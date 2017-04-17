Plains All American Pipeline - A Smart Way To Play A Red-Hot Shale Oil Producing Region

In my previous article, I discussed how Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) can give investors exposure to Permian Basin, which is the most prolific and lowest cost oil producing region in the US. In this article, I will discuss Plains All American (NYSE:PAA) which also gives investors an opportunity to profit from the surge in production from the Permian Basin.

Plains All American, a master limited partnership, is one of the leading pipeline operators in the US which operates more than 20,000 miles of pipelines, storage facilities, and fractionation plants. Plains All American is a crude-oil focused MLP that owns multiple pipeline connections, storage plants, trucks and other midstream assets in all the major crude oil producing regions of the US - The Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, Rockies, Williston Basin, West Coast, Gulf Coast and the Eagle Ford. The company also has significant operations in Canada where it runs the crude oil and NGL pipelines, NGL fractionation plants, storage facilities and other midstream assets.

Since Plains All American is an MLP, it distributes nearly all of its cash flows to shareholders as dividends. Consequently, the MLP comes with a yield of 7%, which is substantially higher than what investors would get with an exploration and production company (in fact, most E&Ps don't pay a meaningful dividend).

Moreover, Plains All American is not an oil producer, so it does not have direct exposure to oil prices. Besides, the MLP also gets a large chunk of its earnings from fee-based businesses (85% of adj. EBITDA in 2017 forecasted to come from fee-based operations) which also limits Plains All American's exposure to volatility in commodity prices.

However, the company has indirect exposure to oil prices since its cash flows are underpinned by the volume of oil it transports. In a weak oil price environment, if shale drillers reduce production, then Plains All American will find it difficult to grow volumes.

But with Plains All American, investors don't need to fret over volumes since the MLP has a large footprint in the Permian Basin. In fact, with more than 4,000 miles of pipelines, 14 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity, 25 million barrels per day of rail loading capacity and more than 120 truck injection stations, Plains All American is one of the largest, if not the largest, midstream operators in the Permian Basin. The company is further expanding its footprint in the region through acquisitions ( acquired a gathering system and 50% interest in a 70-mile crude oil pipeline) and expansion of existing infrastructure (ramping up BridgeTex and Cactus pipelines).

US oil producers scaled back exploration and production work as oil prices plunged, but Permian Basin is the only shale oil play in the US from where operators have pumped additional quantities of crude oil in the downturn. For instance, Pioneer Natural Resources, which produces more shale oil from the Permian Basin using horizontal drilling than any other company, pumped a total of 171,000 boe per day from the region in 2016. That depicts a strong growth of 36.8% from 125,000 boe per day in 2016. In a recent presentation, Plains All American pointed out that overall, oil production from the Permian Basin climbed by around 5%, or 100,000 barrels per day, in 2016. That happened when WTI oil averaged just $43 a barrel. At $50 oil, which is the current oil price environment, we will likely witness even higher levels of production growth as companies such as Occidental Petroleum and Pioneer Natural Resources increase drilling activity.

As a result, there will likely be more oil flowing through Plains All American's systems, which will likely play a crucial role in fueling earnings growth. Plains All American expects to grow its adjusted EBITDA by 9% to $2.36 billion and distributable cash flows by 13% to $1.6 billion in 2017. That should have a positive impact on Plains All American stock.

Note that Plains All American's leverage is substantially higher when compared to oil producers like Pioneer Natural Resources and Occidental Petroleum. The MLP comes with a total debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.9x in unadjusted terms (4.7x in adjusted terms), which compares against leverage ratios of 0.34x and 2.25x of Pioneer Natural Resources and Occidental Petroleum respectively. But that's not alarming since MLPs generally carry higher levels of debt than most large-cap independent E&Ps. Moreover, Plains All American's leverage metric should improve from this year on the back of earnings growth.

In short, Plains All American offers investors another way to profit from the growing oil production from the Permian Basin while also getting a nice 7% yield.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" button at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.