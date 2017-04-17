IBM Bear Says Free Cash Flow Is Overstated. As IBM Reports Soon Is He Right?

Waiting for IBM to Report on April 18 th to see how revenue holds up, which may finally signal a time to buy.

On April 10, 2017, Seeking Alpha News Editor Stephen Alpher reported the following, " IBM bear says free cash flow is overstated".

"After pulling out one-time items like a lower tax rate, Bernstein's Toni Sacconaghi figures IBM's 2016 free cash flow was more like $9.1B, rather than the $11.9B reported. He expects FCF will be inflated by one-time items again this year." "Sacconaghi has a Market Perform rating on IBM, with $150 price target suggesting"

Free cash flow analysis is a complicated subject for many investors and Analyst's alike as it is open to individual interpretation. So results can vary greatly as any analysis is basically based on what an Analyst chooses to use in calculating it.

I have spent over three decades studying free cash flow analysis and actually created my own version, which I then incorporated into what I call my Friedrich Algorithm.

In this article, we will present a real-time quantitative analysis of IBM (NYSE:IBM), which will demonstrate the power of free cash flow in the investment process and then determine whether Friedrich agrees with Toni Sacconaghi or not. Let us begin our analysis by first explaining how the methodology involved in this analysis came about.

Many years ago, while reading Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.B) (NYSE: BRK.A) 1986 letter to shareholders, I discovered a ratio, which Mr. Buffett entitled "Owner Earnings," or what we may consider to be Mr. Buffett's version of "Free Cash Flow." To my amazement, in that little footnote, Mr. Buffett explains how to use it and basically states that it is one of the key ratios that he and Charlie Munger used in analyzing stocks. In that article, he defined the term "owner earnings" as the cash that is generated by the company's business operations.

[Owner earnings] represent (A) reported earnings plus (B) depreciation, depletion, amortization, and certain other non-cash charges… Less (C) the average annual amount of capitalized expenditures for plant and equipment, etc. that the business requires to fully maintain its long-term competitive position and its unit volume."

I have used this free cash flow ratio for decades, using data from the Value Line Investment Survey, whose founder was Arnold Bernhard. Mr. Bernhard was a big fan of free cash flow and probably introduced it sooner than Mr. Buffett did. I know this as I was able to calculate the FCF ratio using old Value Line's sheets for my 60-year backtest of the DJIA from 1950-2009.

In the backtest that I mentioned above, I demonstrated that if one can purchase a company whose shares are selling for 15 times or less its Price to Free Cash Flow Ratio, that the probability of success will dramatically increase in most cases. I have renamed the ratio the Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow ratio in honor of both men. The following is how that ratio below is calculated.

Price to Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/ [(net income per share + depreciation per share) + (capital spending per diluted share)]

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/Diluted Shares Outstanding))

The above are the ratios I use when analyzing a stock on Wall Street and below are the ratios I use when analyzing a stock on Main Street.

FROIC means "Free Cash Flow Return on Invested Capital"

Forward Free Cash Flow = [((Net Income + Depreciation) (1+ % Revenue Growth rate)) + (Capital Spending)]

FROIC = (Forward Free Cash Flow)/ (Long-Term Debt + Shareholders' Equity)

What the FROIC ratio does is tell us how much forward free cash flow the company is generating on Main Street relative to how much total capital it has employed. So, if a company invests $100 in total capital on Main Street and generates $20 in forward free cash flow, it therefore has a FROIC of 20%, which we consider excellent. This is just one of the key ratios (66 in total) that we use to identify how a company is performing on Main Street, as it is our belief that if a company is making a killing on Main Street, that this news will eventually show up on Wall Street's radar.

Sherlock Debt Divisor = A major concern that I have these days in analyzing companies is the amount of debt each takes on relative to its operations and whether management is abusing this situation by taking on more debt than it requires. Debt, when used wisely, allows for what is called leverage and leverage can be extremely beneficial within certain parameters. On the other side of the coin, the use of debt can also be excessive and put a company's future in jeopardy. So, what I have done to determine if a company's debt policy is beneficial or abusive, is to create the Sherlock Debt Divisor.

What the Divisor does is punish companies that use debt unwisely and rewards those who successfully use debt as leverage. How do I do this? Well, I take a company's working capital and subtract its long-term debt. If a company has a lot more working capital than long-term debt, I reward it and punish those whose long-term debt exceeds its working capital. So, if this result is higher than the current stock market price, then leverage is being used and the more leveraged a company is, the worse the results of this ratio will be and the less attractive its stock will be as an investment.

Thus, having successfully defined the Sherlock Debt Divisor, we need the following four bits of financial data in order to calculate it for the IBM. TTM for those who don't know is "trailing 12 months" or as close to real time data as we can get, based on when each company reports.

Market Price Per Share = $170.92

Working Capital = Total Current Assets - Total Current Liabilities

Total Current Assets = $43,889,000,000

Total Current Liabilities = $36,274,000,000

Working Capital = $7,615,000,000

Long-Term Debt = $34,655,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 958,700,000

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/Diluted Shares Outstanding))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $170.92 - (($7,615,000,000- $34,655,000,000)/958,700,000))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $170.92 - (-$28.20) = $199.12

Since IBM has more Long-Term Debt vs. Working Capital, we, therefore, must punish it and use the new $199.12 as our new numerator in all our calculations.

Price to Bernhard Buffett FCF Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/ [(net income per share + depreciation per share) + (capital spending per diluted share)]

* Since Capital Spending is recorded in the cash flow statement as a negative result, we therefore must add it, in order to subtract it.

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $199.12

Net Income per diluted share = $11,875,000,000/958,700,000= $12.39

Depreciation per diluted share = $4,381,000,000/958,700,000= $4.57

Capital Spending per diluted share = $-3,567,000,000/958,700,000= $-3.72

$12.39 + $4.57 + ($-3.72) = $13.24

Price to Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = $199.12/$13.24= 15

Now if one goes to our FRIEDRICH LEGEND (on what is considered a good or bad result) you will notice that our result of 15 is considered an excellent result.

We last ran our Datafile for IBM on April 17, 2017, and our Friedrich Algorithm gave a recommendation to our subscribers that IBM is a "Oversold" as our Friedrich Datafile and Chart below show. There you will also find the last ten years of IBM's Price to Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow results.

Now that we have taught everyone how to calculate our Price to Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow ratio, let us now move on and teach everyone how to calculate our FROIC ratio.

This is how we calculate it:

FROIC means "Free Cash Flow Return on Invested Capital"

Forward Free Cash Flow = [((Net Income + Depreciation) (1+ % Revenue Growth rate)) + (Capital Spending)]

FROIC = (Forward Free Cash Flow)/ (Long-Term Debt + Shareholders' Equity)

Net Income per diluted share = $11,875,000,000/958,700,000= $12.39

Depreciation per diluted share = $4,381,000,000/958,700,000= $4.57

Capital Spending per diluted share = $-3,567,000,000/958,700,000= $-3.72

Revenue Growth Rate TTM = 0%

[(($12.39 + $4.57) (1.00)) + ($-3.72) =$13.24

Long-Term Debt = $34,655,000,000

Shareholders Equity = $18,246,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 958,700,000

FROIC = (Forward Free Cash Flow)/ (Long-Term Debt + Shareholders' Equity)

$13.24/$55.18 = 24%

FROIC = 24%

Now if one goes to my FRIEDRICH LEGEND again (on what is considered a good or bad result) you will notice that our result of 24% is an excellent result and tells us that IBM on Main Street generates $24 in forward free cash flow for every $100 it invests in total capital employed and that is why I can say that on Main Street, IBM is knocking the ball out of the park. On Wall Street, it can be considered "oversold" as our Friedrich Algorithm gives it an Overbought price of $438.84, which is $267.92 higher than its current Wall Street price.

With our Main Street price being $263.25, we couldn't disagree more with Analyst Toni Sacconaghi as even our bargain price for IBM is $175.50 and is way above his valuation of $150.

Going forward I don't own IBM yet and am waiting for the company to report on April 18th (I never buy ahead of earnings as I hate nothing more than surprises). The warnings that you see in the datafile above were simply generated because revenue growth was negative and as most of you know Wall Street hates nothing more than negative revenue growth. IBM from a free cash flow point of view is knocking the ball out of the park and has been for years, but ignoring negative revenue growth can cause a falling knife scenario and I am just waiting to see if we have some positive revenue growth when IBM reports, so I can finally buy it again for my clients. IBM scores great on every Friedrich indicator, but I just need positive revenue growth to move forward. It's just that simple.

In conclusion, it is my belief that free cash flow analysis is the ultimate tool when analyzing companies, and my hope is that you may add these ratios to your own investor tool box in order to help you in your own due diligence. If you have any questions, please feel free to ask them in the comment section below and don't forget to hit the "Follow" button after our Mycroft Friedrich username on top as we plan to do many more similar articles here on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IBM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: This analysis is not advice to buy or sell this or any stock; it is just pointing out an objective observation of unique patterns that developed from our research. Factual material is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the poster is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results of actions taken based on information contained herein. Nothing herein should be construed as an offer to buy or sell securities or to give individual investment advice.