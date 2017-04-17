Qualcomm: An Earnings Beat Is Expected

I will show you why I believe that the company will beat EPS consensus once again.

While management has given a wide guidance range, with some effort we can see what number is the most likely.

Qualcomm has a history of beating its own guidance and the Wall Street consensus when it comes to EPS.

Earnings season is here again. This period can spur a lot of volatility in individual stocks. So it is good to know what to expect from stocks that investors already own or are looking to acquire. One of the companies that will be releasing its quarterly results is Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). The company will release its Q2 results on the 19th of April. I will explain why I believe that the current Wall Street consensus for Qualcomm's (Non-GAAP) EPS is a conservative one, thus creating an environment where the company is able to report an earnings beat.

Wall Street History

According to Wall Street Journal, analysts currently expect Qualcomm to report an EPS of $1.19 next Wednesday. But a quick look at how accurate their estimates usually are shows that the analysts have tendency to give a quite conservative guidance.

Source: Estimize.com (Grey: Wall Street Consensus) (Red: Company Guidance) (Green: Actual)

This chart also shows that Qualcomm's management is just as conservative in guiding for future earnings. And while the most recent quarter shows an EPS number that lies very close to the estimates, I do not believe that this is a troubling development since it was still an earnings beat.

Company guidance

During the last earnings call, management gave a somewhat wide range for its revenue guidance. Revenues are expected to be in the range of $5.5 billion to $6.3 billion. At the low end of this range, Qualcomm would see a yoy decline of its revenue after three quarters of yoy revenue growth. Current revenue expectations from analysts seem to be more logical at $5.9 billion. Analysts also have a better track record at predicting Qualcomm's revenue than EPS. So I will use this number in my calculations.

Gross profit

The first step in calculating EPS is calculating the company's gross profit. I will do this by looking at historical performance and seasonality.

In this chart, we can see clearly how the second quarter is the quarter where the company sees the highest gross margin in a fiscal year. And since the gross margins have seen consistent improvement (yoy) for a while now for every single quarter, it is safe to assume that Qualcomm will see its margins increase yoy once again. Since the company has seen an average quarterly improvement of its gross margin of over 1% over the past fiscal year, it is a relatively safe assumption that the gross margin for the upcoming quarter will increase by 0.4% to 64%.

Gross profit = $5.9 billion x 0.6 = $3.776 billion

Operating profit

The next step is calculating operating profit. In order to do this, we must subtract R&D and SG&A from gross profit. Last quarter, these costs were $1.58 billion combined. Management actually gave us a guidance for this number for the upcoming quarter. They mentioned that they expected this to increase by $110 million sequentially. This brings us to R&D + SG&A of $1.685 billion. Subtracting this from the gross profit gives us:

Operating profit = $3.776 billion - $1.685 billion = $2.091 billion

EBT

In order to get the EBT number, we must look at income from investments and interest costs. Last quarter, the company gained $197 million from income from investments. For this year, this income number is expected to decline:

"Turning to our investment income, in anticipation of funding the acquisition of NXP, we will continue liquidating the longer duration risk assets in our treasury portfolio over the next couple of quarters, which we expect to result in lower yields and total returns, more in line with short duration high credit quality portfolios. The impact of these changes will primarily be seen in the second half of the fiscal year."

Therefore I will use income from investments of $170 million. The current interest costs are $80 million.

EBT = $2.091 + $0.17 - $0.08 = $2.181

Calculating EPS

After having calculated EBT, all that is left is subtracting the tax payment and dividing by the outstanding shares. The company already mentioned an expected effective tax rate of 18% during their earnings call. If we take this percentage for the second quarter, it would result in a tax payment of $393 million.

Net Income = $2.181 - $0.393 = $1.789

The total amount of shares outstanding is 1.48 billion.

EPS = $1.789 / 1.48 = $1.21

Risks

What is important to remember, is that Qualcomm has seen quite a few earnings beats consecutively. While my assumptions are that an earnings beat will be reported once again, investors must keep in mind that a surprise earnings miss could cause a quick decline of the share price.

Concluding remarks

So according to my calculations, EPS is more likely to be reported at $1.21, meaning yet another earnings beat. It looks like the regular trend of earnings beats will continue for Qualcomm. This could be good for the share price, since this has been declining since last December. This also means that investors that are looking for an entry point should not wait too long, since the chance to get in at the current levels might be gone after the earnings release.

