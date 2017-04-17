Buy Chevron On The Dips

Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) recent pull back is a great buying opportunity. The oil and gas industry is recovering and the balance in supply and demand is in sight. As we reach the oil market balance, the stock price for oil majors like Chevron will start to steadily move higher. In addition to the improving market conditions, the company has made substantial progress on internal measures, which makes it an efficient business.

One of the key measure was controlling the capital spending. Before the crisis started in 2014, Chevron was spending more than $41 billion on new growth projects. This figure has come down to $17 billion in 2017 and it is going to be kept between $17 and $22 billion in the next few years. It is unlikely that the capital spending will touch the upper limit as the management wants to have a disciplined approach to new projects. Most of the new projects are short-cycle growth projects and 75% of these projects will be generating cash flows in the next two years. Being frugal and having a better targeted approach to new investments will reduce the stress on the cash flows as well as balance sheet. In addition to the disciplined capital spending budget, the company is also looking to sell assets in the range of $5-10 billion. These proceeds will help Chevron finance its capital spending and it will not need to tap into the debt market.

Canadian oil sands assets are rumored to be on sale. Oil sands projects are deterring most of the international players due to the high cost of production. Chevron will be the third major player to sell its assets in Canadian oil sands after Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). It is rumored that Chevron is looking to sell its 20% stake in the Athabasca oil sands project. The sale will generate around $2.5 billion. If the sale goes ahead on these rumored numbers, then the company will have achieved 25% of its divestment plan. While the foreign players are selling these assets, local Canadian oil companies like Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) are picking up any assets that come on the market. For Chevron's stake as well, Canadian Natural Resources is one of the rumored buyers. These Canadian companies certainly see some value in these assets.

However, most of the major players are now focusing on cheaper shale options. The slump in oil prices forced these companies to have better cost structures which will make them competitive even in low commodity price environment. As a result, future growth projects are focused on low-cost options. Chevron is focusing on Permian, which is one of the most efficient shale options in the US. The company is taking its production from the area to over 400,000 barrels per day by 2020 and to 700,000 barrels in the next decade. Permian is not the only source of increased production for the company. Chevron will add more than 2,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2020. This increased production with recovering commodity prices will result in better revenues and cash flows. Chevron's Gorgon project is almost complete and Australia is looking to give some serious competition to Qatar in the Asian LNG market. Three trains are operational and as these trains start to work on full capacity, Chevron will gain substantially. Australia has an advantage over Qatar due to the proximity to the massive Asia-Pacific LNG market.

Growing top-line and contracting operating expense will result in better profitability. Chevron has reduced its operating expenses by more than 5% in the last twelve months. Current operating expenses (excluding impairments) are just above $24 billion. Better cost control, focus on low-cost, short-cycle projects will save Chevron a lot of cash. It will allow the company to distribute more cash to its shareholders and have a better liquidity position.

Most of the international agencies are expecting an oil market balance in the second half of the year. Some of the agencies believe that if the OPEC supply cut agreement is extended, then we will see a deficit by the end of the year. As the market approaches balance, the prices will continue to improve. Chevron is well-positioned to take advantage of the rising commodity prices. There will be a considerable increase in production for Chevron in the next two to three years, which will allow it to grow revenues through better price realization.

Chevron has navigated the commodity price slump expertly. The management has adopted a disciplined approach which will benefit the company in the long-term. There might be an increase in the capital budget if the commodity prices rise sharply. However, the current sentiment in the market is that the prices will rise gradually, which means Chevron will not need to drastically increase its capital spending, and it will not borrow. Current price offers a very good entry point for a long-term investor as the stock price will rise in the next few quarters. Chevron has become a lean/efficient business and it is going to benefit from the rising commodity prices. It should certainly be considered as a long-term investment.

