costs (24% of revenue) and SG&A (11%) costs. If you're wondering why the sum of these percentages are more than 100%, it is because AMD is not generating any profits. By the time we reach the company's free cash flow, a shocking $13 million is left of that $4.3 billion revenue number. In other words, 0.3% of the company's revenue actually flows to the balance sheet in the form of free cash flow. If you're wondering why the company can have a negative net income, but a positive free cash flow, it is because free cash flow adds back non-cash charges that are deducted from net income.

If you think the low free cash flow numbers are as a result of very high investment numbers, you're wrong. The company spent a "lousy" $77 million on investments (capex) in 2016. This low free cash flow number is because the company's products are simply too cheap relative to its costs. If we plug in a 25% growth rate with a free cash flow yield of 0.3% and discount that at 10% we get an intrinsic share price value of $0.80 cents. This sounds ridiculous, but so is paying $11.6 billion (the company's market cap) for a company that generates $13 million in cash per year.



We can improve this number a bit. Bulls argue that Ryzen is second to none. Let's again assume that this is true and that this remains true for the next 10 years. Or at least, that all next-gen Ryzen products will be better than its competitors. In this case, it isn't very hard to argue that the products would carry a much higher margin. So let's now increase the free cash flow yield by ten-fold to 3%. This puts the share price at $9.55 per share. We can continue to do this as much as we want. I don't know the real numbers - nobody does. This is because nobody knows the future.

The point of this exercise is to illuminate what assumptions you are actually buying. Which are:

1) Ryzen is second to none and will steal 20% market share and create a CAGR 25% growth for the next ten years

2) Intel will not be able to compete with Ryzen for the next 10 years

3) AMD will double its revenue every three years

4) AMD will increase its free cash flow yield by 1000% starting 2017

5) AMD will generate $40 billion in revenue per year by the end of 2026

6) AMD's weighted average cost of capital ((WACC)) is 10% and not 21%

The best part here is that you are actually buying assumptions that are even more exceptional than the five listed above. After all, these five assumptions only get you to a $9.55 share price. Before I conclude, I'd like to clarify point 6. I put AMD's WACC at 10% to be generous, but the fact of the matter is that it is simply much higher. Gurufocus puts the WACC at around 21%, which would imply a share price of $4 even with assumptions 1 through 5.

While 1 through 5 are assumptions, point 6 is actually just blatant denial of reality. The counter argument to this is that AMD's WACC will decrease over time as it improves its fundamentals. Which might be true, but it might also be false. So to be nice to the bulls, I'll just leave the WACC at 10%.

Conclusion

Although the balance sheet, income statement and cash flow statement show negative signs for this stock, it's all about the future growth potential. Ryzen and Vega are going to have to be exceptionally high cash generators for 2017 and years to come. Investors seem to believe in the two products because the stock price of AMD has risen by 352.57%. To me it seems that most of the potential future cash flow and then some is already calculated in the stock price. So the downside potential is greater than the upside potential.

I didn't write this to bash AMD or its investors. It might very well have a blockbuster product with Ryzen, but even if that is the case, it does not justify the current share price. The assumptions needed to arrive at a $9.65 valuation are tremendous. They are very unlikely based on simple probabilities when taking in to account the company's historical performance. It also assumes that Intel basically doesn't exist anymore as a competitor. Yet, even these assumptions are not enough to arrive at the current share price of roughly $12. It's very hard to see any value at the current share price.