Chevron's Recent Price Decline Makes It A Good Buy Again

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is a large integrated oil company that has paid increasing dividend for 29 years. Recent developments have decreased my concern over its dividend safety, so at the current price of around $106 a share, it is below my buy target of $109.

What did I think last time?

I started writing about CVX back in October, where I talked about my concern over the dividend and started using covered calls to generate extra cash flow from the position. I rolled the original call contracts forward and up several times, before I let the position expire worthless in early February.

On Feb. 15th, I wrote about selling the CVX position. I wanted to buy several companies as well as increase my holding in utilities and so needed cash. The CVX position was in the black and I still had some concerns over how long it could withstand low oil prices and still pay the dividend. All the companies I bought were in better financial condition that CVX with safer dividends, and I also increased the income my portfolio generated.

What new information do we have now?

Several news items have production starting at various CVX projects (here, here and here). These projects going on-line are not only important for the revenue they will generate, but also because they will no longer be using so much of the capital budget.

This item, which talks about CVX shifting from big mega-projects to exploiting assets already held in the Permian basin, is also good news. Staying away from mega-projects with their large capital requirements and long development time makes sense now so that CVX can conserve cash in the short term. Focusing on assets it already owns, and where it mostly doesn't owe royalty payments to land owners, will allow CVX to bring in additional revenues fairly quickly with much smaller cash expenditures.

Looking at the above plots of data on oil, it looks to me like oil prices will gradually increase. The recent events in Syria and North Korean also have the potential to push the price of oil up. It will also be interesting to see how oil production reacts over the next several months.

These new developments lead me to conclude that CVX is likely to not have to cut its dividend. I now think it likely can weather 2 or so years of oil prices below $55 before it will have trouble paying the full dividend. At this time, I think oil prices will be above and will regularly stay about $55 in a year or so. So CVX now looks like a company to buy if the price is right.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel-based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish's CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for five or more years), it's clear that while CVX has a long history of raising the dividend, that rate has slowed dramatically in the last few years. Given the drop in oil prices and the continuation of those low prices, both of which have had a negative impact on profitability, a small dividend raise makes sense.

In doing a DDM calculation, I will use the currently declared dividend of $4.32. Since the last dividend raise what an enormous increase of a penny a year, I will assume that next year the dividend will be effectively frozen too. I will further assume that oil prices won't return to a level that will allow large increases in the dividend and will thus use a growth rate of 3% for the next four years. This is slightly below the 3.2% rate CVX has grown the dividend over the last three years. Based on the current yield, I will use 3% as my terminal dividend growth rate.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the present value of the dividend stream paid by CVX is approximately $127. Even though I do think that CVX is strong enough to survive and eventually recover, and is likely to not have to decrease its dividend, revenues and profits are still in bad shape. In addition, CVX is selling assets and taking on debt to keep everything going. So I want an extra margin of safety, and will discount the present value of the dividend stream by 15%. This gives me a buy target of below $109. CVX is currently selling for just over $106, making it a buy.

On March 27th, I bought 80 shares of CVX since the price was under my buy target. I paid just over $107 a share. I sold out of Ford (NYSE:F) because it hadn't increased its regular dividend, and I was starting to be concerned about future profitability. At that point my concerns over the safety of CVX dividends had lessened, and with the lower price it looked like it might prove to be a good opportunity to buy CVX.

Can options help?

Writing a put contract and keeping enough cash in your account to cover buying 100 shares of a stock that is trading at around $106 requires nearly $11,000. For many, that is a lot of cash. However, looking at the May expiration, an investor could write a put contract with a strike price of $105 and collect more than $2.40 in premiums. While the Delta indicates about a 40% chance of getting the shares assigned, either way looks like a win to me.

With the same May expiration date, writing a covered call with a strike price of $110 also looks attractive. The Delta is 0.26, so only 1 out of 4 times will the shares be called away. As long as the price basis in the CVX shares is less than $110, I think either outcome here is also okay, although I would prefer to keep the shares.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward, I want to see what CVX does with the dividend in November. I am expecting another penny a year raise. I would see it as a bad sign if the dividend got no raise, as that signals to me that management seems saving that small amount of cash is significant. Throwing the dividend streak away for such a small amount of cash would tell me that management's outlook had worsened from what it was last year, and that is a very bad sign in my opinion.

The Gorgon project just brought the 3 rd train on-line while having yet another shut down on train 2. I want to see these facilities stay online more consistently and get their production fully contracted. Much of my analysis of CVX's ability to maintain the dividend rests on these big facilities no longer eating cash but producing it.

While I take what analysts say with some skepticism, I do find it encouraging that Goldman sees CVX as doing better. Barclay's prediction that the next earnings report will show indicates that there very well might be a buying opportunity on or just after April 28 th.

Conclusion

CVX still has a way to go before it isn't facing severe headwinds due to low oil and gas prices. But at less than $109 a share, as a dividend growth I think it's a risk worth taking. I now have the check in hand (it's made payable to the broker that holds my IRA account), so I will soon have a lot of cash to buy more stocks. If it is still selling at a good price by the time this money hits my IRA account, I intend to buy 20 or so shares of CVX (so I can write covered calls on the position).

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself among those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.