Madison Square Garden: Top Teams, Top Restaurants, Top Concert Venues

Forbes ranks MSG's Knicks and New York Rangers as the most valuable teams in their respective leagues.

MSG recently announced acquisition of 62.5 percent stake in the TAO Group, owner of the number one non-chain restaurant in America by revenue, and 4 of the top 11.

The Madison Square Garden Company (NASDAQ:MSG) owns professional sports teams including the NHL's New York Rangers and the NBA's New York Knicks. It also owns the current iteration of the arena known as Madison Square Garden in Manhattan. The company also owns or leases other venues and has a major concert business. In February of this year, the company announced it bought a 62.5 percent stake of TAO Group, a restaurant and nightlife business, that operates four of the top eleven non-chain restaurants in the United States based on 2016 rankings.

On April 13, 2017, MSG closed at $197.08, within 5 percent of its 52-week high of $206.60 (hit intraday on April 7, 2017), giving it a market capitalization of about $4.72 billion.

Sum of the Parts Based On Cash and Forbes Valuations

Investors and analysts frequently cite Forbes valuations to come to a sum-of-the-parts valuation of the company.

In its 2017 NBA team value rankings, Forbes ranked the New York Knicks as the most valuable NBA team at $3.3 billion. In its valuation of the Knicks, Forbes is including $849 million for Madison Square Garden itself. In November 2016, Forbes ranked the New York Rangers as the most valuable NHL team at $1.25 billion.

If one considers Forbes' valuations, the two teams and the Madison Square Garden arena are worth $4.55 billion, compared to the company's recent market capitalization of $4.72 billion.

For the most recent quarter ended December 31, 2016, MSG reported over $1.410 billion in cash and cash equivalents. On February 1, 2017, the company announced an acquisition of a 62.5 percent stake of the TAO Group for "$181 million, plus a potential performance earn-out of up to $25.5 million." The company also indicated in a 10-Q filing that this transaction was financed by $110 million in debt.

I am going to conservatively assume the performance earn-out is paid and deduct $96.5 million related to the TAO purchase from cash, leaving about $1.3135 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Total reported current assets were $1.589 billion, and total current liabilities were $649.5 million, a difference of $939.5 million. If we want to be really conservative, and deduct the TAO purchase (and related debt) and all reported current and long-term liabilities of $975 million from the unrestricted cash and cash equivalents that still leaves $228.5 million of cash. This is all hypothetical as the company announced in the same press release as its TAO purchase that the company has entered a stock repurchase plan.

If we were to add recently-reported cash (less all liabilities) to the Forbes valuations, that would total $4.78 billion, which is close to the current market capitalization. However, this would value all current assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents) at zero. Further, it would value MSG's entertainment business, including its recently acquired restaurant business stake at zero.

Do Forbes' Sports Team Valuations Matter?

Forbes publishes lists of valuations of sports teams in all four major sports. There are only 123 teams in the big four North American sports. Sports teams are trophy assets of the rich and famous. With a limited supply of teams available, it is not surprising that buyers are willing to pay more than perceived valuations when a team is up for sale.

For example, according to sources cited in an April 6, 2017, article in the Daily Mail, the value of the Miami Marlins MLB team may be as high as $1.6 billion. Interested buyers reportedly include Derek Jeter and Jeb Bush. However, in its 2016 rankings, Forbes valued the Marlins at $675 million. Forbes 2017 valuation of the team is $940 million as of April 2017. If the Marlins do sell for an amount as high as $1.6 billion, that's almost a billion dollar difference from the 2016 value.

In 2014, Forbes valued the Los Angeles Clippers at $575 million. The team was later purchased by former Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Steve Balmer that year for $2 billion.

Sports teams are desirable assets for media companies, as demonstrated by Rogers Communications' (NYSE:RCI) ownership of the Toronto Blue Jays and stake in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment. Canadian competitor BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) also owns a stake in MLSE, along with an indirect stake in the Montreal Canadiens. As I have previously written on this site, ownership of these teams is of value to these communications companies as they own sports TV networks. It's worth noting MSG took a different approach, with Madison Square Garden Networks (NYSE:MSGN) becoming a separate company from the team corporate-owner following a spin-off.

MSG owns two of the 123 big four sports teams and the company is controlled by the Dolan family. If the Dolan family does not want to sell, investors cannot realize any gain related to a hypothetical price someone may be willing to pay for the teams. Perhaps investors are discounting the company based on the fact that the Dolans could turn down any hypothetical takeover offer. As a counterpoint, if the Dolans feel that their company is undervalued, they could attempt to take it private. Such a transaction being contemplated was rumored in the New York Post on April 3, 2017.

Depreciation of Assets

Perhaps a reason that investors may not be paying attention to MSG stock is that the company reported a $77.0 million loss from operations before income taxes for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2016. However, the company reported depreciation and amortization in the amount of $102.4 million. The footnote in the company's 10-Q provides the following further information related to the depreciation and amortization:

"[Depreciation and amortization] Principally includes depreciation and amortization expense on The Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, the Forum, and certain corporate property, equipment and leasehold improvement assets not allocated to the Company's reportable segments."

Arguably, some of these real estate assets may be appreciating in value. At first glance, a company having a negative trailing price-to-earnings ratio may suggest that a company is bleeding cash. In this case, we can see the company would have been profitable in its most recent fiscal year were it not for depreciation and amortization.

MSG Acquires Controlling Stake In Leading Restaurant Group

As mentioned earlier, in February, MSG announced a purchase of a 62.5 percent controlling interest in the TAO Group. According to MSG, TAO owns four of the top eleven restaurants in America, including the number one food and liquor sales-producing TAO Vegas. In total, the company owns 19 restaurant and/or nightlife venues, including one in Sydney, Australia.

According to MSG, TAO has pro forma adjusted operating income of $43 million in 2016. One could compare this to the fact that on April 5, 2017, fast-casual restaurant chain, Panera Bread's (NASDAQ:PNRA) board accepted a takeover offer of $7.5 billion. In 2016, Panera's reported operating profit was $239 million. In other words, Panera is being acquired at 31 times 2016 operating profit.

If we hypothetically value TAO at 31 times 2016 operating income, MSG's 62.5 percent stake would be worth $833 million. In its most recent 10-Q, the company indicates TAO may have an enterprise value of $400 million (excluding the potential earnings out number quoted above). Also, the company stated it would report more details about the transaction when it releases its 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

One could argue that MSG just paid $181 million (plus a potential additional $25.5 million) for TAO, and that is the value of the stake. I believe the counterpoint is that TAO is worth more as part of MSG than as a standalone company. Specifically, MSG can incentivize professional athletes and celebrities that perform at its venues to appear at TAO venues, increasing the perception of exclusivity at TAO venues.

The Madison Square Garden Company Owns A Growing Entertainment Business

Madison Square Garden, the arena, was 2016's number one arena venue, in terms of ticket sales in New York City, and the United States, according to Pollstar.

The company also acquired the Los Angeles Forum and renovated it to optimize concerts. According to Pollstar, the Forum was the second highest arena venue in terms of ticket sales in the United States.

The company is also working with companies including Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) and Live Nation (NYSE:LYV) to create a 17,500 seat concert venue in Las Vegas. The advantage of a concert-only arena includes: all seats can be optimized to face the stage; the space can be optimized so no seats are behind a stage; acoustics can be optimized; and backstage space can be better suited to artists' needs.

Las Vegas already has numerous musical venue competitors, including the T-Mobile Arena, future home of the Las Vegas NHL expansion team. The fact that the arena will host over 40 regular season NHL games is good news for MSG, as that means fewer nights for the MSG arena to compete with T-Mobile Arena for musical acts.

In addition, MSG owns or leases other smaller venues, including Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theater, the Chicago Theater, and the Wang Theater in Boston.

MSG breaks down its business segments into "MSG Sports" and "MSG Entertainment." According to its latest 10-Q, for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, operating income for the entertainment segment increased from $44.3 million to $56.7 million year over year. This represents a 28 percent increase.

The company also provided adjusted operating income numbers to exclude stock-based compensation and depreciation. I am not interested in the stock-based compensation adjustment, but am interested in depreciation and amortization. The company reported $2.8 million for this segment in depreciation and amortization.

The improvement in the quarter is of note, as the company reported an operating loss of $32.3 million for the segment in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2016, and operating income of $27.3 million in fiscal year ended June 30, 2015. In both of these years, the line item of depreciation and amortization was reported at about $10 million. In fiscal 2016, the company reported $41.8 million in a write-off of deferred production costs related to the company's Rockettes show. There was also a $20.4 million decline in expenses related to this show due to fewer scheduled performances.

In trying to figure out the value of MSG Entertainment, I looked at competitors that own or operate entertainment concert venues. Live Nation reported $194 million in operating income in its fiscal year ended December 31, 2016. Live nation had a $6.2 billion market capitalization on April 13, 2017, meaning it trades at about 31 times operating income. The Anschutz Corporation, a major competitor of Live Nation is privately-held, so it is not helpful for this comparison.

As the segment did not report an operating profit in fiscal 2016, I will assume the company is capable of repeating its 2015 profitable performance. If we value MSG Entertainment at 31 times 2015 operating income, that is $846 million. That said, I would hope this segment would be able to earn more than it did in 2015, as it is adding a Las Vegas venue, and also as its most recent quarterly income grew 28 percent over the last fiscal year.

Sum of the Non-Sports Parts: Conservative Basis

The following is a summary of my conservative estimates of the non-sports assets:

Asset $ (millions) Cash less all liabilities and TAO acquisition costs $229 MSG Entertainment $846 MSG TAO Stake (based on 10-Q reported potential $400 million enterprise value) $250 Total $1,325

Sum of the Major Asset Parts On A Conservative Basis

If we want to use further conservative estimates of the sports team values, we can use the $2 billion that Steve Ballmer paid for the LA Clippers and the $500 million that was paid for the NHL Las Vegas expansion team, and get a sum of $2.5 billion. Further, Steve Ballmer did not buy the Staples Center, home of the Clippers. For the Garden, we can use Forbes' estimate of the value of the asset of $849 million.

The sum of the price paid for the most recently purchased NBA and NHL teams, and the value of Madison Square Garden, according to Forbes, is $3.349 billion.

If that is added to the above, the total sum of the parts, calculated on an ultra-conservative basis is $4.67 billion. This is close to the current market capitalization of $4.72 billion. The table below summarizes the calculations.

Asset $ (millions) Cash less all liabilities and TAO acquisition costs $229 MSG Entertainment (if valued similarly to Live Nation) $846 MSG TAO Stake (based on 10-Q reported potential $400 million enterprise value) $250 The Knicks (if valued the same as the Clippers' purchase price) $2,000 The Rangers (if valued the same as Las Vegas NHL expansion team) $500 The Garden (Forbes' valuation) $849 Total $4,674

However, my conservative estimates are just to illustrate a point of how undervalued I believe this company to be. The New York Rangers, who have a 90-year history, and are currently playing co-Original Six member, the Montreal Canadiens in the playoffs, are obviously worth more than an expansion franchise in Las Vegas.

The New York Knicks, who sell out year-after-year despite not making the playoffs since 2012-2013, ought to be worth more than the Clippers, who had middle-of-the-league attendance numbers the last season that they did not make the playoffs, 2010-2011.

If we use the Forbes team values, the sum of the parts would be $1.325 billion plus $3.3 billion (Forbes' valuation of the Knicks and the Garden) plus $1.25 billion (Forbes' valuation of the Rangers) for a total sum-of-the-parts of $5.88 billion. This would be a 25 percent premium to the current market capitalization.

Further, if we increase the value of the TAO group to be similar to Panera Bread at $833 million, that could increase the sum-of-the parts by $583 million to $6.463 billion, about 37 percent higher than the current valuation.

These valuation guesstimates don't even include the value of the other sports teams MSG owns, such as the New York Liberty, and the company's basketball D-League team.

Further, as mentioned, I even undervalued the current assets by assuming the unrestricted cash would be used to pay all current and long-term liabilities. If instead of using the unrestricted cash less all liabilities, we use the value of current assets less current liabilities and the TAO purchase, the $229 million number in the table above would increase to $939.5 million less the $206.5 million TAO acquisition cost. The new sum would be $733 million, increasing the market capitalization to almost $7 billion, almost 48 percent higher than the actual market capitalization. Below is a table summarizing the preceding less conservative estimates.

Less Conservative Sum of the Major Parts Using the Above Calculations

Asset $ (millions) Current Assets less Current Liabilities and TAO acquisition costs $733 MSG Entertainment $846 MSG TAO Stake $833 The Knicks and the Garden (Forbes Valuation) $3,300 The Rangers (Forbes Valuation) $1,250 Total $6,962

Conclusion

It is very difficult to value professional sports teams because so few exist. When rare opportunities arise to purchase professional sports teams, acquirers may pay more than Forbes' valuations. From a risk/reward perspective, Madison Square Garden appears to be valued as if it does not own the top valued sports teams in two sports, as valued by Forbes.

We will see over time the impact of the growing entertainment business and the future concert venue in Las Vegas. In addition, we will see if TAO Group is able to meaningfully expand its brand.

Obviously, these are risky, competitive industries. That said, MSG has been great at achieving number one rankings in valuation in its sports teams, topping concert ticket sales, and acquiring a stake of top restaurant/bar businesses, despite the risks involved in these businesses. I would argue this makes it a best-of-breed sports and entertainment company, even if some of its Knicks fans may disagree during the current playoff-appearance drought.

