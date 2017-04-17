Might Be Time To Take A Position In Energen - Before It Takes Off

Recent well completion by EOG Resources suggests Energen could be sitting on a lot more resource and reserves than believed.

The first thing to understand about Energen (NYSE:EGN) it has the capability and will to increase production steadily over the next three years, even if oil were to remain at about $50 per barrel. As it stands, the company believes should be able to double output by the end of 2019.

By the end of 2017 the company guides for production jump to about 65.7 MBOE per day, and by 2019 to reach 100,000 BOE per day. In 4Q16, production was at 53.5 MBOE per day.

When considering the implications of the recent well completion of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), suggesting resource and reserves in the play could be much higher than believed - of which Energen has a lot of exposure - the long-term outlook for the company appears to be even better than it already was.

Unless the price of oil totally collapses over the next several years, it may be time to seriously consider taking a position in Energen, or adding to an existing position before the market takes more notice of the company and bids the share price up.

Pace of production improvements

Production guidance above needs to be taken as the low end of the range in my view. The reason why is the company is using its fairly new Generation 3 methodology to drill, which in test wells have exceeded expectations.

Also of importance is these projections were based upon data before the well completion of EOG Resources. If it is discovered that Energen wells reflect similar improvements, the company could easily surpass the modest production outlook it has already made, even though it appears to be robust.

What's important to me is even if Energen weren't to find similar results from its wells in the area near to where EOG was completing the well, it still is undervalued in my opinion, and will ultimately get a nice boost in its share price going forward.

That's because the overall performance of its test wells earlier in the year yielded strong results. The reason is the improvement in productivity and the quality of the wells themselves.

Here's how two wells were described in the latest earnings report:

So, let's take a look at those curves for a minute ... you can see here that the two Tiger wells are averaging 30% above the million barrel type curve and just I'd tell you what these -- what we've got here, we've got an EUR range for Wolfcamp A and B of 800 to an 1 million, so its exceeding greatly the higher end of that return range. And so, we're extremely pleased with what we've seen from these first two wells, very exciting for us as a company and I think it bodes well as we move into this year. ... the Checkers Well [is] outperforming a 2 million barrel type curve that's a pretty strong type curve, but obviously its outperforming a 1.5 by quite a bit more than the 16% as you can see because the 1.5 MBOE B curve is much smaller. Again, we expect that this well will be indicative of the types of the results that we can achieve in the Delaware Basin.

Again, keep in mind this was all before the well completed by EOG Resources, meaning there could easily be more positive surprises on the production side of the business.

The 65.7 mboepd mentioned by the company was based upon "older generation frac designs." Every well completed in 2017 will be with the use of Generation 3 frac designs. If the outcomes are in line with expectations, and based upon the well results above, output will surprise to the upside.

This is another reason investors should look closely at Energen before it starts to be rewarded for production over the next year.

Finally on the production side, the company has the intention of continuing to acquire bolt-on acreage in the Permian, which will improve its resource and reserves, and allow it to quickly boost production in the near future.

Its strong balance sheet allows it to make quality acquisitions when they present themselves.

Balance sheet and flexibility

At the end of 2016 Energen had one of the strongest balance sheets of the companies operating in the Permian. It had not drawn on its line of credit and had just under $400 million in cash.

Whether it wants to make more acquisitions or complete more wells based upon increasing, sustainable oil prices, the company has the flexibility to take on any reasonably sized project.

At this time it produces within cash flow. It did say it's willing to boost production and outspend its cash flow under the right conditions. It's strong balance sheet gives it the flexibility to do so if it chooses to go that route.

Being able to move quickly in response to emerging opportunities bodes well in the short and long term for Energen.

Conclusion

Along with many of the strengths already mentioned, Energen has improved efficiencies to the point it can generate a great rate of return when the price of oil is at $45 per barrel.

With its terrific Permian acreage, it means now and in the future, the company will be able to generate solid earnings for shareholders. Earnings in 2017 should improve by over 150 percent over 2016, and that will eventually move the share price of the company, which has been flat since August 2016, should start to move up in conjunction with increased production and earnings.

That almost certainly will happen under its more modest guidance, and with a lot of upside potential to surprise, could really start to move up in the second half. How it performs in the next couple of quarters and the resultant momentum will determine the trajectory of its growth.

The caveat will be if the price of oil comes under downside pressure, which is possible over the next several months. Even so, that at worst will only delay the inevitable strong performance of Energen, and probably provide an even stronger burst of momentum if that's how it plays out.

Either way, the company is undervalued in my opinion, and the improved efficiencies combined with the coming boost in production hasn't been factored fully into the price.

For those reasons I think it may be a good time to get into Energen, as when the market starts to pay more attention, I believe the share price is going to take off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.