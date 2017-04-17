Wyndham Is Winning!

Having opened my position in Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN) in late February of 2017 and given the fact that it is trading near its 52-week highs I believe it is a great time to investigate what is going on with this stock. The stock is off to a great year moving higher by 14.4%. I own the stock in my Portfolio of 12 and the stock has performed to my expectations so far. I feel it is important to examine the specific valuation, financial, and technical situations of Wyndham to see what is really going on with the stock right now.

Fundamentals

The company currently trades at a trailing 12-month P/E ratio of 15.78, which is fairly priced, but I mainly like to purchase a stock based on where the company is going in the future as opposed to what it has done in the past. On that note, the 1-year forward-looking P/E ratio of 12.64 is currently inexpensively priced for the future in terms of the right here, right now. Next year's estimated earnings are $6.91 per share and I'd consider the stock inexpensive until about $104. The 1-year PEG ratio (1.39), which measures the ratio of the price you're currently paying for the trailing 12-month earnings on the stock while dividing it by the earnings growth of the company for a specified amount of time (I like looking at a 1-year horizon), tells me that the company is fairly priced based on a 1-year EPS growth rate of 11.38%. The company has great near-term future earnings growth potential with a projected EPS growth rate of 11.38%. In addition, the company has great long-term future earnings growth potential with a projected EPS growth rate of 12.94%.

Financials

On a financial basis, the things I look for are the dividend payouts, return on assets, equity and investment. The company pays a dividend of 2.38% with a payout ratio of 38% of trailing 12-month earnings while sporting return on assets, equity and investment values of 6.2%, 78.4%, and 11.5%, respectively, which are all respectable values.

The really high return on equity value (78.4%) is an important financial metric for purposes of comparing the profitability, which is generated with the money shareholders have invested in the company to that of other companies in the same industry (for purposes of comparison Wyndham has the highest ROE in the lodging industry among twelve competitors).

Because I believe the market may get a bit choppy here and would like a safety play, I believe the 2.38% yield of this company is good enough alone for me to take shelter in for the time being. The company has been increasing its dividends for the past seven years at a 5-year dividend growth rate of 27.2%.

Technicals

Source: Stockcharts.com

Looking first at the relative strength index chart [RSI] at the top, I see the stock is in overbought territory with a current value of 70.47 relative to the rest of the market. Usually a value of 70 indicates an overbought condition. I will look at the moving average convergence-divergence [MACD] chart next. I see that the black line is above the red line with the divergence bars increasing in height which tells me bullish moment is probably about to mount in the name. As for the stock price itself ($87.35), I'm looking at$89 to act as resistance and $85.95 to act as support for a risk/reward ratio which plays out to be-1.6% to 1.9%.

Wrap Up

Fundamentally I believe the company to be inexpensively valued now on next year's earnings estimates and fairly valued on earnings growth expectations with great near- and long-term earnings growth expectations. Financially the company does pay a decent dividend and has great return on equity. On a technical basis the risk/reward ratio shows me there is more reward than risk right now.

I actually initiated my position in Wyndham in late February and have been pretty happy with the purchase thus far. I will only be purchasing shares if they are below $75 because I believe that is where it offers additional value. I've selected $75 because it is the average of the 52-week range.

I swapped out of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) for Wyndham during the 2017 first-quarter portfolio change-out because I ended up turning a profit in the name (10.5% or 54.5% annualized) and wanted to lock in those gains. Since the swap I have made out on gains. For now, here is a chart to compare how Wyndham and Home Depot have done against each other and the S&P 500 since I swapped the names.

Source: Google Finance

When it is all said and done, it matters what the stock has done in an investor's portfolio. For me, Wyndham is one of my smaller positions and has been doing well, as I'm up 4.3% on the name, while the position occupies roughly 3.8 % of my portfolio. I own the stock for the growth & income portion of my portfolio, and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now. My portfolio is up 17.4% since its inception while the S&P 500 is up 12%. Below is a quick glance of my portfolio and how each position is performing. Thank you for reading and I look forward to your comments!

Company Ticker % change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) 14.7% 9.7% AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) 9.8% 4.0% PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) 7.8% 3.9% Wyndham Worldwide Corporation 4.3% 3.8% SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) 1.0% 7.4% 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) 0.8% 3.7% Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) 0.2% 10.7% General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) -3.0% 8.3% Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) -6.2% 3.4% O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) -6.3% 4.5% Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) -17.2% 18.8% VFC MAY 19 2017 52.50 PUT (NYSE:VFC) -33.2% 0.4% Cash $ 21.41%

Disclaimer: This article is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. This article is meant to serve as a journal for myself as to the rationale of why I bought/sold this stock when I look back on it in the future. These are only my personal opinions and you should do your own homework. Only you are responsible for what you trade and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long WYN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.