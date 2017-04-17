The Strengthening Case For S&P 500 2550

In last week's article, I made the audacious call of saying that the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) was the verge of starting its next leg higher on to 2550. I argued there was underlying bid in the market that seemed to be supporting the S&P 500 from falling. What has happened since? Well the S&P 500 has traded from around 2355 to 2328 on Thursday the 13th, a drop of nearly 1.1%. Certainly, nothing tremendous, but certainly not the way I would like things to start off either.

Such is the life of investing, for the best way to start a correction is to write an article calling for higher prices with a crazy price target. The slow start doesn't have me fazed at this point. There seem to sign globally that could favor equities prices. Most notable in the land of the yield curve.

It is fascinating to look at the major global yields, The German, Japanese and US yield curve (NYSEARCA:TLT). For the yield curves are inverted somewhat on the shorter end, certainly for the German and Japanese curve. That is a three month bond is trading a yield higher than the two-year and five-year JGBs. And the three-month German is trading at a rate higher than the two-year. Even the spread between the US three-month and two-year is contracting.

3 Month Treasury Bill Rate data by YCharts

When we look at the spread between the US 10 year and US 2 year, we see that spread has been contracting as well. There could, of course, be a few reason for this to be happening. One, the bond market is predicting an economic slowdown. Two, the shorter end of the curve is pricing in faster economic growth, for which the longer-end has yet to catch-up. I believe it is more rapid economic growth.

You can see in the chart above the three-month JGB is trading at yield not seen since July of 2016. Even when you look at the average yield curve chart, the short end of the curve is showing the same thing as the other three charts. The short end of the curve is rising at much faster pace then longer end.

How do we know this isn't just Fed induced though? The one thing we would know is that the BOJ and ECB have yet to undertake any changes to their monetary policy. When we look at the 10-10's, we see that the spreads between the US and German 10-years and the US and 10-Year JGB have remained relatively stable, within a range.

What is even more interesting is that lately the 10-Year German bunds and 10-Year JGBs spread has been acting similarly to that of the US spread. If this was just a Fed induce shift higher in yields, you should, in theory, be seeing spreads on US bonds expanding vs. German and Japanese Bonds, which is not happening.

The shorter term yield curve shifting higher is likely a sign that globally growth is beginning to improve. Which of course is a bullish setup for Equity prices.

Dollar

The price action in the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) further confirms the measures in the yield curve as well. The dollar by all account should be strengthened significantly vs. the yen (NYSEARCA:FXY) and the euro (NYSEARCA:FXE), but it is not. In fact, it has been in reverse with the Japanese Yen strengthening vs. the dollar. The Yen this year is down from around 117 to the dollar, to a level of around 108.60 to the dollar. The yen has strengthened by nearly 7%. Meanwhile, even with all the uncertainty of the pending French election, the euro has strengthened from 1.047 to today's 1.065, an increase of nearly 2%. Again, signs that it isn't only the US that the market is expecting to have an economic improvement.

Equity Market

The resilience in the equity market alone must be overwhelming the bear's waiting for the pull-back. Even the VIX (NYSEARCA:VXX) surged to nearly slightly over 16 at one point last week, but did not last either.

Volatility, as measured by Bollinger Bands, has continued to contract since the beginning of March has been contracting, as you can see from the red bars in the chart below.

(Interactive Brokers TWS)

In fact, we can see in that chart of the S&P 500 the last times the bands got this tight was in late January and early February which led to the run in the market in the end of February and early March. Additionally, if we begin to look at sectors of the markets, we can start to see signs of similar things happening, with the Nasdaq Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:IBB), seeing its lowest level of volatility in a very long time.

(Interactive Brokers TWS)

The same could be said of the technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) sector as well.

Actions

I still believe the S&P 500 is likely to start heading higher, overall to around that 2550 area I targeted in last week. There are overall signs now coming from the bond and currency markets that perhaps global growth is returning to the world. This will be bullish for equities in the US.

Conclusion

Bond yields are inverting on the shorter end of the yield curve and it is not because we are heading into a recession. It is not because the longer end of the curve is moving down to the shorter-end - it is because the short end is going up faster than the longer-end of the curve. We can conclude this is not just a Fed induced change in yields because spreads between global 10-year rates have remained relatively stable. The dollar price action seems to confirm the latest movement in the bond market also suggesting the global economy is picking up steam. Otherwise, we should be seeing a much stronger US dollar.

Equity markets have continued to see contracting Bollinger Band width which would suggest volatility in the market is continue to contract. This contraction in the BB width is likely to lead to widening at some point in the future. This increase measure of volatility, I believe, will result in a move higher in equity price, as signaled by improvement global economic fundamentals.

Remember to follow us to get more of our great content by hitting the + sign next to our name at the top of the article. Also feel free to check out Reading The Markets to get more great video content and two weeks for free.

Check out our latest Reading The Market Video. We ask the question: is the Market Complacent?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request the advisor will provide a list of all recommendation made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.