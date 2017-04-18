AT&T: Huge Domino Falls Into Place

What Just Happened?

Some huge news just came out regarding the AT&T (NYSE: T) and Time Warner (NYSE: TWX) deal. Basically a major obstacle to the acquisition was just removed. Time Warner's previously announced plans to sell its broadcast station WPCH-TV in Atlanta to Meredith Corp (NYSE: MDP) has just been approved by the FCC according to a report out Monday. You can review the actual FFC approval here.

Why is it so important?

Previously, AT&T said it expected to bypass the Federal Communications Commission in its planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner. This was due to the fact the company would not seek to transfer any Time Warner FCC licenses. WPCH-TV in Atlanta, formerly (WTBS), is the only FCC-regulated broadcast station Time Warner owns.

This sale will expedite the merger now that the FCC review is off the table. This is great news and a very shrewd move by Time Warner to get the deal done. I submit this was very big news for current dividend and income investors. Here's why.

Huge domino falls into place

The worries regarding AT&T's bottom line taking a big hit due to the fierce competitive environment are overblown if you ask me. The fact of the matter is there has always been fierce competition in the wireless market.

The fact is 4G wireless service is now commoditized. Even so, I don't see AT&T losing a bunch of revenue or cash flow based on recent 4G competitive developments. It's all about 5G now if you ask me. I'm currently with Sprint (NYE: SS) and I'm considering switching to AT&T just for the potential cost saving from utilizing their flourishing ecosystem.

I believe the Time Warner merger is extremely important for dividend growth and income investors rather than the current competitive environment. The Time Warner acquisition marks the culmination of the company's long-term vision. I submit the Time Warner acquisition is very important for the company's future. AT&T must vertically integrate to increase profitability levels and keep paying the juicy dividend. The company's strong cash flow, best-in-class dividend yield, and solid standing as a dividend aristocrat will underpin the stock for years to come. Moreover, AT&T's stock offers a great total return opportunity.

Excellent total return opportunity

The potential to increase revenue and cash flow from vertically integrating is vast. Capturing all the profits from start to finish is never a bad idea. AT&T has traditionally been seen as a great income stock. Yet, the stock offered little opportunity for capital appreciation. The Time Warner acquisition provides an excellent growth opportunity on top of a best-in-class payout today.

AT&T's 4.77% dividend yield provides income now for retirees. The superior yield and predictability of AT&T's payout make it a must have for dividend and income investors. What's more, future dividend increases and capital gains just became a lot less risky. This is based on increased visibility regarding the company's vertical integration plans and focus on 5G.

The Bottom Line

The approval of the sale of Time Warner's only FCC regulated TV station marks another step clearing the way for AT&T's proposed $85 billion buyout of content powerhouse Time Warner. This leaves a much smaller hurdle in an antitrust review by the Department of Justice. If you ask me, it's a huge tell the deal will be approved. This vastly lessens future risk in my mind.

Furthermore, AT&T's dividend yield is best in class at 4.77%, the payout ratio is high but sustainable, EPS growth and ROE are adequate. Nonetheless, profitability may take a slight hit in the near term due to the current competitive environment, debt load, and acquisition efforts. Even so, solid cash flow and predictable dividend payouts more than make up for additional risk created by short-term uncertainties.

I maintain the stock is a solid buy right now. Long-term income investors should stay the course and use any pullbacks as buying opportunities if accretive to your basis. New investors looking to lock in the superior yield should take this opportunity to start a position. AT&T will overcome the current competitive obstacles. Furthermore, I believe the acquisition of Time Warner will be approved. This offers income investors an excellent total return opportunity as well. The good thing is you get paid while you wait. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

