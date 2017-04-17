Netflix: An EPS Beat That Fails To Excite Bulls

After the closing bell on Monday, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) reported 1Q17 results that, while solid, failed to excite investors at first glance. Shares are trading down about -1% after hours, following a 3% gain during the day.

Global revenues of $2.6 billion met consensus for the quarter, while $0.40 in EPS exceeded both Street's expectations and management's guidance of $0.37 by three pennies. The downer came in the guidance for 2Q17: revenues of $2.8 billion matched analyst's consensus, but the expected $0.15 in EPS was significantly lower than consensus' $0.25.

The management team had already warned the Street to expect quarter-to-quarter lumpiness in financial results, especially as content launch and season premiers (e.g. House of Cards) get shifted around across the periods. This might help to explain management's forecasted 4.4% op margin for 2Q17, which is substantially lower than this quarter's 9.7% and the full-year target of about 7%.

Another important component that might have impacted 2Q17 EPS guidance to the downside was management's commitment to growing the business internationally which, not surprisingly, will continue to require substantial investments. Management announced, for example, that it will "spend over $1 billion in 2017 marketing (the company's) content to drive member acquisition," against the $997 million spent in total marketing initiatives in 2016.

How about the investment thesis?

Last quarter, management's strategy for future growth and margin evolution was summarized as follows:

Since our global expansion is proceeding well, we intend to grow our global operating margin for many years ahead. We've been around a 4% annual operating margin for the past two years, and we are targeting about 7% for the full year 2017 based on current F/X rates. From here, we will seek to steadily increase revenue and operating margin as we balance growth and profitability. We are in no rush to push margins up too quickly, as we want to ensure we are investing aggressively enough to continue to lead internet TV around the world.

Using the above as a roadmap and comparing it to 1Q17 results and 2Q17 outlook, Netflix seems to be on track with the plan. The growth rate in total paid memberships came in at 22% in 1Q17, and should remain around the low-20% range in 2Q17. International continues to look healthy from a revenue and net subscriber adds perspectives, while total company op margins continue to bounce around in single-digit territory.

So in the end, I believe not much has changed regarding Netflix's investment thesis. Bulls have no reason to fear imminent or substantial risk to the company's growth strategy, which is probably what drew them to the stock in the first place. Meanwhile, bears will very unlikely see the modest de-risking in the stock price as an opportunity to buy shares on weakness, as NFLX continues to trade in the triple-digit territory on a forward P/E basis.

