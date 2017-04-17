Bristol-Myers Squibb: A Sideways Year?

Carl Icahn is the activist investor that has said that Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY) is a buyout target. However, JANA Partners was there before him, getting a revamped board of directors and a accelerated buyback plan. However, even with all, BMY has been stuck in no man's land. The fallout from the fact that its key immunotherapy drug might not live up to expectations has outweighed any potential value the activist investors might unlock.

Now, we don't know the exact size of Icahn's stake, nor JANA's - as it's said that JANA has markedly upped its stake since fourth quarter 13Fs (the form where hedge funds reveal their quarterly holdings were released). Nonetheless, we have seen BMY add board members at JANA's behest and implement a $2 billion buyback. BMY added former Bausch & Lomb CFO, former Vertex Pharmaceuticals CEO, and former executive of one of BMY's largest shareholders, Capital Group.

But the problem is still there.

BMY is battling with its lung-cancer drug that hasn't gotten approval as expected. BMY's stock price reflects the fact that BMY might be losing ground to other major cancer players. In particular, Merck (NYSE:MRK) has been eating its lunch. BMY has been weakened with the delay of its Opdivo drug hitting the lung cancer market - the largest cancer market. Merck is the new leader in the immuno-oncology space with its Keytruda drug. With that, Merck shares are up 14% in the last year while BMY has fallen 20%. Even year-to-date, Merck is up 7% while BMY is down 8%. So, BMY is certainly cheap, but at a nearly $90 billion market cap, it would be no small buyout.

Icahn knows BMY, but more importantly, knows pharma.

Icahn rebuffed BMY in 2008 when it tried to buy a company - ImClone Systems - that he was a large shareholder in. The two were partners on a drug, but Icahn managed to convince Eli Lilly (NYSE:ELY) to buy ImClone at a 40% premium to BMY's offer. Icahn had its second run in with BMY when it convinced the drug company to increase its bid for Amylin Pharmaceuticals, where Icahn was a shareholder.

Icahn has also had his fair share of run-ins with pharma companies, having taken on the likes of Allergan (NYSE:AGN), Enzon Pharma (OTCQX:ENZN), Telik and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) - where he spent five years working to grow that company.

2017, muted?

No doubt, there are buyers for BMY's immunotherapy portfolio. This is the future of treating cancer. Chemotherapy aims to kill cancer cells and healthy ones, whole immunotherapy works with the immune system to only target cancer cells.

However, finding the right buyer that has that kind of money will be the hangup. Even if there isn't a buyer, what about BMY as a standalone company? Trading at less than 14x EV/EBITDA, BMY cheaper than any of the major drugmakers, including Merck, Eli Lilly, Glaxo (NYSE:GSK), Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

BMY has a history of creating solid drugs and the Opdivo setback should just be a near-term hiccup. There are other areas of pharma that BMY has a hand in that could also help drive growth, including liver disease, rheumatoid arthritis and hepatitis C. Assuming no buyer steps up this year, which is the base case in my opinion, BMY could continue to trade sideways until it shakes off the Opdivo and gives the market something else to focus on -- such as a new drug in a growthy market, which likely won't come until 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.