PetroQuest Needs Higher Natural Gas Prices

PetroQuest Energy (NYSE:PQ) is positioned to survive the dramatic downturn in energy prices, if and only if, natural gas prices trend higher over the next couple of years. Industry wide drilling for natural gas has dropped significantly over the last couple of years bringing normalized-weather supply and demand into balance. Natural gas prices have been low over the last year and a half primarily due to much warmer than normal winter weather. PetroQuest's fate may be tied to the impact of the weather over the next couple of winters on natural gas prices.

PetroQuest's management team has worked very hard to solve its near-term liquidity problems. The company has been able to extend the maturities on most of its debt until 2021. This basically buys Petroquest three years to see if natural gas prices can move higher. Below is a look at Petroquest's current debt structure:

Natural gas supply has been flat for the last year. Structural demand for natural gas has continued to grow via increased exports to Mexico, increased LNG exports, and the power industry continuing to substitute natural gas powered electrical generation plants for coal powered plants. These trends are expected to continue and add demand for natural gas over the next few years. If supply stays stable, or starts dropping, then natural gas prices could move higher based on normalized-weather. A hot summer followed by a cold winter could substantially increase natural gas prices. This would give Petroquest the ability to lower its debt structure with enhanced cash flow, or asset sales.

PetroQuest has two main assets. The first is its acreage in East Texas in the Cotton Valley Trend. Natural gas wells in the Cotton Valley have a higher porosity than the Marcellus. The Cotton Valley wells have an average 10% porosity, compared to an average porosity of 5% in the Marcellus. The wells also have a higher permeability compared to wells in the Marcellus. PetroQuest has 52,000 net acres and a multi-year drilling inventory in the play. Here is a look at all of the productive Cotton Valley Benches:

The better wells in the play have very good economics at current natural gas prices. The average IRR is 42% based on $2.50 per Mcf natural gas prices. The IRR per well rises to 98% when natural gas prices are $3.50 per Mcf. Near-term natural gas prices are currently hovering in the $3.25 range. Because of PetroQuest's large debt load, the company would need to see natural gas prices significantly above $3.50 per Mcf in order to give the company either the cash flow, or asset valuations, to pay down its debts. Here is a look at the well economic curves for the Cotton Valley:

PetroQuest would like to keep the Cotton Valley long-term as its primary drilling opportunity. But because of its debt load it could sell this asset at the right price. The company's second major asset is its deep Gulf Coast wells in Southern Louisiana. The most recent, and potentially most successful well, is Thunder Bayou. Below is a look at the proved and potential reserves for this well:

This well cost approximately $30 million to drill and complete. It also cost around $1 million to recomplete the well into the current producing zone. As can be seen above, the well's bottom non-primary zone has already produced $35 million in cash flow paying for the drilling costs for the well. The present zone is the primary zone and is currently producing at 61 MMCFE/D. This includes 1,500 barrels of oil, which is higher than the intial reserve estimates seen above. PetroQuest has a 37% net revenue interest in Thunder Bayou.

Thunder Bayou is the second major discovery for the company in recent years near the Gulf Coast. A few years ago PetroQuest discovered the La Cantera field a couple of miles north of Thunder Bayou. Unfortunately, PetroQuest only retained a mid-teens net revenue interest in the La Cantera discovery. The ideal scenario for PetroQuest would be higher natural gas and oil prices allowing the company to divest of its Gulf Coast assets at a price that would solve its debt woes and provide the cash need to fund drilling in its Cotton Valley Trend for future growth.

The company's success in the Cotton Valley and the Gulf Coast demonstrate the quality of PetroQuest's oil and gas management team. The company could make a nice long-term investment if energy commodity prices rise substantially higher. Right now the company remains a high-risk speculative play for a potential rise in prices. Investors considering PetroQuest should do their own due-diligence.

