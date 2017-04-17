Hologic Is Trading Close To Its 52-Week High, And Is Still A Solid Buy Opportunity For 2017

The company has divested its low-growing blood screening business and used the proceeds to acquire promising medical aesthetics company, Cynosure.

Hologic is well placed to benefit from increasing penetration of 3D Genius mammography systems in USA. The company plans to leverage 3D technology to expand use of the Affirm biopsy system.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) stands on the cusp of transition, from being a successful turnaround story to becoming a company with sustainable growth. It offers products and services aimed at early detection and intervention of various diseases, with a special focus on the women's health segment.

With market-leading older products witnessing stable demand in USA and new growth drivers emerging, I expect this $11.8 billion market capitalization company to return significant value to shareholders. This is despite the stock trading at $42.42 on April 13, 2017, close to its 52-week high level of $43.08.

In this article, I will present my rationale for considering Hologic as a solid investment opportunity in 2017.

Unlike other medical device players, Hologic is not overtly dependent on capital sales

The majority of medical device companies are generally focused on capital sales. This, in turn, ties their fate to hospital capital spending levels. The revenue mix of Hologic, however, is different. In 2016, the company earned 61% of its total revenues from sales of consumables, which mainly involves assays for molecular laboratories, and only 23% from capital sales. Around 15% of Hologic's revenues were attributed to services provided for the company's installed base. This implies that 75% of its revenues stemmed from predictable revenues streams.

New management has proved its mettle by stabilizing Hologic's declining businesses

In the last three years, there has been an almost complete revamp of the company's top management. And the new management has managed to stabilize declining businesses through highly improved execution in USA.

Prior to 2013, Hologic witnessed a high-single digit decline in its cytology and perinatal product sales. This was mainly attributed to dropping demand for the market-leading liquid pap test, ThinPrep. After the new management stepped in, there has been increase in Hologic's market share as aggressive marketing campaigns created awareness about the importance of pap testing with HPV tests. Cytology and perinatal product sales have been recovering in 2016. International market penetration of ThinPrep is also expected to become a key future growth driver for Hologic.

Similarly, the new management also managed to stabilize the declining NovaSure business by 2015. To further create awareness for this surgical product which is used in endometrial ablation, a surgery used to treat abnormal uterine bleeding, management realigned incentives for its sales force. While the extraordinary 10% growth in 2016 is mainly attributed to withdrawal of a competitive product, Hologic expects to witness low-single digit growth for this franchise in future years.

The ability to revitalize declining brands is a definite success of the company's new management team.

Launch of new viral load assays will increase utilization of Hologic's molecular testing system, Panther

The diagnostics segment accounts for around 44% of Hologic's total revenues. A significant portion of these revenues is due to sale of Panther, a best-in-class molecular testing system in terms of throughput, automation, and workflow. In 2016, the franchise grew at robust 8% rate on year-over-year basis. Despite stiff competition, utilization of Panther per box increased from $170,000 in 2015 to $190,000 in 2016. Coupled with increasing market share and cross-selling opportunities at existing accounts, Hologic expects the business to deliver high-single digit growth in future years.

The women's health assays market, where Hologic currently operates, is an opportunity worth $1.0 billion. Further, the company is keen to expand in the virology assays segment, an opportunity worth $800-900 million, on a global basis. These additional assays will almost double the addressable market opportunity for the Panther system.

Hologic believes revenues from Panther systems in USA will mainly rise due to increasing utilization of the box for women's health assays and assays for sexually transmitted diseases. The company is helping create awareness amongst laboratories to adhere to CDC guidelines for testing - a move expected to increase overall utilization of Panther systems.

As laboratories across the world aim to reduce their costs, they are increasingly opting for consolidation strategy, both for companies themselves as well as for the tasks they perform. This helps in reducing labor and also limits training-related expenses.

Laboratories are increasingly preferring fewer boxes that can help them run assays for multiple disease conditions. While sale of Panther systems are expected to remain muted in USA, as the market is currently sufficiently saturated, Hologic may see rapid placement of the system in international markets. In the last three quarters of 2016, Panther placements grew at double-digit rate in these markets.

The company has already launched HCV and HIV assays in USA, and expects to introduce HPV assays by 2018. It has launched all three HIV, HCV, and HPV assays in international markets. Here, despite not being the first to launch in the HPV segment, the company managed to capture market share for Panther from other boxes. Hologic expects to repeat this stellar performance for virology assays in USA by 2019 and 2020.

But there is much more growth opportunity available in the next-generation Panther Fusion system

Hologic is also coming up with the next-generation Panther system, called Panther Fusion system. While not yet approved by the FDA, the system is expected to generate revenues from respiratory assays starting 2018. Panther Fusion will be allowing laboratories to conduct tests using PCR chemistry, in addition to the proprietary CMA chemistry in Panther. Further, Panther Fusion's assay format is expected to be suitable for both higher- and lower-volume tests. The broad menu available on Panther Fusion may position the system as the preferred box for molecular laboratories in the coming decade.

Increasing penetration and coverage for 3D mammography will be a key growth driver for Hologic in 2017

In 2016, the breast health segment contributed approximately 39% of Hologic's 2016 revenues, which were close to $2.8 billion. There are three main reasons why the Genius 3D mammography system has become a key growth driver of Hologic's breast health revenues, despite increasing pricing pressures.

According to The Journal of the American Medical Association, Genius 3D mammogram has demonstrated 40% higher ability to detect invasive cancers. Further, this technology also reduces false positives and subsequent callbacks by 15-40%. Superior diagnosis has been the topmost reason fueling demand for this technology.

The reimbursement scenario in USA for 3D mammography has also been improving lately. Today, approximately 75% of women in the age group of 40-75 are covered for 3d mammography. Hologic is confident that the remaining 25% women will also get covered for this benefit in future years.

The company has also been aggressively creating awareness for 3D mammography through its direct-to-consumer campaigns.

All these efforts have culminated into Hologic managing to convert 40% of its installed base from 2D mammography to 3D mammography.

Currently, the company accounts for 60% of the 14,500 3D mammography systems installed in USA. However, it has to be noted that the total penetration of 3D mammography in USA currently stands at only 30%. Hologic is confident that superior diagnosis of 3D systems will force the entire market to replace its 2D mammography systems. In addition to having a best-in-class product, Hologic is also confident about the superiority of its technical support and customer service levels. With 300 3D units being sold per quarter, it seems well positioned to capitalize on this multi-billion dollar opportunity.

The 3D technology will also drive increased demand for Affirm prone biopsy system

Launched in April 2016, Hologic's Affirm prone biopsy table leverages the company's 3D technology to better identify the suspected cancer mass and guides the needle accordingly. This reduces time required for biopsy, helping reduce patient stress and increasing utilization of laboratory technicians.

There are approximately 6,000 biopsy tables in the world that can be replaced by Affirm prone biopsy systems. Approximately 3,000 of these tables are in USA. With price of each table hovering in the range of $100,000-150,000, the total market opportunity in this segment comes to be around $300-450 million. While these tables are replaced every 10-12 years, this product is expected to witness robust growth over multiple years. Hologic expects to witness positive revenue contribution from Affirm prone biopsy in 2017, and expects this to go on rising in 2018 and 2019.

Hologic is awaiting FDA approval for another innovative biopsy system, Brevera, in USA. The launch of this product in international markets is anticipated in 2017. Brevera is capable of tissue acquisition and real-time imaging of the tissue, and generates reports in formats that are convenient for physicians.

The surgical segment continues to witness new line extensions

Hologic's R&D pipeline has also been introducing new line extensions in the surgical segment. On February 02, 2017, the company launched the next-generation NovaSure® ADVANCED, which is slimmer than NovaSure and can help enhance patient comfort during surgery to reduce uterine bleeding.

MyoSure REACH, a surgical product used to remove uterine fibroids hysteroscopically, has demonstrated 30+ percent revenue growth for the past two years. The product is more of a line extension and enables gynecologists to reach fibroids that could not be removed with existing products. MyoSure REACH has also benefitted due to withdrawal of a competitive product.

While high-double digit revenue growth despite a higher base may not be sustainable for the longer term, the company is confident that MyoSure and NovaSure will manage to rake in high-single digit growth in future years.

International markets will be a key revenue contributor for Hologic in future years

While stellar execution in USA has been supporting Hologic's current growth trajectory, the company expects international markets to contribute significantly in future years. Since only 20% of its revenues are from out of US markets, there is still sufficient scope for Hologic to grow in these geographies. Molecular diagnostics and surgical business have reported 9% and 25% year-over-year constant currency revenue growth in 2016, albeit on a lower previous year base.

Mammography and cytology are expected to become key revenue drivers for the company's international market growth. While there are 15,000 mammography systems in USA, there are 24,000 in international markets. And Hologic's penetration in this foreign market opportunity is less than even half of its share in USA.

In cytology, Hologic accounts for only 40% of the 30 million liquid pap tests conducted in the international markets. Further, the company has a low presence in the conventional pap testing market, at about 140 million paps. There is also significant scope of increasing screening rates in these focus markets, which can further spur demand for pap tests.

Hologic has strategically divested its blood screening business and then used the proceeds to enter into the more lucrative medical aesthetics business

On January 31, 2017, the company sold off its stake in the blood screening business to Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS), for a total consideration worth $1.85 billion. While being currently profitable, Hologic found the future growth prospects for the business to be rather weak. Further, Grifols was also Hologic's partner responsible for sales and marketing of the blood screening business. Hence, it gave limited control to Hologic to design a commercial strategy that best suited its needs. Since Grifols could recognize synergies in this deal, it also offered a significant premium over Hologic's internal valuation of its blood screening business, on an after-tax basis.

With the proceeds from this divestiture deal, the company announced acquisition of the medical aesthetics business, Cynosure, for total Enterprise Value close to $1.44 billion. As Hologic has a solid presence in the women's health segment, this deal can position the company in a fast-growing adjacent segment: non-invasive body contouring.

As seen in the diagram, global sales in the aesthetics sector are expected to reach $3.4 billion in 2020. Being a market leader in this field, Cynosure will expose Hologic to multiple segments, such as body contouring, skin revitalization, hair removal, and women's health.

It should be noted that Cynosure is the first company to obtain FDA approval for laser treatment product for non-invasive body contouring called SculpSure. The company also holds exclusive distributorship for the MonaLisa Touch device, which is CO 2 laser used for vaginal rejuvenation. These facts underline Cynosure's proven track record in both organic and inorganic growth areas.

There are many synergies that can be realized in the Hologic-Cynosure deal in terms of culture as well as sales channels.

Both Hologic and Cynosure have products backed with robust clinical data, are involved in creating awareness amongst their customers and patients, and are focused on earning recurring income from their installed base.

Further, around 60% of Cynosure's annual sales are derived from non-core customers, of which obstetricians and gynecologists form a significant part. Hologic already has a solid presence in this segment, due to its diagnostics and surgical sales teams. Since Cynosure's total market penetration is still very small, Hologic can leverage its marketing teams to create awareness and cross-sell Cynosure's products.

Obstetricians and gynecologists are keen to augment their practices with services not dependent on reimbursement hassles. Hence, this deal has all the pieces of the puzzle in place and is expected to become immediately EPS-accretive for Hologic.

The acquisition of Cynosure is expected to add $0.03-0.05 to Hologic's non-GAAP EPS in 2017, $0.13 to $0.15 in 2018, and even more beyond 2019. You can read a nice account of the Hologic-Cynosure deal synergies in the article "Hologic To Acquire Cynosure For $1.65 Billion."

These two deals are expected to help Hologic transition out of a declining blood screening business into one with double-digit growth potential in the longer term. In the next five-year horizon, the company expects to see an increase of 150 basis points in its revenue growth rate as well as double-digit growth in its EPS.

All these strategy changes are reflected in the improved financial performance of Hologic

Since 2013, Hologic has witnessed approximately 400 basis points improvement in its non-GAAP gross margin, which currently stands at 65.6%. In 2016, the company's non-GAAP operating margin was 33.6%, while its non-GAAP net profit margin was 19.8%. All these profitability ratios are significantly higher than those of the majority of players in the medical device industry. In 2016, Hologic also reported $693 million worth of free cash flows. These financial achievements bear testimony to the company's solid revenue strategy coupled with a focus on operational efficiencies.

Despite cynosure acquisition, Hologic has managed to maintain its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio close to 3. This is a solid improvement from the greater than 5 leverage ratio of the company in 2012.

These changes have helped it report 12.7% return on invested capital in 2016, higher than 10.9% in 2015. In the past two years, the company also repurchased shares worth $250 million, returning significant value to shareholders.

There are certain industry-specific risks that Hologic cannot escape

While Hologic has lower-than-average exposure to capital sales, the company still continues to be affected by the level of hospital spending in the economy. Hence, policies and regulatory changes that may affect the percentage of insured population and, subsequently, bad debt levels of hospitals can eventually affect placement of Hologic's products, such as the Panther system, mammography systems, and biopsy tables.

Health insurance coverage policies also determine the sale of capital products for the company. Only if a particular procedure is covered for reimbursement do hospitals, companies or laboratories purchase capital equipment from Hologic.

Higher exposure to the consumables segment may prove to be a challenge for Hologic

Unlike other medical device companies, Hologic has a higher, i.e. 61%, exposure to the consumables segment, and hence, may be more susceptible to economic downturns. This introduces cyclicality in the company's business. However, like the medical aesthetics business, consumable products have limited dependence on reimbursement coverage. Hence, the risk is sufficiently balanced by lower exposure to changing health payer policies in USA.

Based on growth fundamentals, Hologic should trade at significant premium as compared to its peers

While relative valuation multiples are not very meaningful on their own, I wanted to show how Hologic's P/E multiple has been gradually converging towards the average industry P/E multiple. The company is currently trading at a TTM P/E multiple close to 36.0x and forward P/E multiple of 19.9x. The average P/E multiple in the medical device industry is around 30.5x.

Mature medical device companies such as Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX), Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO), and Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) are trading at forward PE multiples close to 18.2x, 16.1x, 18.8x, 20.0x, and 21.9x, respectively.

I find Hologic to be a unique combination of a mature platform with a targeted high-growth strategy. Hence, considering rate at which the company's P/E multiple is approaching the industry average, its average 2017 P/E multiple can trade in the range of 24.0x-26.0x. This remains a conservative estimate, considering the rate at which Hologic has been increasing its EPS.

In 2017, analysts have estimated that Hologic's diluted net EPS will be around $1.98, which will be year-over-year growth of around 71%. This will definitely have a favorable impact on investor sentiment. Considering the fundamentals of the company and its focus on both revenues and profits, the stock can trade in the range of 47.52-51.48, a return on current share price in the range of 12.0-21.3%. This price target can be expected by September 2017, which is the end of the financial year for the company. Hence, I consider Hologic to be a low-risk, high-return opportunity for 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.