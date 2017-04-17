Tesla Is Just Getting Started

On June 29, 2016 we published the article "Tesla shares will make all-time highs boosted by SolarCity", after Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares had dropped to an intraday low of 187.87 on June 27, 2016. We followed-up with another article on July 29, 2016, "Tesla Stock Better Positioned For New All-Time Highs", after Tesla shares had rebounded to around 234. In both instances, we received substantial skepticism, and yet, Tesla shares have indeed registered new highs, reaching an intraday high of 313.73 on April 10, 2017, an appreciation of 67% since June 27 and 34.1% since July 29; meanwhile, as of Friday April 14, Tesla shares closed at 304. Once again, despite such healthy appreciation, we expect Tesla shares to continue to register new highs into the future, driven by a realization that Tesla is not only a car company, but a technology, innovation and design company that produces cachet products and is capable of execution.

Tesla shares 6/2/2016 to 4/14/2017 - Source: Yahoo Finance

Cachet Products

The key is in Tesla being able to maintain its "cachet product" status, just as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been able to accomplish with its iPhone. This will enable Tesla to command premium pricing for its products, as opposed to its products becoming commoditized. In such regard, Tesla seems to be following the same playbook as Apple, as illustrated in our article published in 2011: "Who will take a bite out of Apple? Anyone?"

As we pointed out in 2011, Apple had cleared 9 main hurdles that enabled it to create and maintain a lead over its competitors. In such regard, Tesla is also about to clear the same 9 hurdles: 1- Innovation & Creativity, 2- Miniaturization, 3- Design, 4- Integration, 5- Durability, 6- Service, 7- Marketing, 8- Pricing, 9- Management.

Innovation & Creativity

Tesla's innovation and creativity kicked off with the 2008 production of the first electric sports car, the Roadster, followed by Model S in 2012, Model X in 2015, and Model 3 expected in late 2017/2018. Tesla's creativity and innovation has extended to solar/storage/battery technology, while it is also being expanded to roof tiling.

Miniaturization

Miniaturization has enabled Tesla to achieve longer driving ranges by fitting more power into battery packs, while Tesla is also striving to make further advances in the future. As reported by Quartz in August 2016:

The expanded battery pack takes Tesla to the edge of its current technology. "Within the current cell geometry and chemistry, this is quite close to the theoretical limit," said Musk on a call today (Aug. 23). Engineers have redesigned the software, cooling, electronics and cell layout to fit more power into the same battery pack, akin to "stuffing 11 pounds into a ten-pound bag," said Musk. "It gets exponentially harder to increase the energy density."... To gain future improvements, the company must rethink the architecture and chemistry of its batteries. That task falls to the Gigafactory, the sprawling battery manufacturing plant Tesla has built with Panasonic in the Nevada desert. Fresh battery cells and packs should start rolling off assembly lines in late 2016. The new cell dimensions, along with advances in pack design and chemistry, are designed to achieve higher energy density at lower prices.

Tesla is also achieving miniaturization through other innovations, such as the integration of solar roof panels into roof tiles.

Design

From day one, Tesla focused on captivating consumers with innovative designs; whereby other companies' electric vehicle prototypes often seemed to sacrifice design, Tesla's first electric vehicle, the Roadster, boasted a sleek design, winning Global Green USA Product/Industrial Design Award. Tesla has also won multiple additional awards, including 2015 Good Design Awards for Model S, and coveted Stevie awards, not only for its cars, but even for its website.

Elon Musk also followed in the footsteps of Steve Jobs by championing sleek minimalist designs for products, stores and even website; it is no wonder that Matt Casebolt, product design director for Apple, recently joined Tesla. Apple's sleek minimalist designs for its iPhone, MacBook, Apple Store and more has proven quite popular with consumers, enabling Apple to solidify its footing as the go-to brand of choice for cachet products; such strategy proved equally successful for Tesla.

Integration

In our Apple article of 2011, we emphasized how Apple's integration was not only about product integration, but also about lifestyle integration. In such regard, the same applies to Tesla. Its acquisition of SolarCity, which we supported contrary to most other analysts, is a major step in enabling the Tesla brand become a lifestyle in itself. This is further enforced through Tesla's Solar Roof, whereas Tesla's marketing campaign states "power from above, beauty from below".

Durability, Service

One major advantage that had underpinned Apple's products is the reliability and durability of its software. As we have stated in the past, when an Apple computer is turned on, what you see is the operating system; as opposed to Microsoft's Windows system, which is built on top of DOS running in the background. Tesla came into existence as an electric car manufacturer, unlike GM, Ford, etc... It has evolved into a lifestyle company, whereby all its products and services are born as renewable/solar/electric products.

This should provide Tesla an advantage over its competitors in the electric vehicle domain from a durability/service perspective. However, as reported by Forbes on 3/23/2017, there has been concerns about lack of reliability of Tesla cars. To date, Tesla has been able to survive such concerns due to its "cachet" status. However, as Tesla launches its model 3, it does need to minimize quality/durability concerns, and it must provide superior service. As Forbes writes:

For better or worse, Tesla is as much a car cult as it is a carmaker, with its CEO Elon Musk achieving near-Steve Jobs status in popular culture as a high-tech trailblazer. A model S sedan is more than a mere outward expression of wealth, it's one that makes a uniquely powerful - and positive - statement about its owner that neither a BMW 7 Series or Mercedes-Benz S-Class can muster. "Tesla owners see themselves as pioneers who enjoy being early adopters of new technology," Rizk explains. At that, the report cautions we shouldn't expect buyers of the smaller and far more affordable Tesla Model 3 EV coming later this year (of which Tesla has reportedly registered 400,000 pre-orders) to shroud themselves in the same impenetrable layer of affection. "When consumers buy a mass-market car priced around $35,000 that will be their primary mode of transportation, the degree of expectation will increase immensely," Rizk says. "We've seen that with other well-liked brands, whether or not it involves an electric vehicle."

Tesla has been taking such concerns seriously, especially when relating to body shop service delays. To such effect, as CNBC reported on 3/10/2017, Tesla has announced that it is adding 300 approved body shops:

In addition, the company "will have individuals on our team personally manage each car on behalf of our customers that are in 3rd party body shops."

Meanwhile, when it comes to service being done at Tesla's own service centers, there seems to be less of a concern about Tesla's service quality. As Tesla executive McNeill stated:

Tesla's service record in its own service centers is excellent - almost 20 percent of service jobs in the company's flagship Palo Alto shop are finished "before the customer can finish a cup of coffee."

Marketing

Once again, Tesla's greatest marketing asset, like Apple, has been its founder's showmanship and building great desirable products. As Extole wrote on 7/21/2016:

In a lot of ways, it seems crazy that Tesla can even compete in the auto market without the billion dollar ad budgets, dealership networks, and manufacturing scale of its competitors. Instead, Tesla has a $0 marketing budget, a couple hundred stores, and tough questions as to whether it can even make enough vehicles to fulfill pre-orders.

Tesla also has a defined marketing plan, as outlined by Panmore on 2/21/2017:

Tesla Motors, Inc. uses a marketing mix that stands out in the automotive industry. The marketing mix or 4Ps (Product, Place, Promotion & Price) is the set of strategies that a company uses for its marketing plan. Tesla maintains significant control in all components of its marketing mix. Such level of control maximizes the company's effectiveness in reaching its target customers and optimizing profits.

When it comes to promotion, Tesla's strongest tool is viral marketing, boosted by Elon Musk's showmanship and almost cult status. Panmore identifies Tesla's promotion mix as consisting of:

Viral marketing (most significant) Personal selling Public relations Sales promotions Direct marketing

With around 500,000 Model 3 pre-orders on the books before the start of production, it is evident that Tesla's marketing has been very effective to date. Associated marketing costs have been minimal due to the fact that Tesla promotes itself through company owned stores & galleries, its official website and company owned service centers.

Pricing

Just like Apple, the bundled value provided by design, miniaturization, integration, innovation & creativity has also afforded Tesla the ability to price its products at a premium. Most importantly, Tesla also has the ability to price its products at a premium due to their resulting 'cachet/status' standing. As Kumar Saha wrote for The Star on 4/15/2016:

The California-based automaker's approach has a touch of Apple. Steve Jobs, the latter's late iconic founder, spent his entire life creating a halo effect around all Apple products - stressing esthetics over utility. It's amazing that after all these years of market leadership and sales volumes, Apple remains a premium, aspirational product. You drool over it, fuss about it and you cannot ignore it, even when you hate it. Despite the numbers, Jobs never undermined his company's niche status. Contrary to common business practice, he took the market top down, not bottom up. Musk is doing something similar. He sensed the right electric car would be too expensive for the average buyer. In the Model S, what he had was not just an EV but simply one of the best cars to ever roll out of an auto factory. A car - like the first iterations of the iPhone or a designer gown at the Oscars - that will be talked about, mulled over, but never ignored.

Management

Tesla's success to date has a lot to do with Elon Musk, who is perceived to be a micro manager. Furthermore, just like Steve Jobs, Elon Musk seems to be very demanding, but demands no less from himself than he demands from others; As Lynn Everatt quoted Dolly Singh (former Head of Talent Acquisition, Space-X) on LinkedIn on 5/9/2016:

The challenge is he is a machine and the rest of us aren't. So if you work for Elon, you have to accept the discomfort. But in that discomfort is the kind of growth you can't get anywhere else.

In essence, Tesla's management style is to lead by example, as set all the way at the top by Musk himself. Micromanagement is not an effective long-term management style, but there is a difference between micromanagement and being demanding (even from oneself). In the latter case, being demanding and leading by example, can lead an organization to continued success, as we have witnessed by Apple. Furthermore, once such culture is established within an organization, it becomes part of its DNA, and it can often self-perpetuate itself.

Valuation

With Tesla's shares at 304, Tesla has a market capitalization of about $49.6 billion. With average earnings estimates of -$2.54/share for fiscal year 2017, and $1.12/share for fiscal year 2018, Tesla's forward Price/Earnings ratio stands at a hefty 271.4 for 2018. Meanwhile, Tesla's Price/Book ratio stands at about 10.3 and Price/Sales ratio stands at about 7.1 . When compared with auto industry peers, Tesla seems expensive by all measures, with an average industry P/E ratio of 10.5, P/B ratio of 1.3, and P/S ratio of 0.5.

Tesla's typical peer comparison consists of the automotive industry. On the other hand, the technology sector has average sector P/E ratio of 25.9, P/B ratio of 4.01 and P/S ratio of 3.76. Industries within such sector ranged with average P/B of 2.29 - 6.67, average P/S of 0.29 - 5.73, and average P/E of 15.98 - 45.2.

As for FY 2019, Tesla is expected to earn $6.01/share, yielding a 2019 forward P/E ratio of 50.6. Given Tesla's expected future earnings growth, and if one subscribes to the notion that Tesla is not merely a car company, but also an innovation/technology company (even a cachet product company such as Apple), then Tesla's current valuations may not be as expensive as the headlines may imply. We certainly are not making a case for Tesla to be valued purely as a technology company, but we are pointing to the fact that Tesla is not simply a typical car company, nor simply an electric car company. Hence, articles such as the Washington Post's "Tesla's 'crazy' climb to America's most valuable car company", may be defining Tesla too narrowly by writing:

"This is the ultimate bubble, which is doomed to burst," former GM vice chairman Bob Lutz said. "Tesla cars are fine, but the business model is not," he said, pointing to the high cost of production, which is not recovered in the sale price. But, he added, "all legacy car companies will soon have a variety" of similar electric vehicles.

The rise of the ecosystem

As of April 13, 2017, the five largest companies by market capitalization are Apple ($740 billion), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) ($581 billion), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) ($502 billion), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) ($422 billion) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) ($403 billion), with combined market capitalization of over $2.6 trillion. Berkshire Hathaway is also in fifth place at $403 billion.

One common theme shared by such technology companies is the ecosystem they have created. Apple has created an ecosystem primarily through its iOS operating system and its iPhone. Google has created its ecosystem through its search engine (although some would debate whether such is indeed an ecosystem). Microsoft has created its ecosystem through its Windows operating system. Amazon has created its ecosystem through its logistics. Facebook has created its ecosystem through its social network.

One common theme between these five technology companies is the fact that they were all underestimated at their outset. The potential revenue power to be derived from their ecosystem was mostly downplayed; in the case of Apple, some predicted that its ecosystem will doom the company, and it almost did...

We believe that history is repeating itself, as many are skeptical of the potential of the ecosystem that Tesla is building. Tesla's market capitalization today is only about 13% of the market capitalization of the smallest of these five companies. Apple was misjudged as just being another computer company. Microsoft was misjudged as being just another software company. Amazon was misjudged as being an online book selling company. Google was misjudged as being just a search engine company (as opposed to an advertising platform). Facebook was misjudged as being a networking tool.

Tesla today continues to be misjudged as being just a car company. As long as Tesla continues to execute well, the power of its ecosystem and its cachet/status products can provide a substantial boost to its shares. Ultimately, the headlines that will matter is not the fact that Tesla has a larger market capitalization than Ford or GM, but the fact that Tesla's market capitalization is quite minimal when compared to other companies that have created successful ecosystems. For such reason, we continue to favor a long position in Tesla shares, despite recent new all-time highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.