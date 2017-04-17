Is Disney The Biggest Loser In The NFL Deal?

With Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) winning a deal to stream Thursday Night Football games, all of the focus was on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) not retaining the deal. The reality is that the biggest loser could well be Disney (NYSE:DIS) owned ESPN.

Amazon has a lot to gain from the deal and little to lose. ESPN on the other hand could have lots to lose under the scenario that Amazon becomes a big bidder for sports property rights going forward.

Big Bidder

Amazon reportedly paid $50 million for the rights to stream 10 TNF games. The deals are non-exclusive streams of the official CBS/NBC broadcasts and compete with the individual networks streaming services along with Verizon (NYSE:VZ) wireless subscribers.

Twitter captured the streaming deal last year for $10 million. The average audience for each game was only around 3 million users with 300,000 concurrent viewers. The record TNF game involving the Dallas Cowboys in week 11 only obtained 2.9 million viewers while the NBC TV-only audience reached 21.8 million viewers. The pre-game show did reach 3.5 million viewers showing that many viewers switched to the TV broadcast when the game came on.

My previous Twitter article highlighted how the social-media company has seen vastly higher volumes for other streaming deals that aren't competing with broadcast shows and don't cost $5 million each. The interesting part of the TNF deal is that Amazon plans to only offer the deal behind the paywall of Prime membership.

For Amazon, the TNF deal is a way to promote Prime membership that already comes with free shipping and other benefits. Analyst estimates place the current Prime membership at roughly 66 million. With over 300 million MAUs when Twitter hosted TNF in 2016, the NFL clearly is going for dollars and not maximum exposure and viewership.

Naturally, analysts have pointed out that Amazon only needs to sell 500,000 subscriptions at $99 per year in order to cover the costs of the deal. The not so rigorous analysis suggests the online retailer breaks even on the deal when the company collects $50 million from new Prime memberships.

Ultimately though, one needs to consider that Amazon makes extremely low margins on sales and that the $99 annual fee is to cover other expenses such as shipping and other content costs for the streaming service.

Sticking with the concept that Amazon wins by adding 500,000 Prime subscribers, the numbers from Twitter suggest the online retailer is in for a huge disappointment. Though Twitter had up to 3 million users watching each game, the social-media service only saw a minimal up tick in new users during Q4.

In fact, the prior three quarters had larger sequential MAUs gains. The implication of the NFL deal is that Twitter saw growth in engagement, but it didn't exactly add new users.

Part of the problem is that the games aren't that good. The games are now labeled as "Tired Night Football" and some thought the NFL might move away from them due to low ratings.

ESPN Problems

This brings up the issue for ESPN and Disney. ESPN has spent billions on sports rights while subscribers are declining. The company already faces declining profits from ESPN and a new competitor with nearly unlimited pockets and a different subscription service is a big problem.

Remember that ESPN costs the average subscriber nearly $8 per month or roughly the same monthly cost of a Prime subscription for a year. Of course, Amazon isn't paying billions in annual rights fees yet, but the company is willing to use live sports events to attract users. Most importantly, Amazon shows no interest in making a profit off these deals.

Currently, Disney makes a nearly 33% operating margin off the media networks division that includes the ESPN networks. Amazon though hopes to eventually make a large profit off funneling viewers into buying off the online platform with no goal of making profits off streaming services.

The only remaining question is whether Amazon will bid for the billions that the regular NFL and NBA deals cost. Or whether these leagues will even allow such deals for somebody only offering a streaming service and no cable network.

ESPN is currently spending over $7 billion annually while losing subs, the last thing the cable network needs is another bidder that will soon offer a similar amount of subs. Losing one major deal or being forced to pay up for the next deal while losing subs could be devastating for ESPN and Disney that obtained nearly 50% of operating profits last year from the Media Networks division.

Disney trades at about 17x forward EPS estimates as the market has shaken off the concerns a cash cow ESPN. The stock amazing trades near the all-time highs at $114.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Disney is likely the biggest loser here. A $50 million investment isn't a big deal to Amazon and the online retailer will probably end up relatively close to breakeven depending on additions to Prime membership. The problem for ESPN like retailers is that Amazon sees the service as a loss leader while the leader in broadcasting live sports sees these deals as large profit generators.

Do not buy into the hype on Disney overcoming the issues facing ESPN. Avoid the stock near the highs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.